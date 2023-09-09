Meet the Knights: These are the top football players at Shasta College in 2023

Junior college football in the North State reached its apex this summer when U-Prep alum and former Butte College tight end Connor Gilbreath signed to LSU.

Gilbreath's move to the SEC has captured the imagination and has sparked a wave of talented football players who are attending both Shasta College and Butte College with the hopes of obtaining similar stardom.

The buzz around junior college football across Redding hasn't been greater as Shasta College looks to climb atop the California rankings and contend with the best programs across the state.

With three Redding and Red Bluff products on the starting offense on Shasta College, there are plenty of reasons to pay attention to the Knights in 2023. One starting linebacker played Division I football in New York while the Knights offense touts three starters from Shasta and Tehama counties.

But who are these athletes? Where do they come from and how did they end up in Redding? Shasta College carries a roster with players from 13 different states.

It's time to explore the top offensive and defensive athletes at Shasta College before taking on San Joaquin Delta at home on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Top offensive players to watch

Shasta College sophomore quarterback Eli Wehbey from Red Bluff High School.

Eli Wehbey

Hometown: Red Bluff, CA

High School: Red Bluff

Class: Sophomore

Position: Quarterback

Scouting report: Wehbey has a high-level touch after guiding Shasta College last year. Wehbey threw for 1,291 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He graduated in 2020 from Red Bluff following a solid senior year throwing for 1,484 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. He completed 12 of 25 passes for 181 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in a 35-21 loss last Friday against Reedley College.

Shasta College sophomore running back Eli Cortinas from Enterprise High School in Redding.

Eli Cortinas

Hometown: Redding, CA

High School: Enterprise

Class: Sophomore

Position: Running Back

Scouting report: Cortinas was the key offensive catalyst for the Hornets during his junior and senior year. Cortinas averaged 6.5 yards per carry with the Hornets and rushed for 1,518 yards and 12 touchdowns during his junior year in 2019. Cortinas has the combination of being shifty and strong. He can shed the first player of tacklers at the line of scrimmage, change speeds in the open field and find his second wind to score touchdowns.

Enterprise's Jahari Johnson catches a 4-yard pass from quarterback Demarreya Lewis-Cooper for a touchdown in the first quarter against Shasta in the River Bowl on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Enterprise won 26-8.

Jahari Johnson

Hometown: Redding, CA

High School: Enterprise

Class: Freshman

Position: Wide Receiver

Scouting report: Johnson took 2022 off to become a more muscular athlete. The good news is Johnson kept the same trademark speed that allowed him to play four years of varsity football. Johnson has grown two inches and stands at 6-foot-3. He caught five passes for 61 yards and rushed for a touchdown in his Knights debut last Saturday. Johnson runs a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and has the hands and body frame to play Division I football.

Shasta College freshman wide receiver Hakeem Lowe from Apopka, Florida.

Hakeem Lowe

Hometown: Apopka, FL

High School: Wekiva

Class: Freshman

Position: Wide Receiver

Scouting report: Lowe is dangerously quick at 5-foot-11. Lowe snaps his routes and creates space with his footwork and change of direction. He caught four passes for 57 yards last Saturday.

Shasta College freshman wide receiver Randy Gibson from Sheridan, Oregon.

Randy Gibson

Hometown: Sheridan, OR

High School: Sheridan

Class: Freshman

Position: Wide Receiver

Scouting report: Shasta College isn't short on options when it comes to the length of its receivers. Gibson stands 6-4 and ranks 21st in receiving yards at Sheridan High School in 2021.

Shasta College freshman wide receiver Malachi Kinyon from Grants Pass, Oregon.

Malachi Kinyon

Hometown: Grants Pass, OR

High School: Grants Pass

Class: Freshman

Position: Wide Receiver

Scouting report: Kinyon at 5-8 is another quality slot receiver who can easily pick up major yards. Kinyon was a top receiver for Grants Pass and beat Shasta High School in 2022.

Shasta College sophomore tight end Phoenix Chavez from Salem, Oregon.

