Meet the Hong Kong Soccer Sevens squad

Ahead of Newcastle United Under-21s’ participation in this year’s Hong Kong Standard Chartered Soccer Sevens, we take a look at the squad members who will be aiming to lift the Main Cup for a third time in their last four visits.



Adam Harrison

The former Ponteland High School pupil, who played his football at Ponteland and Gosforth Boys Clubs before joining United's youth set-up, signed a full-time scholarship with the Magpies last summer and featured in-between the sticks for Newcastle's maiden UEFA Youth League appearance against AC Milan in September.

The 17-year-old goalkeeper, an admirer of Real Madrid shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois, is still awaiting his debut at under-21 level but featured in a senior matchday squad for the first time when named on the Magpies' first-team bench for December's UEFA Champions League visit of AC Milan.

Logan Watts

The teenage defender, capable of playing as a centre-back or full-back, joined United's Academy in 2018 and has scored four goals in the Under-18 Premier League North this season.

The ex-Monkseaton High School pupil made his debut at under-21 level during a Premier League 2 clash away at Middlesbrough in March and has trained with Eddie Howe's first-team squad this term.

Harry Powell

The versatile defender began playing football for Red House Farm and Gateshead FC Juniors before joining United's youth set-up in 2019.

The 18-year-old, twin brother of fellow Magpies Academy product Rory, made his second-string debut in the latter stages of Newcastle's 3-2 win away at rivals Sunderland in the Premier League 2 and has captained the club at under-18 level this term.

Alfie Harrison

The promising 18-year-old joined the Magpies from Manchester City in February 2024 and was nominated for April's Premier League 2 Player of the Month award following an impressive series of displays at under-21 level.

The Bradford-born youngster scored 11 goals in as many matches at under-18 level this term, including three goals in three consecutive fixtures for the Toon teenagers.

Harrison won the Newcastle Flooring (Northumberland) Senior Cup earlier this month, producing an assist in a 2-1 win against Blyth Town at St. James' Park and will be aiming to add a further piece of silverware to his collection whilst in Asia.

James Huntley

The Ashington-born midfielder joined Newcastle's youth set-up as an eight-year-old before putting pen to paper on his first professional contract with his boyhood club a decade later.

The 20-year-old, who was named on the bench for United's UEFA Champions League trip to Paris Saint-Germain in November, has scored five goals in all competitions for Newcastle at second-string level this term and started four of United's UEFA Youth League group fixtures, netting an equaliser during a 2-2 comeback draw against their Borussia Dortmund counterparts.

Huntley was part of the young Magpies' side which lifted the Main Shield at the Hong Kong Soccer Sevens 12 months ago, scoring the golden goal in the final against Leicester City at the Happy Valley.

Johnny Emerson

The Carlisle-born winger, capable of playing on both flanks, played his youth football at Queen of the South and Annan Athletic before joining Newcastle's Academy as a 13-year-old.

A representative of Scotland at under-18 and under-19 level, the Cumbrian youngster helped Newcastle record the club's first ever victory in the UEFA Youth League, scoring a late winner in Newcastle's 2-1 victory away at Paris Saint-Germain in November.

Emerson made his debut for Newcastle's under-21 side at the age of 16 during a Premier League Cup tie against Watford in December 2021 before making his under-18s bow a month later.

Darren Palmer

Joining Newcastle's Academy in 2016, 'Daz' has scored seven goals across all competitions at under-18 level during the 2023/24 campaign, captaining the Toon teenagers on a handful of occasions in the process.

The South Shields-born teenager, who signed a full-time scholarship with United in the summer of 2022, made his under-21s debut during a 3-2 win against former club Sunderland in the Premier League 2.

Dylan Stephenson

The Blyth-born striker joined United's Academy as a 14-year-old from Newcastle City Juniors and signed his first professional contract for the Magpies in the summer of 2021.

The 21-year-old forward, who scored his first senior goal for his boyhood club during a 5-0 win against Al Hilal, spent the second-half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at National League North outfit South Shields, scoring eight goals for the Mariners.

Stephenson was part of United's under-21s squad which lifted the Northumberland Senior Cup for the first time since 2018 on Tuesday night following a 2-1 win against Blyth Town at St. James' Park.

Sean Neave

The promising 16-year-old striker finished as the club's top goalscorer at under-18 level this season, netting 13 goals in all competitions for Graeme Carrick's side, including 11 strikes in the Under-18 Premier League North.

A representative of England at under-17 level, Neave scored the club's first ever goal in the UEFA Youth League in a narrow 2-1 defeat against Borussia Dortmund as well as bagging a brace in Newcastle's 7-2 thrashing of Leyton Orient in the FA Youth Cup third round.

The teenage forward made his under-21s debut during an EFL Trophy clash away at Crewe Alexandra, featuring as a second-half substitute against the League Two outfit at the Mornflake Stadium.

Joe Brayson

The young striker, son of former Magpies forward Paul, played for Walker Central and Newcastle Benfield before joining Newcastle United's youth set-up as an eight-year-old.

Nicknamed 'Brassy', the former George Stephenson High School pupil has scored eight goals at under-18 level this term and was another to make his debut for Newcastle's second-string against Crewe in the EFL Trophy back in November and targets a full competitive debut at under-21 level.

Photograph courtesy of HKFC Standard Chartered Soccer Sevens