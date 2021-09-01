Meet the Miami Dolphins’ initial 2021 53-man roster
The roster cuts have been released, leaving the Dolphins with just 53 (or technically 54, thanks to WR Will Fuller’s suspension for Week 1) players to help the team continue the momentum they built as a franchise amid this current rebuilding effort. The fact that the Dolphins won 10 games last year made it a unique season in terms of the norms and status quo of Miami in recent history — this is the group that set to try to make 10+ wins a season the new normal in Miami.
Say hello to the initial 2021 Miami Dolphins 53-man roster:
Quarterbacks (2)
Tua Tagovailoa
Jacoby Brissett
Running backs (3)
Myles Gaskin
Malcolm Brown
Salvon Ahmed
Wide receivers (7)
DeVante Parker
Jaylen Waddle (R)
Albert Wilson
Jakeem Grant Sr.
Mack Hollins
Will Fuller (Suspended Week 1, does not count against roster)
Tight ends (5)
Mike Gesicki
Adam Shaheen
Durham Smythe
Hunter Long (R)
Cethan Carter
Offensive linemen (9)
Austin Jackson
Solomon Kindley
Michael Deiter
Robert Hunt
Jesse Davis
Liam Eichenberg (R)
Greg Mancz
Greg Little
Robert Jones (R)
Defensive linemen (6)
Christian Wilkins
Emmanuel Ogbah
Raekwon Davis
Adam Butler
John Jenkins
Zach Sieler
Linebackers (7)
Jerome Baker
Elandon Roberts
Andrew Van Ginkel
Jaelan Phillips (R)
Sam Eguavoen
Brennan Scarlett
Duke Riley
Cornerbacks (7)
Xavien Howard
Byron Jones
Justin Coleman
Noah Igbinoghene
Nik Needham
Trill Williams (R)
Jamal Perry
Safeties (5)
Eric Rowe
Jason McCourty
Brandon Jones
Jevon Holland (R)
Clayton Fejedelem
Kicker (1)
Jason Sanders
Punter (1)
Michael Palardy
Long Snapper (1)
Blake Ferguson