Juan "Phoenix" Chavez

Hometown: Salem, OR

High School: McKay

Class: Sophomore

Position: Tight End

Scouting report: Chavez has massive hands and a big body at 6-2, 220 pounds. He flew under the radar in high school and is at Shasta College to prove his worth as a top-level tight end.

Shasta College sophomore offensive lineman Joey Comyford from Grants Pass, Oregon.

Joey Comyford

Hometown: Grants Pass, OR

High School: Grants Pass

Class: Sophomore

Position: Offensive Lineman

Scouting report: Comyford is a fast-moving and dynamic blocker who generated attention while attending Grants Pass High School. Comyford was a four-year starter as an offensive guard and was selected to play in the East-West Shrine All-Star football game. He was one of the top-ranked offensive linemen in Oregon in 2021. Comyford stands 6-4 and 268 pounds. His proven size and abilities should help him land at a four-year school after this season.

Shasta College freshman offensive lineman Matthew Lefeau from Tacoma, Washington.

Matthew Lefeau

Hometown: Tacoma, WA

High School: Washington

Class: Freshman

Position: Lefeau

Scouting report: Originally from Tacoma, Lefeau has bounced around having originally attended Garden City Community College earlier this year. Lefeau chose instead to attend Shasta College, a little closer to his Washington state roots. Lefeau towers at 6-5 and was a top-ranked player in the South Puget Sound League as a high school senior in 2022.

Shasta College sophomore offensive lineman Shyloh Nicholson from Eureka.

Shyloh Nicholson

Hometown: Eureka

High School: Eureka

Class: Sophomore

Position: Offensive Lineman

Scouting report: Nicholson was one of the many hundreds of athletes who weren't given full seasons in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, Nicholson has found a home in Redding and has been one of Shasta College's more productive offensive linemen in the past two seasons. Nicholson towers at 6-5 and tips the scales at 305 pounds. He's another athlete with Division I pedigree.

Shasta College freshman offensive lineman Elgin Faraimo from Fife, Washington.

Elgen Faraimo

Hometown: Fife, WA

High School: Fife

Class: Freshman

Position: Offensive Lineman

Scouting report: Faraimo plays fast, with passion and brings an upbeat energy to Shasta College's offensive line. Faraimo has the framework at 6-4 to generate buzz. Faraimo was another top player in the South Puget Sound League in Washington.

Shasta College sophomore offensive lineman Danny Batilega from Beaverton, Oregon.

Danny Battilega

Hometown: Beaverton, OR

High School: Southridge

Class: Sophomore

Position: Offensive Lineman

Scouting report: Battilega shined as a center and defensive tackle while attending Southridge High School in 2021. At 6-3, Battilega has flown under the radar. Hopefully a few pancakes at Shasta College will help him attract four-year colleges.

Defensive players to watch

Shasta College sophomore defensive lineman Braden Rohde from Eugene, Oregon.

Braden Rohde

Hometown: Eugene, OR

High School: Churchill

Class: Sophomore

Position: Defensive Lineman

Scouting report: Rohde was one of the top-ranked pass rushers in Oregon in 2021. He was selected to play in the Les Schwab Bowl, an All-Star game in 2022 that features the top high school football prospects from Washington and Oregon. Rohde was First Team All-Conference and Second Team All-State during his tenure. Rohde made three tackles last Saturday against Reedley.

Shasta College freshman defensive lineman Trey Meredith from Tacoma, Washington.

Trey Meredith

Hometown: Tacoma, WA

High School: Lincoln

Class: Freshman

Position: Defensive Lineman

Scouting report: Meredith is 5-11 and his low center of gravity helps him win 1-on-1 battles with blockers. He is muscular, quick and provides Shasta College with consistent pressure.

Shasta College freshman defensive lineman Tanner Dobeck from Myrtle Creek, Oregon.

