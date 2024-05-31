You can meet Hawkeye Owen Freeman at Moline Pancheros

Big Ten Freshman of the Year, nine-time Freshman of the Week honoree, 2023-2024 dunk record holder for the Iowa Hawkeyes Men’s team and 2023 Moline High School State Champion Owen Freeman will make a return to his hometown.

From 3-5 p.m. Friday, Pancheros Mexican Grill, 4140 38th Ave., will host Freeman in his hometown of Moline for an event benefiting the Moline High School Booster Club.

Fans will have the opportunity to get autographs and take photos with Freeman, as well as enter raffles to win free burritos for a year, Pancheros swag and various promotional offerings at the Moline Pancheros location. Twenty 20 percent of proceeds will go to the Booster Club of Freeman’s alma mater.

