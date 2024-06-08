Meet hopeful U.S. Olympians in a new NBC special airing today

How to watch the U.S. Olympic Team Trial Special. Pictured: Simone Biles at the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center on August 27, 2023 in San Jose, California.

The 2024 Paris Olympics are quickly approaching, set to take place in the City of Lights between Friday, July 26 and Sunday, August 11, with the 2024 Paralympics to follow starting on Wednesday, August 28. But before we can see the country's best and brightest athletics showing off their insanely impressive skills in sports like swimming, gymnastics, track & field and diving, we need to see who will officially qualify for Team USA through a round of official trials and international competitions.

Airing on NBC today, Saturday, June 8, from 2pm to 4pm Eastern Time, the U.S. Olympic Team Trial Special will give a sneak peek at the American athletes who are chasing glory in Paris this summer. “All the drama we love about the Olympics begins with making Team USA, when our nation’s best athletes vie to make the most competitive team in the world,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer & President of NBC Olympics Production. “In some events, it’s harder to qualify for the U.S. team than it is to win a medal at the Olympics themselves.”

With live coverage from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Trials competitions kicking off this month, the two-hour special will give an introduction to the names that you will no doubt be hearing a lot of in the next few months.

One of the highlights of the June 8 broadcast will be the wrestling trials: the USA will send only 15 athletes (six-person teams in both men’s and women’s freestyle, as well as three Greco-Roman wrestlers) to compete in the intense sport in the Paris-set games this year, so you know they'll be pulling out their best arm bars, leg attacks and more for a chance to represent the country at the 2024 Olympic Games.

To tune into the U.S. Olympic Team Trial Special this afternoon, you're going to need access to NBC. You can tune into the channel through a traditional pay-TV service, TV antenna or live TV streaming service (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV all carry NBC). All Olympic and Paralympic Trials coverage will also be streaming on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, as well as on Peacock.