Meet the Illini: Signing day snippets

Dec. 21—Illinois football signed 19 prospects — 16 high school recruits and three junior-college players — when the early signing period opened Wednesday. Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down what they could bring to the Illini:

Easton Baker

Vitals: 6-0, 210, Linebacker

Hometown: Stansbury, Utah

What he brings: Injury limited Baker during his senior season at Stansbury, but he finished his prep career with 245 tackles, 15 forced fumbles and three defensive touchdowns. Illinois beat out Oklahoma for the three-star recruit after he decommitted from BYU, and the two-time Utah all-state first-team pick reminds the Illini staff of future linebacker James Kreutz.

What Bielema is saying: "He literally does everything — plays a little safety, plays a little outside linebacker, plays a little inside linebacker — and he just arrives with a lot of intensity time and time again. Just a guy that's explosive in short spaces and plays a variety of different roles and just comes with a bit of attitude and flies around."

Joe Barna

Vitals: 6-4, 255, Outside linebacker

Hometown: Wheaton

What he brings: Barna has winning in his background, as he played on two state championship teams at Wheaton North in 2021 and 2022. The three-star prospect played mostly as a 4-3 defensive end for the Falcons, but he projects as an outside linebacker for Illinois in a Gabe Jacas-type role as a bigger, more physical pass rusher.

What Bielema is saying: "He got done with his official visit, left town like mid-afternoon on a Sunday, and I called him at 8 o'clock that night and he was lifting. We get done with a home visit (two weeks ago) ... and two hours later he sends us a text of him max benching with a buddy. Him and Eddie Tuerk have become lifting buddies."

Daniel Brown

Vitals: 6-1, 240, Outside linebacker

Hometown: Kansas City, Kan.

What he brings: No one at the NJCAA level had more sacks in 2023 than Brown. No one even got that close, with the Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College edge rusher's 18 sacks — five more than his closest competitor. At worst, Brown provides depth at outside linebacker, but he could fill the top speed-rusher role if Seth Coleman opts against a sixth year.

What Bielema is saying: "As a young coach I used to study (Lawrence Taylor) and all the greatest pass rushers in the NFL. The one common element they have is their hands. All sizes and shapes and dimensions, but guys with incredible hand use, hand strike, those guys make something special."

Chase Canada

Vitals: 6-0, 190, Defensive back

Hometown: Hahnville, La.

What he brings: Canada was a disruptor in the Trinity Valley (Texas) Community College secondary this season with 10 pass breakups in 10 games. The three-star recruit was a top-eight JUCO cornerback in the Class of 2024 and will inject a measure of experience into an Illinois secondary that was short on that factor this past season.

What Bielema is saying: "Really engaging kid. When I had him in my office watching film, just incredibly impressive. Really good in tight spaces. He can play press man here — a lot of stuff we love to do. All corners love to cover and do certain things, but this kid plays with an intensity I think will fit in our program."

Andrew Dennis

Vitals: 6-5, 290, Offensive tackle

Hometown: Mt. Pleasant, Mich.

What he brings: Illinois' biggest splash in recruiting its 2024 class was its final move in the prep ranks in landing Dennis, who is a semi-consensus four-star prospect. Michigan State's coaching change was a boon for the Illini. Dennis blocked for three 1,000-yard rushers in three years, as the Oilers went 28-5 with the 6-5 versatile lineman an anchor up front.

What Bielema is saying: "Obviously, he could have stayed in the Michigan State scenario, but knew what he wanted. I was worried when he went to Penn State and double worried when he went to Clemson, but he came in with a smile to our visit and I knew we were game-on like Donkey Kong."

Tysean Griffin

Vitals: 5-10, 165, Wide receiver

Hometown: Chicago

What he brings: Griffin lined up at wide receiver, running back and in the secondary during four seasons at Morgan Park playing for former Illini Chris James. His production reflected that versatility, as he had 1,200 rushing yards, 401 receiving yards, 44 tackles, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions for the Mustangs. Griffin is currently recovering from ACL surgery a week ago.

What Bielema is saying: "I think it's the second or third year in a row, in my opinion, we might have taken the best player out of the Chicago Public School system. Been on this kid since he was a freshman. ... Just super, super gifted. Light feet. Runs faster than everybody else."

