Meet the members of the Daily News Football All-Star team for 2023

After combing over statistics and results, and with the guidance of local athletic directors and coaches, we at the Daily News selected All-Stars for girls volleyball, golf, field hockey, boys and girls cross-country, boys and girls soccer and football.

Although the sports and skill sets may vary, there’s no denying that this group put up otherworldly numbers this fall while helping their respective teams find success – whether that be on the course, field or in the gymnasium.

Presenting the 2023 Daily News All-Stars for football:

Peter Abair, Lincoln-Sudbury

A two-year starter at defensive end, this senior saved his best for last on his way to Dual County League Large Defensive Player of the Year honors. The DCL All-League selection made 58 tackles with 24 hurries, two sacks and two fumble recoveries for the Warriors, who finished 8-2. “He was virtually unblockable in 1-on-1 situations due to his athleticism, tenacity and sheer will,” Jim Girard, who recently stepped down as L-S coach, said of Abair. “He was a player other teams needed to account for on every down.” Abair is also a lefthanded pitcher in baseball and was an All-League selection last spring.

Cam Antoniuk, Ashland

The senior captain and quarterback was the Clockers’ Mr. Everything on both sides of the ball. At quarterback, the first-team Tri-Valley League All-Star ran for 552 yards and a team-high 10 TDs while throwing for 683 yards and five scores. On defense, Antoniuk made 42 tackles (third on the team), bringing his two-year total to 82. “Cam was our leader, our heart and soul,” said Ashland coach Andrew Mackay. “Cam is everything you want in a quarterback and leader. Tough as they come, and most importantly selfless. I could not be more proud to coach him.” Ashland’s wrestling captain as well, Antoniuk plans to study engineering in college.

Nick Araujo, Milford

During the Scarlet Hawks’ run to a third straight state semifinal, this senior was their most valuable and most versatile performer on his way to Hockomock League Kelley-Rex MVP honors. In addition to rushing for 1,256 yards and 15 TDs, as if that wasn’t enough, Araujo also had six sacks and averaged nine tackles a game from his outside linebacker spot. It didn’t stop there, of course, as he was also Milford’s punter and kicker, hitting seven field goals that included one from 46 yards. “Nick did it all for us,” said Milford coach Dale Olson, whose team finished 10-2. “Exceptional player.”

Jake Attaway, Hudson

This junior took his game to yet another level in his third year as a starter, helping Hudson finish 9-3, reach the Div. 6 state semifinals and finally beat Marlborough. Let’s start with the quarterback play, as he ran for 1,565 yards and 25 TDs (40 career) on 140 rushes while throwing for 1,409 yards, 19 TDs (59 career) and two INTs on 95-for-150 passing to earn a second Mid-Wach C MVP and Daily News All-Star nod. As a safety on defense, Attaway made 31 tackles and seven interceptions along with five pass breakups. “(Jake) has demonstrated leadership on and off the field,” said first-year Hawks coach Zac Attaway, Jake’s father. “He loves to compete and does so at a high level.” A National Honor Society student, Attaway is also a two-time Mid-Wach B All-Star in basketball and a baseball centerfielder.

Miguel Borges, Marlborough

This prolific senior running back was the catalyst for the Panthers once again. A three-year starter in the backfield, Borges rushed for 949 yards and 15 TDs on 148 carries, which came a year after he went for 1,061 yards and 17 scores on 165 totes, which followed a 2021 sophomore season in which he ran for 1,131 yards and 15 TDs on 160 carries. In all, 3,141 yards and 48 touchdowns on 473 rushes (6.6 yards/carry). That’ll get the job done. “Miguel had a knack for making big plays when his team needed them,” said Panthers coach Sean Mahoney. Borges is also a Daily News All-Star as a wrestler.

Robby Broggi, Wellesley

The 6-foot senior captain at wide receiver and cornerback was Mr. Reliable for the Raiders in earning Bay State Conference All-Star honors. His clutch play was crucial to the Raiders winning the Bay State Conference Carey Division, finishing with a 4-0 league record. “Robby is one of our most reliable and toughest players,” said Wellesley coach Jesse Davis. “When we needed a big play down the field on offense, the ball went to him. … His toughness and leadership carried our team throughout the season and out of adversity when we faced it.”

Alex Burgos, Blackstone Valley Tech

The junior quarterback was a dynamic force for BVT as it reached the State Vocational Bowl. On the ground, Burgos ran for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns on 100 carries (7.6 ypc) while throwing for 1,685 yards and 20 TDs on 109-for-182 (59.8 %) passing.

