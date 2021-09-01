Meet the Miami Dolphins’ initial 2021 53-man roster

The roster cuts have been released, leaving the Dolphins with just 53 (or technically 54, thanks to WR Will Fuller’s suspension for Week 1) players to help the team continue the momentum they built as a franchise amid this current rebuilding effort. The fact that the Dolphins won 10 games last year made it a unique season in terms of the norms and status quo of Miami in recent history — this is the group that set to try to make 10+ wins a season the new normal in Miami.

Say hello to the initial 2021 Miami Dolphins 53-man roster:

Quarterbacks (2)

Tua Tagovailoa

Jacoby Brissett

Running backs (3)

Myles Gaskin

Malcolm Brown

Salvon Ahmed

Wide receivers (7)

DeVante Parker

Jaylen Waddle (R)

Albert Wilson

Preston Williams

Jakeem Grant Sr.

Mack Hollins

Will Fuller (Suspended Week 1, does not count against roster)

Tight ends (5)

Mike Gesicki

Adam Shaheen

Durham Smythe

Hunter Long (R)

Cethan Carter

Offensive linemen (9)

Austin Jackson

Solomon Kindley

Michael Deiter

Robert Hunt

Jesse Davis

Liam Eichenberg (R)

Greg Mancz

Greg Little

Robert Jones (R)

Defensive linemen (6)

Christian Wilkins

Emmanuel Ogbah

Raekwon Davis

Adam Butler

John Jenkins

Zach Sieler

Linebackers (7)

Jerome Baker

Elandon Roberts

Andrew Van Ginkel

Jaelan Phillips (R)

Sam Eguavoen

Brennan Scarlett

Duke Riley

Cornerbacks (7)

Xavien Howard

Byron Jones

Justin Coleman

Noah Igbinoghene

Nik Needham

Trill Williams (R)

Jamal Perry

Safeties (5)

Eric Rowe

Jason McCourty

Brandon Jones

Jevon Holland (R)

Clayton Fejedelem

Kicker (1)

Jason Sanders

Punter (1)

Michael Palardy

Long Snapper (1)