Meet the man making Rory McIlroy fall in love with golf again

As Rory McIlroy plucked his ball out of Augusta’s 18th hole and launched it into the crowd in euphoric celebration, a genial 73-year-old watching a few hundred miles away at his Virginia home allowed himself a smile of contentment.

Despite his late charge falling short of capturing a first Masters crown, runner-up McIlroy insisted: “I don’t think I’ve ever walked away from this tournament as happy as I am today.” For Bob Rotella, that joy was more important than winning any Green Jacket.

Rotella, the world’s pre-eminent golf psychologist, had spent much of the previous 14 months condensing a difficult goal – helping McIlroy rediscover the golf that earned him four majors between 2011 and 2014 – into the simplest of ambitions: “I just wanted Rory to be Rory, and for him to realise that being Rory is good enough.”

In the 32-year-old Northern Irishman’s unbridled glee, the results were evident for all to see.

McIlroy sought out Rotella in February 2021, more than a decade after the pair had briefly worked together. With his majors blank entering its seventh year, McIlroy was repeatedly struggling on the biggest stage and would continue to do so until his lowest moment when dropped from a Ryder Cup session for the first time in his European career last September.

“By that night [on day two of the Ryder Cup] he was not enjoying golf,” Rotella says. “He had been working so hard on his golf swing and wasn’t liking it at all, and wasn't getting good results. He finally said: ‘I’m ready to get back to what you’re trying to get me to do.’ ”

Bogged down by over-thinking his faults and attempting to make tweaks to his swing, McIlroy had lost the magic that had propelled him to greatness so early in his career. “In trying to get better, you try something new,” Rotella says. “He tried it, he worked harder than he’s ever worked in his life, and he didn’t get the results he wanted, or the joy or feelings he wanted.

“Even for someone who has as beautiful a swing as Rory, it’s easy to want to make it better. But he found out that wasn’t the answer. He wasn’t happy with how he felt playing golf and didn’t like how he hit it.

“After the Ryder Cup he worked on real simple set-up stuff. Everything he’s doing is trying to make the game simpler. He’s trying to take pressure off himself, have fun playing golf, which is what Rory has done most of his life.

“We have talked a lot about not beating yourself up for trying stuff. I think he’s back to just seeing and hitting shots. That’s really starting to show in his game. A lot of it is just staying upbeat and looking for something good to happen because it’s easy to start worrying that it’s not going to.”

Rotella, known on the golf circuit as “Doc”, has built a career on simplifying one of the most difficult of sports. From his bestselling first book, Golf Is Not A Game Of Perfect, to his latest, Make Your Next Shot Your Best Shot, Rotella seeks to untangle the clutter in a golfer’s head.

Through Padraig Harrington to Henrik Stenson, Darren Clarke to Ernie Els, and Keegan Bradley to Jim Furyk, his clients have claimed more than 75 majors between them.

In fact, he suggests the measured approach he has honed in a 46-year career is just as applicable to other sports, but “I write books about golf because people buy golf books”.

Rotella’s insistence on remaining positive regardless of outcome means he dismisses the much-publicised discrepancy between McIlroy’s combined first-round scores at majors since his last win in 2014 (+35) and his scores in later rounds during the same timeframe (-69).

McIlroy insisted that "I don't know if there's any rhyme or reason" for the slow starts two weeks ago. There is a widespread theory – enhanced by his remarkable last-round 64 at Augusta – that he struggles when the pressure is on, but thrives when it is off.

“I would never have a discussion about that with him,” Rotella says. “What I discuss is what we want to do, which is give every day, every hole and every shot the same low-level, equal importance. His objective is seeing a shot to the exclusion of all else, and doing it. Wherever it goes, accept it, and do it again.”

Fist-pumping as he went to collect his ball after sinking a wonderful bunker hole-out on Augusta’s last, McIlroy revealed it had “been a while” since he “felt that buzz in a major”.

That, according to Rotella, is more important than not managing to overhaul runaway winner Scottie Scheffler. “We’re chasing a certain way of thinking and feeling when you’re playing golf,” Rotella says. “To us, if you do that then you’re a winner. You might not be the winner of the tournament, but you're a winner because you felt like you did everything you could.

“The world will only tell you that you’re wonderful when you are the winner, but if you need that to be happy, the game will eat you up.

“He’ll get a lot of confidence out of playing that way on the last day in contention. He’s wanting to win more, but he’s just looking to play great golf and be happy. He knows if he gets in contention enough he’ll win his share.”