Nate Cavanaugh, Ashland

This 6-foot-5, 290-pound senior offensive tackle kept opposing coaches up at night as he was among the more imposing O-line forces in the state. A first-team Tri-Valley League All-Star, Cavanaugh is also a standout wrestler. “Nate is large in stature, but plays even larger,” said Ashland coach Andrew Mackay. “Someone who got better as the season went on. Nate is someone every coach had to plan for as he dominated the line of scrimmage nightly.” Cavanaugh will be heading to play Division I football at the University of New Hampshire next year.

Henry Comras, Medway

This senior running back and linebacker did it all for the Mustangs on his way to sweeping team awards of offensive, defensive and overall MVP. With the ball in his hands, Comras was a one-man show, running for 1,001 yards while amassing 78 receiving yards and scoring 10 touchdowns. On defense, he made 96 tackles on his way to Tri-Valley League All-Star honors. “Henry is everything you’d want in a football player,” said Medway coach Rich Coakley. “He not only leads our team on the field, but he was the team leader off the field as well.” An MIAA student ambassador, Comras hopes to play college football.

Tony Dew, Milford

This senior captain and defensive tackle and offensive guard was one of four first-team Hockomock League Kelley-Rex All-Star selections for coach Dale Olson’s Scarlet Hawks, setting the tone up front as they finished 10-2 and reached a third consecutive state semifinals. “Tony's effort is always great,” Olson said this season, “which is going to show the younger kids that, hey, my effort is always going to be here, you need to be there to match it at least: this is how we practice; this is how we play.” Dew is also a standout wrestler for the Scarlet Hawks.

Dasha Domercant, Bellingham

Making his return as a Daily News All-Star, the senior quarterback threw for 1,123 yards and 11 TDs and ran for 835 yards and eight scores on his way to Tri-Valley League Small MVP honors as Bellingham (7-4, 4-0 TVL Small) won the league and reached the Division 6 state quarterfinals. The dynamic signal caller closed his Blackhawk career with 2,864 passing yards and 29 TDs to go with 1,326 rushing yards and 13 TDs and five interceptions on defense. “Dasha is a tremendous leader and purest athlete I have ever seen,” said Blackhawks coach Dan Haddad. A basketball player as well, Domercant hopes to play college football.

Max Dresens, Wayland

After suffering a season-ending injury in game one of his sophomore year, Dresens did everything he could to return to peak shape for his junior season campaign, and the work paid immediate dividends. Dresens finished with 1,762 yards and 22 TDs on 175 carries (10.07 yards a carry) along with eight catches for 135 yards and two TDs and 93 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception on defense as Wayland went 8-3 and reached the Division 4 playoffs. “He spent countless hours in the gym rehabbing and getting stronger to help Wayland football have a true turnaround season,” said coach Scott Parseghian.

Derek Dubriske, Franklin

This senior wide receiver was a catch machine for the Panthers, finishing the 2023 campaign with 94 receptions for 810 yards and six touchdowns. The all-time leader in receptions in program history, Dubriske helped Franklin reach the MIAA Division 1 state playoffs. “Derek is a tough competitor and a cerebral receiver,” said Panthers coach Eian Bain. “He was our most consistent contributor this season.”

Teddy Ferrucci, Natick

The senior captain, three-year starter and two-way standout was a force at running back and linebacker on his way to Bay State Conference All-Star and team co-MVP honors. On the ground, he ran the ball 95 times for 590 yards and three TDs, while on defense he made 77 tackles (6 for loss) with four sacks, two pass breakups as Natick reached the Division 1 state playoffs. "Teddy has been the heart and soul of our team this fall,” said Redhawks coach Mark Mortarelli. “Tough, physical and a terrific leader. Teddy was versatile and could play both the pass and run equally effectively."

Cooper Fossbender, Hopkinton

As a junior in 2022, Fossbender scored a single touchdown and earned a varsity letter mainly for his role as a long snapper. What a difference an offseason, and a rise up the depth chart, can make. In 2023, the senior inside linebacker and running back amassed a team-leading 71 tackles and grabbed a team-high four interceptions, including one for a touchdown, on his way to a team MVP and Tri-Valley League All-Star nod. Fossbender also ran for three scores. “Cooper was the heart and soul of our football team this fall,” said Hillers coach Mark Sanborn. “He’s physical, tough, relentless and plays the game with so much passion and energy. (His awards) were a direct result of the commitment and work ethic he put in this past offseason.”

Garrett Giorgio, Hudson

The junior co-captain was the Mid-Wach C Defensive MVP, making 116 tackles with two interceptions, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. On offense, Giorgio ran for 565 yards and four TDs on 97 rushes while catching 25 passes for 372 yards and six scores. In three varsity falls, Giorgio has 239 tackles and 35 sacks. “Garrett is an impact player on both sides of the ball,” said first-year Hawks coach Zac Attaway. “At any time he can make a game-changing play.” Giorgio is also a basketball and baseball standout for the Hawks, and he hopes to play football in college.

