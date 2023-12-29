Meet the members of the Daily News Girls Cross-Country All-Star team for fall 2023

After combing over statistics and results, and with the guidance of local athletic directors and coaches, we at the Daily News selected All-Stars for girls volleyball, golf, field hockey, boys and girls cross-country, boys and girls soccer and football.

Although the sports and skill sets may vary, there’s no denying that this group put up otherworldly numbers this fall while helping their respective teams find success – whether that be on the course, field or in the gymnasium.

Presenting the 2023 Daily News All-Stars for girls cross-country:

Alex Batla, Franklin

The three-time team MVP won Franklin’s dual meet against Taunton in a time of 20 minutes flat and placed fourth at the Franklin Park Invitational. This senior is a four-time Hockomock League All-Star and placed 29th at Divisionals. She placed seventh at the Frank Kelley Invitational and ran a season-best 5K of 19:32 and finished eighth at the Frank Mooney Coaches Invitational. Batla also runs outdoor track, finishing sixth at the Hock League Championship 2-mile last spring.

Abigail Beggans, Wellesley

The Bay State Conference All-Star placed 24th at All-States and 16th at Divisionals. This sophomore helped the Raiders placed third at All-States. The team MVP as a freshman where she placed third at All-States, Beggans was also a Daily News All-Star last fall. She was a three-sport varsity athlete last year (cross country, basketball and lacrosse) and was named the lacrosse team’s Rookie of the Year. Beggans volunteers with the Wellesley TOPS program and coaches youth lacrosse. She also plays for Mass Elite Lacrosse.

Margaret Bowles, Dover-Sherborn

Bowles finished undefeated in the Tri-Valley League and was named league MVP for the small school division, both for the second year in a row. This senior finished ninth at All-States and sixth at Divisionals. The captain and home course record holder placed fourth at the Ocean State Invitational. She holds four school records for indoor track and is a two-time team MVP for outdoor. The National Honor Society member captains the Mock Trial team, was an MIAA Ambassador and won the John P. Garrahan Leadership in Diversity award. Bowles interns for State Rep. Dylan Fernandes.

Audrey Fitzpatrick, Wellesley

This senior won the Divisional championship and finished 15th at All-States, where she set a 5K PR of 19:21. Fitzpatrick won a home dual meet and placed 15th at the Bay State Conference championship as the Raiders eventually finished third at All-States and second at Divisionals. She also runs for Emerging Elites and is a Nordic skier. Fitzpatrick enjoys drawing and painting. She runs indoor and outdoor track as well. Her outdoor PR at 800 meters is 2:39.

Bethel Flanagan, Hopkinton

This senior captain finished ninth (in a season-best 5K time of 19:58) at the Tri-Valley League Showcase and 19th at Divisionals. The three-time TVL All-Star also placed 21st at the Catholic Memorial Invite. She also plays varsity basketball. "Bethel works hard at practice but really shines at meets as a fierce competitor with a blistering finishing kick,” said coach Jean Cann. “She is a phenomenal leader in all she does, whether on the trails, the track, the basketball court, or in the classroom."

Rachael Korowski, Hudson

The school’s home course record holder, this senior placed 22nd at Divisionals at 44th at All-States. Korowski finished ninth at the Bay State Invitational and has run varsity at Hudson since eighth grade. Korowski also runs indoor and outdoor track and recently ran a 5:35 indoor mile. Member of yearbook, outdoor and environmental clubs. She is the school record holder in the mile and 2-mile and will continue her running career at Stonehill College, where she will study early childhood education.

Maggie Kuchman, Holliston

This junior won the Division 2 All-States title and has a 5K PR of 17:47. Kuchman was third at Divisionals and second at the Tri-Valley League championship. The TVL All-Star finished second at the Twilight Invitational by .01 seconds. She was 44th at Foot Locker Regionals. The National Honor Society member is class treasurer and part of the Best Buddies club. “Maggie had an incredible season and I am so proud of her,” said Holliston coach Jamie Murphy. “She has worked hard all season and it paid off at the right time. I’m looking forward to what she can accomplish next year.”

