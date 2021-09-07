Meet Jordan Mailata – the first rugby player to crack the NFL

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata before action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. - USA TODAY SPORTS

In recent years, the NFL has opened its arms to international athletes, giving them an opportunity to try their hand at America’s most popular sport.

Players with a background in rugby, whether it be union or league, are particularly sought after due to the transferable skills between the sports. And yet, all rugby players struggled – that is until Jordan Mailata came along.

The Australian has not only made the 53-man roster for the Philadelphia Eagles but has been named as a starter for their opening game of the season which takes place on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

British talents such as Christian Wade, Christian Scotland-Williamson and Alex Gray have all fallen short in the NFL recently with the latter two returning to rugby while Wade has not made an active roster – a serious injury cut short his third attempt at doing so.

So, why has Mailata bucked the trend?

“I can’t answer that,” the 24-year-old tells Telegraph Sport. “I don’t know what I do that separates me from those guys.”

Mailata’s considerable frame is probably the place to start. Standing at 6ft 8in tall, Mailata was unusually large for a rugby league player but was struggling to breakthrough after being part of the South Sydney Rabbitohs U20s setup.

Back in those days, he weighed 143kg with fitness and mobility a requirement. Since his move to the US, Mailata – an offensive lineman – has added some extra weight, taking him closer to the 160kg mark. Every kilogram is vital when your job is to protect the quarterback - the most valuable asset on any NFL team.

His team-mate and fellow Eagles offensive lineman Lane Jonson describes him as a “freak of nature” – and it is not hard to see why.

The Eagles drafted Jordan Mailata, a 6-foot-8, 346-pound rugby stud from Australia. pic.twitter.com/G1PXGpxJJq — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 28, 2018

Born to Samoan parents in Bankstown, Sydney, and one of five siblings, Mailata comes from humble beginnings.

“My mum worked full-time, six days a week, 12 hours a day and my dad was a handy man who worked two jobs – the bloke could fix anything!” explains Mailata.

“We did not have much growing up. My sister, who is the oldest, practically raised us while our parents were working. The Polynesian environment we grew up in was built upon tough love.”

The pandemic has meant that Mailata’s family has not been able to travel to the US to watch him in action yet. But his family background and comfort with ‘tough love’ served him well as he underwent his apprenticeship, learning a new sport in a hugely competitive environment.

Mailata was thrown into the spotlight last season after an injury crisis on the Eagles’ offensive line handed him unexpected game time. He made ten starts in a turbulent campaign for Philadelphia which saw a change in head coach and quarterback at the end of it.

His game has matured drastically over the course of the offseason which saw him win the starting left tackle position after a camp-battle for the role with Andre Dillard – a former first round draft pick who had been destined for great things.

“It means a lot to me. To start in the NFL is a tough gig to earn. Their faith has given me an extra boost of confidence,” says Mailata.

“I sound like a broken record but the mantra of getting one per cent better each day has always been my focus. The biggest thing about the NFL is trying to be consistent.”

Mailata using his rugby skills last season

This tackle by @jordan_mailata after Carson Wentz's fumble 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/4AWWsYPMcQ — Henry Hodgson (@nflukhank) October 18, 2020

It is truly remarkable how far Mailata has come. His journey to the NFL started four years ago when he was flown over to Los Angeles for a week of training. At the time his knowledge of American football was limited to having seen the films 'Remember the Titans’ and ‘The Blind Side’.

His potential was immediately recognised and the Eagles picked him in the seventh round of the 2018 draft, stealing a march on their rivals with a bold selection – it was only the second time in NFL history a player with no high school or college football experience was drafted.

As with most new players to American football, mastering the playbook can be the most difficult challenge presented by the transition. Mailata was no different in this sense.

“It is like a one hundred-sided Rubik's Cube. The first time I saw a playbook I nearly fainted,” admits the Bankstown native.

Fast forward to the upcoming season and Mailata feels prepared to stamp his mark on the NFL.

“Last year I was drowning in unknown waters and I had to learn to swim to survive. This time I am going in with ‘floaties’ – I have some devices to stop me drowning.

“This year it is all clicking for me. I have worked on my craft and feel more confident knowing how much I have given to the game in the last eight months to be where I am today.”

Mailata is now determined to put his rugby past behind him and prove he can compete with the best without the caveat of being a crossover athlete attached to his performances.

“I will never forget my rugby league life but I want to be accountable in the sport I’m in now. I don’t want the benefit of the doubt with people thinking ‘Oh he’s a rugby player, he doesn’t know what he is doing’.

“I know I can do the job and it is up to me to go out there and handle my business. I’m just an ex-rugby player, a Samoan-Australian, looking to make my name in the league.”