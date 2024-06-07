Jun. 7—They're a brand-new team with a bevy of familiar names on its roster. Meet Junction FC, a pre-professional team in the Women's Premier Soccer League that calls Urbana home this summer. Here are four items to know about the team, via Sports Editor Matt Daniels, before they play their first home matches this weekend:

What is the WPSL?

The longest-active women's soccer league in the country. In its 26th season after it got its start in 1998, the league has more than 125 clubs playing in 35 states, with high school, college, post-college and international players making up the roster. Junction FC is playing in the Gateway Division of the Midwest Conference along with five other teams. Besides Junction FC, FC Dayton and the Dayton Dutch Lions are based out of Dayton, Ohio, Lou Fusz Athletic hails from St. Louis, FC Pride is from Indianapolis and FC Spirit is from Evansville, Ind.

When and where do they play?

The season started on May 17 and ends June 29, with Junction FC playing 10 matches total — five home matches at Urbana High School and five on the road. The first four matches have taken place on the road, with the club's first home match at 4 p.m. Saturday against the Dayton Dutch Lions. The rest of the home schedule consists of a 2 p.m. match on Sunday against FC Dayton, a 7 p.m. match on June 13 against Lou Fusz Athletic, a 1 p.m. match on June 23 against FC Spirit and the regular-season finale at 5 p.m. on June 29 against FC Pride.

Who is on the team?

The roster has 30 players and several local connections. Like current Illini Sarah Foley, Sarah Hiestand and Alyssa Weede. Or former Illini and former Mahomet-Seymour standout Meredith Johnson-Monfort, The News-Gazette's Player of the Year in 2017 and 2018. Other notable area names include Meg Rossow (Champaign Central, Lindenwood), Hannah Null (Urbana, Parkland), Cassidy McQueen (Urbana, Parkland), Bridget DeLorenzo (St. Thomas More, Parkland), Celia Barkley (Urbana, 2023 N-G Player of the Year), Mary Kathryn Kluesner (STM) and Alaina Kimble (Centennial).

How are they doing so far this season?

Junction FC is fourth in the six-team Gateway Division with a 1-2-1 record. The first win in the club's history happened May 18 with a 3-0 road win against the Dayton Dutch Lions when Sophie Lampert, Lily Sutter and Weede scored goals. Current Parkland men's coach Mark Sikora is the team's general manager, current Parkland women's coach Kip McDaniel is the team's head coach, current STM girls' coach and Judah Christian boys' coach Josh Stebbins is an assistant coach and Parkland men's goalie coach Noy Radanavong serves the same capacity with Junction FC.