Tanner Dobeck

Hometown: Myrtle Creek, OR

High School: South Umpqua

Class: Freshman

Position: Defensive Lineman

Scouting report: Dobeck is coming off a stellar 2022 senior year at South Umpqua High School. Dobeck was named the Far West League Defensive Player of the Year after leading South Umpqua to a 9-3 season and a quarterfinal appearance in the Oregon Schools Activities Association in 2022. Dobeck brings quickness and mobility to the Knights' defensive front. Dobeck made one tackle last Saturday.

Shasta College sophomore defensive end Chase Barnes from Albany, Oregon.

Chase Barnes

Hometown: Albany, OR

High School: West Albany

Class: Sophomore

Position: Defensive End

Scouting report: Barnes was a Division 5-A state pass rusher in Oregon in 2021. Barnes is 6-3 and his quickness and pressure give opposing offenses problems.

Shasta College sophomore Zack Mahan from Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Zack Mahan

Hometown: Lake Oswego, OR

High School: Lake Oswego

Class: Sophomore

Position: Linebacker

Scouting report: Mahan started his junior college career in southern California following a stellar career at Lake Oswego. Mahan played at Santa Barbara City College last season making 13 tackles including a sack. Mahan had three tackles last Saturday.

Shasta College freshman linebacker Xander Kendall from Cincinnati.

Xander Kendall

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

High School: Colerian

Class: Freshman

Position: Linebacker

Scouting report: Kendall transferred to Shasta College after playing at Marist College in 2021. Kendall played in three games in 2021 making three tackles including one for loss against Columbia. Kendall made two tackles last Saturday. His minimal amount of playing time at Marist allowed Kendall to keep his status as an athletic freshman.

Shasta College freshman linebacker Javon Edwards from Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Javon Edwards

Hometown: Cleveland Heights, OH

High School: Cleveland Heights

Class: Freshman

Position: Linebacker

Scouting report: Edwards, a 2021 graduate from Cleveland Heights was a First Team All-District member in 2020. Edwards is one of the hardest-hitting tacklers for the Knights. At 6-1 inch and 235 pounds, the quarterback better get off the ball quickly. Edwards forced a fumble last Saturday.

Shasta College freshman defensive back Drake Granberry from Tacoma, Washington.

Drake Granberry

Hometown: Tacoma, WA

High School: Lincoln

Class: Freshman

Position: Defensive Back

Scouting report: Granberry is another top player from Washington picked up by Shasta College. Granberry led Shasta College with seven tackles last Saturday. He was a quick first step, stays disciplined by keeping his hips down and feet chopping.

Shasta College sophomore defensive back Kaden Bryant from Statesboro, Georgia.

Kaden Bryant

Hometown: Statesboro, GA

High School: Georgia Premier Academy

Class: Sophomore

Position: Defensive Back

Scouting report: Bryant was a two-sport athlete lettering in baseball and football while attending high school in Georgia. Bryant was an all-league safety and competed in the NUC All-American game in Savannah, Georgia. Bryant made four tackles last Saturday.

Shasta College freshman defensive back Rashawn Boone from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Rashawn Boone

Hometown: Fort Wayne, Indiana

High School: Northrop

Class: Freshman

Position: Defensive Back

Scouting report: Boone gives Shasta College a dynamic at safety and cornerback. Boone was a highly rated at 6-feet tall. Boone made one tackle last Friday.

Shasta College sophomore defensive back Elijah Grooms from Burtonsville, Maryland.

Elijah Grooms

Hometown: Burtonsville, MD

High School: Paint Branch

Class: Sophomore

Position: Defensive Back

Scouting report: Grooms played at Shasta College but is also listed as having attended Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virginia before returning to sunnier skies. Grooms has also lived in Bronx, New York. Grooms made four tackles for Shasta College last Saturday.

Ethan Hanson started working for the Redding Record Searchlight after four years with the Los Angeles Daily News as a freelancer. His coverage includes working the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in South Bend, Indiana, and writing about the St. Louis Rams' move to Los Angeles with the Ventura County Star. He began his career as a play-by-play broadcaster for LA Pierce College from 2011-2017. Follow him on Twitter at @EthanAHanson_RS and ethan_a_hanson on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta College football players to watch on offense and defense