Henry Goldberg, Framingham

This senior captain, a center and middle linebacker, recovered from a torn labrum in each hip to earn Bay State Conference All-Star honors. One of seven Flyers named BSC All-Stars, Goldberg was integral to the team’s winning record (6-5) and Thanksgiving victory over rival Natick a year after winning a single game, being named team MVP. “This summer, and for the past year-plus, Henry has put in a lot of time to prep himself,” said Framingham defensive coordinator Chris Collins this past fall. “He leads by example then raises his voice to refocus the team when needed.”

Jake Haarde, Lincoln-Sudbury

A two-time Daily News Baseball All-Star, this Penn State baseball commit once again proved to be among the most valuable players for the gridiron Warriors (8-2). The senior wide receiver and defensive back made 37 tackles, intercepted four passes and had two pass breakups in addition to catching 21 balls for 336 yards and five TDs on his way to being one of four L-S players named All-Dual County League. “Jake is a ‘gamer,’ plain and simple,” said Jim Girard, who recently stepped down at L-S. “When the game is on the line, he was our go-to guy. … On defense, we could match him up with the other team’s top receiving threat and were confident in his ability to lock down opponents in 1-on-1 match-ups.”

Devin Harding, Holliston

This senior running back amassed 1,073 total yards for his third straight season at 1K to go with 12 TDs on his way to a second straight first-team Tri-Valley League All-Star nod. In helping lead the Panthers to the Division 4 state quarterfinals, Harding finished his high school career with 2,540 rushing yards and 30 TDs to go with 547 receiving yards and six TD receptions. “Devin is one of the most complete running backs I have ever coached,” said Panthers coach Todd Kiley of Harding, who also plays midfield in lacrosse. “He has phenomenal instincts, is an excellent blocker and is a great receiver out of the backfield.”

Sam Hubbard, Natick

This junior linebacker and fullback was a one-man wrecking crew on both sides of the ball for the Redhawks on his way to Bay State Conference All-Star honors. In addition to 72 tackles (4 for loss), three sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups on defense, Hubbard ran for 690 yards and 10 TDs on 102 carries for the 6-5 Redhawks. "Sam is a throwback in the best sense of the term,” said coach Mark Mortarelli. “A physical middle linebacker and fullback who had a great nose for the end zone.” Hubbard also plays hockey for the Redhawks.

Arnold Kawere, Natick

The senior captain and two-way starter (wide receiver/defensive back) earned team co-MVP honors this fall, racking up 32 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups on defense to go with 29 receptions for 559 yards and three TDs on offense. On his career, the Bay State Conference All-Star finished with 46 tackles, five interceptions and 11 pass breakups. “Arnold was a tremendous two-way player for us who demanded double teams on offense and played man coverage versus our opponents' best receiver each week," said coach Mark Mortarelli. Kawere hopes to study business and play college football.

Keith Lee, Milford

A three-year starter at center and middle linebacker, Lee played a key role in the Scarlet Hawks reaching a third consecutive state semifinal. He was a two-year captain, capping his senior season with a Hockomock League Kelley-Rex All-Star nod as Milford finished 10-2. “Hard-nose player that gave 100 percent 100 percent of the time,” Milford coach Dale Olson said of Lee. Lee also is a baseball standout, as the Scarlet Hawks’ catcher.

Kaua Lima, Holliston

This senior played quarterback for the first time and looked like it was nothing new, leading the Panthers to a No. 2 seed in Division 4 and a trip to the state quarterfinals on the strength of his arm and legs. In total, Lima threw for 1,112 yards and 10 TDs and ran for 730 yards (7 yards/carry) and 10 TDs to earn Tri-Valley League Large Offensive Player of the Year and first-team All-Star honors. “Kaua was a dual-threat quarterback that made it extremely difficult for opposing defenses to defend,” said coach Todd Kiley. The school’s indoor and outdoor high jump record holder, Lima hopes to do track and field or football in college.

Ben Lincoln, Framingham

This senior running back was one of seven Flyers to earn Bay State Conference All-Star honors and was also named his team’s Offensive MVP. Lincoln set the pace on the ground as Framingham finished 6-5 after being 2-20 the previous two years combined, capping the season with a thrilling 15-13 win over rival Natick on Thanksgiving. Lincoln is also a wrestling standout for the Flyers.