Brandon Hansen

Vitals: 6-6, 320, Offensive lineman

Hometown: Mundelein

What he brings: Illinois' first commit in November 2022 turned into a ringleader for the class, helping as a recruiter during other players' official and unofficial visits to Champaign and as the spark for a dozen others to also enroll early. Physically, Hansen gives the Illini the size they're looking for on the offensive line.

What Bielema is saying: "Leader of our class. A leader in every way. I can't tell you how many times I would get a text from him talking about what he wanted to do and what he wanted to accomplish. ... This kid plays with a demeanor that is just unnecessarily awesome."

Tanner Hollinger

Vitals: 6-5, 240, Tight end

Hometown: Stromsburg, Neb.

What he brings: Hollinger played 8-man football at Cross County (Neb.) and experienced serious growth in production from his junior to senior seasons. This past season, he caught 23 passes for 408 yards and 12 touchdowns while also serving as a more-than-capable blocker. It's the combination Illinois has stressed in building out its tight end room in the Bielema era.

What Bielema is saying: "Incredibly impressed with his hands, his awareness, and he's kind of just got this nice, quiet, mean demeanor. I don't think he even has an understanding of how good he's going to be. A really long, rangy athlete who runs extremely well. I don't care if you're playing 8-man, 9-man or 11-man football. He goes and gets the ball all the time."

Demetrius John

Vitals: 6-3, 250, Defensive lineman

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

What he brings: John lettered twice at Westerville North and this past season at Dublin Coffman and totaled 125 tackles, 52 quarterback pressures and 16 sacks in his prep career. A consensus three-star recruit, the Ohio native boasts good closing speed to go with a physicality up front.

What Bielema is saying: "Every team that he plays knows where Demetrius John is. I promise you. His ability to open up and run is just really, really super impressive. ... He plays with incredible extension, has the ability to play in tight spaces and makes routine plays time and time again. He does a nice job of doing ordinary things irregularly well."

JoJo Knight

Vitals: 6-4, 225, OLB

Hometown: Bainbridge, Ga.

What he brings: Illinois beat out a slew of power-conference programs for Knight, who finished out his prep career at Gadsden County (Fla.) playing for former Illini Russell Ellington. The borderline four-star recruit — at least On3 sees him as such — Knight used his combination of length and speed to finish his four-year high school career with 183 tackles, 44 tackles for loss and 17 sacks.

What Bielema is saying: "He's got an incredible motor. The thing that I get excited about with him is he's just scratching the surface, I think, of what he can be. He plays extremely hard every single play. He's got long arms and long legs and is a really impressive athlete."

Angelo McCullom

Vitals: 6-3, 285, Defensive lineman

Hometown: Pickerington, Ohio

What he brings: McCullom was one of Illinois' earliest commits, as defensive line was a clear priority. The consensus three-star recruit was named the OCC Ohio Defensive Player of the Year and D1 Central Ohio District Defensive Player of the Year after spending an inordinate amount of time in opposing backfields this season.

What Bielema is saying: "Moved to Pickerington North and is second in his high school career in sacks. (Ohio State's Jack Sawyer) has got the career record, but Angelo was only at this high school for two years and the other guy had four. ... Really explosive and kind of reminds me of a quicker, faster, more explosive Calvin (Avery)."

Carlos Orr

Vitals: 6-4, 180, Wide receiver

Hometown: Etowah, Tenn.

What he brings: Orr will inject some size and length into Illinois' wide receiver room in addition to a healthy dose of athleticism. The rangy pass catcher had 101 receptions for 1,785 yards and 20 touchdowns the past two seasons at Gatlinburg Pittman, where he's also a 1,000-point scorer on the basketball court.

What Bielema is saying: "Could have been a guy that came out early, but he wanted to be on his high school basketball team his uncle coaches. ... He's a long, big, powerful athlete, but really fast and has the ability to turn it into something very special. Really good ball skills."

Trey Petty

Vitals: 6-1, 200, Quarterback

Hometown: Starkville, Miss.

