- Diana Taurasi on new look Mercury: ‘When you have talent, you can always make a run’<p>Yahoo Sports WNBA contributor Isis Young spoke with the Phoenix Mercury superstar guard about adjusting to first-year head coach Nate Tibbetts, the team’s improved depth this season and the addition of Kahleah Copper. </p> <p>Diana joins Yahoo Sports on behalf of Dupixent, which is for moderate-to-severe eczema. For more on information, you can visit <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.dupixent.com/atopicdermatitis/hear-from-others/patient-stories__;!!Op6eflyXZCqGR5I!GvFndf6CITE6gFSztZLpQ-erqWh02DGlyJ3_00P2SqZTSD4405X6mUYGsqgyEnFDFjSr3wKJ-_GoYUYU0hRTTA$">showupad.com</a>.</p>5:22Now PlayingPaused
- Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis on potentially returning for Game 1 of the NBA FinalsKristaps Porzingis said the plan is for him to be in the Celtics lineup for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, but added that nothing is final two days out. He also spoke of his excitement to be in the NBA Finals for the first time in his career.2:08Now PlayingPaused
- Coach Sandy Brondello, Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu comment on another big road win for the LibertyJonquel Jones scored a career-high 34 points as the Liberty defeated the two-time defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces 90-82. New York's Sabrina Ionescu also played a key role, dropping a 15-point, 12-assist double-double in the win.9:13Now PlayingPaused
Meet Indiana State basketball coach Matthew Graves
Indiana State basketball coach Matthew Graves talks Terre Haute basketball with IndyStar Reporter Kyle Neddenriep in his offices on Wed. May 29, 2024.