Henry Lowery, Lincoln-Sudbury

The senior Dual County League Large Lineman of the Year who his coach Jim Girard calls “unrelenting” was a force both sides of the ball. The All-DCL selection finished the year with a team-high 83 tackles, 16 hurries, five sacks and a forced fumble as the Warriors (8-2) won the league and reached the Division 1 state playoffs. The Northeast powerlifting record holder for bench, squat, dead lift and total in the 220-pound, 16-17-year-old weight class, Lowery plans to attend college out west at an undetermined spot and then do a two-year service mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Joe Marino, Westborough

The senior two-way lineman was a one-man Ranger wrecking crew, making 63 total tackles with 31 coming for loss to go with two sacks and a fumble recovery on his way to being named Mid-Wach B Defensive MVP. The three-year varsity starter and two-time MWB All-Star is also a basketball and baseball starter. “Joe is everything we want in a Westborough Ranger,” said coach Joe Beveridge, whose team finished 8-3. “He is committed, works hard, selfless and leads by his words and actions. He is someone that has the respect and admiration of our entire program and was paramount to our success this year.” Marino plans to study criminal justice and play football at the Division II or III level.

Andrew Pisciotta, Westborough

With this junior quarterback in the fold, expect Westborough to have more seasons like this past 8-3 campaign. This fall, Pisciotta was 109-for-183 (60%) for 1,145 yards and 20 TDs while running for 375 yards and three scores in earning Mid-Wach B Offensive Player of the Year. He also plays basketball and baseball. “Simply put, when Andrew starts we win,” said coach Joe Beveridge. “He is 9-4 as a starter the last two years and we are 0-9 when he doesn't. He is the catalyst for what we do offensively and does a great job of putting us in a position to succeed.” Pisciotta hopes to play football and study finance in college.

Wellesley's Max Poirier runs the ball during a football game against Milford at Milford High School on Sep. 16, 2022.

This senior who lined up everywhere from running back to wide receiver to quarterback to defensive back closed his high school career in style, finishing with 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns to go with 50 tackles, five sacks and an interception on his way to Bay State Conference Carey MVP honors. The two-time league all-star helped the Raiders win the Carey division this fall. “Max was all over the field for us,” said Raiders coach Jesse Davis. “We did everything we could to have the ball in Max’s hands on offense. He came out of the backfield, played QB, and receiver for us. … He was a huge part of everything we were able to accomplish this year.”

Andrew Rivera, Milford

This junior was a force at tight end and outside linebacker for the Scarlet Hawks, scoring seven TDs while amassing 13 sacks to earn Hockomock League Kelley-Rex All-Star honors. Rivera’s efforts were integral in the team reaching a third straight state semifinal and finishing 10-2. “Andrew had a great junior season and made a ton of big plays,” said Milford coach Dale Olson. A basketball standout, Rivera was a Daily News All-Star last winter. He hopes to play either football or basketball in college and eventually own a construction business.

Dylan Rogers, Dover-Sherborn

This senior offensive tackle and defensive end was a stalwart and the Raiders’ biggest bright spot this fall, earning Tri-Valley League All-Star honors while playing every down. “Dylan was the guy we consistently ran behind on offense,” said D-S coach Steve Ryan. “He was the rock of our defense.” A three-sport captain (football, indoor track, lacrosse) and an Eagle Scout, Rogers hopes to attend either the US Naval Academy or West Point and serve in the Army or Navy Medical Corps as an officer.

Dylan Sullivan, Tri-County

The senior outside linebacker and running back put up eye-popping numbers on both sides of the ball on his way to Mayflower Athletic Conference All-Star honors as the Cougars won the league. This fall, he carried the ball 170 times for 1,005 yards and six TDs to go with 15 receptions for 266 yards and five TDs. Defensively, Sullivan made 85 Tackles with four forced fumbles, three interceptions, four sacks and eight tackles for loss. He finished his career with 207 tackles, seven interceptions, six forced fumbles and six sacks. “Dylan’s leadership and toughness is exactly what we need in a captain,” said Cougars coach Andy Gomes. “He barely comes off the field and honestly is one of the best kids I have ever coached.” Sullivan will attend Wentworth Institute of Technology and study mechanical engineering.

Cooper Tarantino, Lincoln-Sudbury

A returning Daily News All-Star for both football and baseball, the senior quarterback Tarantino outdid himself in 2023, leading L-S to its fourth Dual County League Large title in five years. A two-year starter at QB, Tarantino totaled 1,091 yards through the air and on the ground and 24 TDs this fall en route to a DCL All-League selection. “Cooper threw the ball with touch and was a punishing runner,” said L-S coach Jim Girard. “Cooper’s confidence, preparation and toughness stood out. It was like having a coach on the field.” A standout catcher, Tarantino will play Division I baseball at Northeastern University.

