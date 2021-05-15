Meet Josh Baez, a 17-year-old from Massachusetts who is drawing dozens of big league scouts
Josh Baez will likely go in the first or second round of this year's MLB amateur draft, but his journey off the field is even more impressive.
Shohei Ohtani belts a solo homer over The Green Monster, his 11th homer of the season, cutting the Angels' deficit to 2-1 in the 6th inning
DeVonta Smith looking smooth at Eagles' rookie minicamp
Eagles first-round pick DeVonta Smith made his practice debut on Friday afternoon, and he looked crisp as promised. By Adam Hermann
As Jarren Duran and Triston Casas continue their power surges in the minor leagues, John Tomase wonders when the Red Sox prospects will get the call to the major leagues.
The Bulls' rookie has often deferred in his first NBA season, but flashed what made him the fourth overall pick in last year's draft on Saturday.
Hunter Renfroe is staking his claim as the best defensive right fielder in the game, and leaving his teammates in awe in the process, writes John Tomase.
The Cubs open a four-game series against the Nationals at Wrigley Field next week.
Franchy Cordero rips an RBI double to right field that plates Bobby Dalbec and makes the Red Sox' lead 4-0 in the bottom of the 4th inning
The Ohio State baseball team dropped the second-straight game to Michigan State on Saturday, being shutout 2-0.
Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third. "I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway," Lafay said. Groupama-FDJ's Attila Valter retained the leader's pink jersey with none of the general classification contenders losing time as they crossed the line in the same group.
After getting the first look at 2022 NBA prospects since October 2019, here's a way-too-early 2022 mock draft.
The Nets opened the year at +900 to win it all, but are currently the betting favorite at +230.
Urban Meyer said coaches raved about Tim Tebow's ball skills.
The Mavericks have officially clinched a spot in the 2021 NBA Playoffs as they defeated the Raptors, 114-110. Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, his 11th triple-double of the season and the 36th of his career. Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks in the victory, while Jalen Harris tallied a career-high 31 points for the Raptors in the losing effort. The Mavericks improve to 42-29 on the season, while the Raptors fall to 27-44.
It'll take more than an errant shot to rattle Dottie Pepper, a two-time major champion and 17-time LPGA winner.
Did Tony Ferguson have a point when he used the one-liner against Michael Chandler at the UFC 262 pre-fight press conference?
PFL 4 also will feature the MMA debut of boxing champion Claressa Shields.
Ja'Marr Chase commanded all the attention at Cincinnati Bengals rookie minicamp.
For the second time this week, the Packers have signed a quarterback. Kurt Benkert, who was brought in for a tryout during this weekend’s rookie minicamp, has signed with the team, he announced on Twitter. Benkert spent the last three years in Atlanta, mostly on the practice squad, and has never played in a regular-season [more]
Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields worked out for the first time at Bears' rookie minicamp. Get a look at what Twitter said from the media.