What he brings: Petty does what Bielema considers the top trait of any successful quarterback — make something out of nothing. While Petty will provide some dual-threat ability when he hits Champaign, the Illinois coaching staff is just as high on his arm talent. The combination helped him pass for nearly 7,000 yards, rush for more than 3,000 yards and score more than 100 touchdowns in three years as Starkville's starter.

What Bielema is saying: "What I told him, I didn't bring him here to be the second-string or third-string running back. I brought him here to be our starting quarterback when he earns it. I couldn't be more impressed with his delivery, his accuracy and his ability to make timely throws."

Amar Reynolds

Vitals: 6-1, 175, Defensive back

Hometown: Fort Pierce, Fla.

What he brings: Reynolds checks several boxes for Illinois as a defensive back prospect. He's from Florida, has the type of length the Illini have targeted in the last couple classes to go with an aggressive playing style and played his final season of high school football at Vero Beach for Lenny Jankowski, who is a friend of Bielema's.

What Bielema is saying: "A really rangy, athletic guy that's able to high point the ball. I couldn't be more impressed about where he is, but I think this guy in a couple years could really be something special. He plays with a little bit of attitude and a little bit of anger."

Mario Sanders II

Vitals: 5-10, 190, Wide receiver

Hometown: Minneapolis

What he brings: Isaiah Williams' decision about the NFL draft dictated whether Illinois would pursue another wide receiver in the 2024 class. Williams opting to declare for the draft after five seasons with the Illini opened the door to pursue Sanders, who was the most productive JUCO wide receiver in 2023 with 72 catches for 942 yards and 12 touchdowns at Iowa Central Community College.

What Bielema is saying: "Really good hands. Incredibly good feet. He covers a lot of space in a short amount of time and has the ability to be used as a short to intermediate receiver. He is really hard to stop in space."

Zafir Stewart

Vitals: 6-5, 315, Offensive lineman

Hometown: Philadelphia

What he brings: Stewart's state championship at Philly powerhouse Imhotep Charter was the only prep title this season among Illinois' high school recruits. Stewart's physicality up front played a significant role in the Panthers' 15-0 finish and their 225.7 rushing yards per game with a 1,500-yard rusher in 2025 four-star Jabree Wallace-Coleman.

What Bielema is saying: "A really powerful guy that I'm excited to get him in with (strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright) and see where he can go. Do think he's a tackle. Has the ability to do some other things at guard as well because he moves well enough. Just a really big, powerful dude that stays on his feet and makes a lot of plays."

Eddie Tuerk

Vitals: 6-4, 290, Defensive lineman

Hometown: La Grange

What he brings: Tuerk could have played on either line for Illinois but picked defense. A News-Gazette All-State First Team pick playing for former Illini Jon Beutjer at Lyons Township, Tuerk had 37 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks and 53 total quarterback pressures in 2023.

What Bielema is saying: "He has the ability to play, we think, all three defensive line positions. Explosive in tight spaces. Makes a lot of plays. Very, very intense. A guy that's really intelligent."

Ca'Lil Valentine

Vitals: 6-0, 180, Running back

Hometown: Hayward, Calif.

What he brings: Illinois has plenty of powerful running backs on its roster led by Kaden Feagin. Injecting some lightning to go with all that thunder was a priority, and Valentine fit the bill. The Chandler (Ariz.) four-star flashed his versatility this season, rushing for 1,332 yards and 19 touchdowns and catching 31 passes for 358 yards and one more score.

What Bielema is saying: "We wanted someone we felt could do something in the passing game. (Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.) and his offense has been able to do some things with a running back that maybe our guys could do, but this guy will be able to do a little better."

Vernon Woodward III

Vitals: 6-2, 180, Defensive back

Hometown: DeLand, Fla.

What he brings: Woodward typifies coverage corner. In his lone season at Winter Park (Fla.), he didn't allow a single touchdown in man coverage and finished his final year with 35 tackles, eight pass breakups, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in just six games.

What Bielema is saying: "I think we had three kids this year that were committed to other Big Ten schools that we flipped. Vernon was one of them, who early on was committed to Wisconsin. ... He's got really good range, really good size and really good athleticism."