Carmen Luisi, Holliston

The Syracuse-bound standout went undefeated in the Tri-Valley League and won the TVL individual championship and was named league MVP for the fourth time. Luisi placed 23rd at Foot Locker Regionals. The two-time State and Divisional champion holds Holliston’s course record. Luisi helped the Panthers win two State and Divisional titles as well as four TVL crowns. “Carmen’s XC success has been unmatched for four years,” said coach Jamie Murphy. “Carmen has been committed and devoted to cross country and her efforts have led to a high school athletic career that will last in Holliston sports history.”

Annabelle Lynch, Holliston

This junior placed eighth at All-States, fourth at Divisionals and fifth at the Tri-Valley League championship. The TVL All-Star ran her 5K PR of 18:43 and placed ninth at the Twilight Invitational. She finished her season by finishing 70th at Foot Locker Regionals. Lynch also runs indoor track, clocking a mile PR of 5:36 at the season opener in early December. “Annabelle was pivotal to the team’s success in the TVL this season,” said coach Jamie Murphy. “She continues to progress and has the motivation to improve. I’m proud of her success this season.”

Katelyn Massey, Advanced Math and Science Academy

Massey became the first from AMSA to win the Colonial Athletic League championship when she ran a 5K time of 20:47. This junior went undefeated against 13 opponents and placed fourth at Divisionals and finished 26th at All-States. She was 12th at the Twilight Invitational in 19:49 and finished 20th at the Bay State Invitational. Massey is also a member of the National Honor Society and the robotics team.

Bridget Reidy, Wellesley

In her third year on the varsity, Reidy set Wellesley's course record (18:56) during an individual win over Needham at Morse's Pond. A team captain, this junior finished 26th at All-States and third at Divisionals. Reidy also placed fifth at the Bay State Conference championship and competed at Nike Regionals. She also competes in indoor and outdoor track in addition to being a part of Challenge Success, New Student Ambassador and advanced level ceramics at school. Reidy teaches sailing in the summer.

Arya Samaratunga, Wayland

This junior finished fourth in the Foley Division race at the Dual County League championship. Samaratunga placed fourth at All-States and 20th at Divisionals, where she set a 5K PR of 20:27. She lived for six years in Dubai and moved to Wayland in 2021. Samaratunga is a singer and a member of the school’s a cappella group, the Muses. As a sophomore, she traveled to New York City and performed at Carnegie Hall with the Honors Performance Series, which attracts rising talents across the world.

Elyse Srodawa, Hopkinton

The returning Daily News All-Star and team MVP placed 16th at All-States and won all but one dual meet. This junior ran the third fastest time ever on Hopkinton’s home course and placed third at the TVL Showcase. Srodawa was a medalist at the MSTCA Relays, Ocean State Invitational and Catholic Memorial Invite and placed fifth at Divisionals. “Elyse continues to improve at every level,” said coach Jean Cann. “She has to do a lot of training and racing by herself, but still manages to push herself to strong performances and her work ethic will take her far.”

Emma Tuxbury, Wellesley

The two-time Daily News All-Star placed 10th at All-States as well as Divisionals while Wellesley placed third at the former and second at the latter. This sophomore is a three-time Bay State Conference All-Star and was named HOKA Female Athlete of the Week. Tuxbury also runs indoor and outdoor track, is on the honor roll and is part of the National Charity League. She enjoys traveling, spending time with family and friends, surfing and hiking and plans to run in college.

Chloe Vescio, Blackstone Valley Tech

This senior captain placed 31st at All-States and eighth at Divisionals. Vescio won the State Voke School Large championship after placing second a year ago and is a two-time Colonial Athletic League All-Star. Vescio placed 37th at both the Twilight and Frank Kelley invitationals. Vescio is also a league All-Star for outdoor track and has been class historian since freshman year. She is a National Honor Society member and plans to major in English on a pre-law track. “Chloe is one of the toughest athletes I have ever coached,” said coach Caitlin Germain. “She has battled injuries over the course of her running career, and is committed to rehab and always bounces back.”

Sophia Warnetski, Ashland

This freshman finished 25th at All-States after placing 13th at Divisionals and seventh at the Tri-Valley League championship. The TVL All-Star was the top ninth-grader at the league meet. Warnetski finished seventh in the freshman/sophomore race at the Frank Kelley Invitational. She is a member of Student Council, Make-A-Wish club and plays flute. Warnetski also swims and runs outdoor track. She was named female athlete and student of the year at Ashland Middle School in eighth grade. “She is dedicated to her training and to do all the little things that separate good runners from great runners,” said coach John Brinegar.

