Meet Josh Davis, the man tasked with revamping South Dakota football's offense

As Tupac Shakur’s “California Love” blared over the speakers at the University of South Dakota football practice field, new offensive coordinator Josh Davis stood behind a number of other assistant coaches, chin in his hand, observing his new team at work.

A year ago Davis was South Dakota State football’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. Now, after a season in which USD ranked 10th in passing yards per game and seventh in rushing, he’s the man charged with turning the Coyotes' offense around, and he appears up for it.

USD Offensive Coordinator Josh Davis coaching players during football practice at University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

“I'm excited about the potential that we need to get to before August 31,” Davis said. “I try not to let any of my highs get too high or lows get too low, try to keep an even head. There's teaching to do on every rep. That's my job to do and I'm trying to focus on that.”

Davis said leaving SDSU was a difficult decision because of the relationships he’d formed within that program, but he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to coordinate in the Missouri Valley Conference with a team “that has a good core in place.”

Last season USD went 3-8 and played the majority of their season without an offensive coordinator after head coach Bob Nielson took over play-calling duties from former OC Ted Schlafke before Week 3. Schlafke later mutually agreed to part ways with the program in October.

Nielson and USD players acknowledged that although everyone involved handled it well, losing their offensive coordinator set them back a bit.

USD Offensive Coordinator Josh Davis coaching players during football practice at University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

“Yeah, last year was difficult when I made that change during the season, it was a difficult thing,” Nielson said. “Obviously we didn't play as well as you need to, to win games in this league. When I set course to hire a new offensive coordinator it was really about two things: finding somebody that has the right kind of experience, but also somebody that understands our league and the kinds of things that we have to do in our league to win and that's what Coach Davis has brought to our program.”

Fresh off helping lead the Jackrabbits to a national championship, Davis brings the aura of a championship-winning coach to USD football, and it’s apparent in the way players speak about him.

“It's been awesome,” quarterback Aidan Bouman said of working with Davis. “I said this a lot, (but) he's a guru. He knows what he's talking about. He knows how to run an offense.”

Nate Thomas, who led the Coyotes in rushing yards in his first season with the team before missing his second season due to injury, said Davis brings a different type of intensity, focus and standard to the offense.

USD football players practicing at University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

Up front, offensive lineman Joey Lombard said Davis’s emphasis has been playing with more physicality and violence, which isn’t anything new, but Lombard said now they’re centered around that principle.

“Coach (Davis) has a saying that he stole from an NFL program, but (it’s) 'We teach technique, but not at the expense of effort and violence,'” he said. "I think kind understanding that model has taught us to really focus our play and our mindset around that versus just saying yeah, we're a violent offensive line. We have to be about it in order to succeed.”

Nielson said the offense will look “different” this season, looking more like what football fans would see on Sundays rather than Saturdays with the number of formations, motions and pre-snap shifts Davis is working to implement.

Thomas seconded the idea the offense will look different this season, saying it'll be slower, but more open. Instead of the no-huddle offense they’ve run in years past, Thomas said there will be huddles after every play and a lot more options to their offensive plays.

USD defensive back Teven McKelvey tackles another player during football practice at University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota on Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

When Davis envisions what the offense will look like midseason, he describes it as “organized, calculated and efficient.”

The Coyotes will travel to Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium to take on the Missouri Tigers in their first game on August 31.

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him at jfernandez1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31.

