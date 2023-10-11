Meet Ice Spice’s brother and rising football star, Joey Gaston

Joey Gaston is one of the premier quarterbacks in the state of New York in the 2025 class. He is also the younger brother of the hottest rap star of 2023, Ice Spice, who is the musical guest on the new season of Saturday Night Live. Ice Spice also has her own specialty drink at Dunkin Donuts.

Gaston is making a name for himself as a rising quarterback and athlete in the 2025 class. He could be someone the Trojans could land in the near future.

Celebrities going to play sports at USC isn’t new. Master P’s son, Romeo Miller, aka Lil Romeo, played there in the mid 2000s. Lebron James’ son Bronny James is a freshman at USC.

Sasha Obama, former President Barack Obama’s daughter, and Princess Salma bint Abdullah of Jordan graduated earlier this year from USC.

We sat down with Gaston for part one of a series looking at his view of life and his journey as a top athlete in the high school football world.

Trojans Wire: What’s your favorite thing about playing the quarterback position ?

Gaston: My favorite thing about playing QB is having the ability to drop back and pick apart the defense with my arm and legs every play.

Trojans Wire: What’s the main difference between playing at Iona prep versus St. Joseph Regional in Montvale, New Jersey?

Gaston: The main difference is I get to represent New York. New Jersey welcomed me with open arms but I’m happy to be back home representing my home state.

Trojans Wire: So, how is it being the younger brother of hip hop superstar Ice Spice?

Gaston: It’s so great to watch my sister achieve her dreams and it pushes me to achieve mine, but being her little brother is something I’ve been my whole life. Things haven’t changed before and after she became famous. I just continue to support her and she continues to support me.

