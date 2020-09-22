Meet Jaylen Twyman, Pitt’s dominant DL prospect

If your favorite NFL team is looking for a defensive line prospect who can do it all, wreaking havoc on opposing quarterbacks and blowing up running backs in the backfield, Pitt’s Jaylen Twyman is their man in the 2021 NFL Draft.

One of the most versatile and disruptive defensive line prospects in next year’s draft class, Twyman recently spoke exclusively with Draft Wire about his decision to opt out of the 2020 college football season, which NFL players he likes to model his game after, and what’s next as he looks ahead to the draft.

JM: What can you tell me about your decision to opt out of the 2020 college football season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft?

JT: My decision came down to financials. My family needs me. My mom, my dad and my brother, they need me. I had some family matters that I can’t get into. I had to put my family first. That was the reason why I opted out.

JM: What’s the biggest challenge you expect to encounter with having so much time to prepare for the draft? Under normal circumstances, you’d still be playing competitive football right now.

JT: I honestly feel like I have a big advantage. I’m going to take this time to rest my body. I’m saving my body from extra punishment. I’m constantly in the gym working on my body. I’m getting stronger right now. I’m taking advantage of these months.

I’m working with my trainer and mentor, Sean Washington. He’s training me right now. I’m getting better every day. I’m literally at his gym right now. I’m taking advantage of this extra time to rest my body and improve my game. I’m not just sitting around. I’m down here in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, putting some work in. I’m getting better mentally as well.

Yeah, I’m missing the opportunity to play live football right now. I’m not out there chasing quarterbacks down, but I am working with coach Chuck Smith on my pass rushing ability. He’s another mentor of mine. Coach Rodney Williams is working with me, as well. I have so many good people in my corner right now. These are experienced coaches with proven track records. They’re keeping me right and making sure I get in the best shape of my life.

Whenever I put the pads on again, I’ll be ready to go.

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

JM: What were some areas of your game that you were hoping to showcase on the field this season?

JT: Getting after the quarterback. I just wanted to show how complete my game is. I was speaking to a D-line coach the other day, and they asked me what I thought my best game was. They thought I was gonna talk about this one game where I had 3 sacks.

Instead, I talked about a game where I forced a fumble and made a couple of big plays in the run game. I just wanna show people that I’m a complete football player. That’s one of the things I’m focusing on. It’s not always about the sacks or the stats. That’s most of it, but I’m focused on being a good technical player.

JM: Speaking of stats, 2019 was your best season yet. You started 13 games, recording 12 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. Did you expect to put up those eye-popping numbers?

JT: A lot of people ask me that. I don’t set goals. That’s not something I do. I just put in the work. I don’t set goals like that.

If you’re a bank robber, you don’t go into the bank trying to get a certain amount of money. You want all of the money. Isn’t that funny? I just work and whatever comes of it, that’s what it’s gonna be.

JM: What do you think led to such drastic improvement?

JT: Investing in my trainer, Sean Washington, definitely played a big role. He pushes me to my maximum. He’s the reason I’ve gotten way stronger as of late. My pass rush coach, Chuck Smith, definitely played a huge role as well. Coach Smith has helped become a pass rusher. He worked on my hips and what not. He saw my ability to flip my hips and took that part of my game to another level.

