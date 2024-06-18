Meet Indiana State basketball coach Matthew Graves

Diana Taurasi on new look Mercury: ‘When you have talent, you can always make a run’

<p>Yahoo Sports WNBA contributor Isis Young spoke with the Phoenix Mercury superstar guard about adjusting to first-year head coach Nate Tibbetts, the team’s improved depth this season and the addition of Kahleah Copper. </p> <p>Diana joins Yahoo Sports on behalf of Dupixent, which is for moderate-to-severe eczema. For more on information, you can visit <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.dupixent.com/atopicdermatitis/hear-from-others/patient-stories__;!!Op6eflyXZCqGR5I!GvFndf6CITE6gFSztZLpQ-erqWh02DGlyJ3_00P2SqZTSD4405X6mUYGsqgyEnFDFjSr3wKJ-_GoYUYU0hRTTA$">showupad.com</a>.</p>