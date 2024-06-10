Meet Gyeong-Bin Mo

In our profile series, some of the FC Bayern World Squad players talk about their experiences during this year's World Squad tour. In the latest instalment, we get to know our number 20 Gyeong-Bin, or Mo. You can also keep up to date with our live blog and never miss a post about the Class of ‘24!

Gyeong-Bin - the number 20 of the FC Bayern World Squad

Hello, I'm Gyeong-Bin (nickname: Mo), the World Squad's number 20. I'm originally from Suwon, a big city in South Korea, south of Seoul. I play there in the Suwon Samsung Bluewings U18s with Minwoo, who is also part of the Class of '24.

Ignacio Isla and Gyeong-Bin Mo talk to fans at a meet & greet during the TST tournament.

At the TST tournament, Ignacio Isla, Mo and Co. had the opportunity to talk to the fans during a meet & greet.

Last Sunday we flew with the World Squad from Munich to North Carolina. After the nine and a half hour flight, I was very tired and happy to finally be here. I had been to the USA as a child, but I can't remember anything about it. My first impression is definitely positive, the people are friendly and the food is really tasty.

We only had two days to settle in and train, then the TST tournament started on Wednesday. It was a brilliant tournament, with good organisation, a perfectly equipped facility and very nice staff. There was also a lot going on off the pitch: we had a meet & greet with fans and met football legend Sergio Agüero. It was something special for me to play against such strong, talented players - and my personal highlight was undoubtedly the match against Borussia Dortmund. We were able to grow together as a team during the tournament and get to know each other's strengths and weaknesses. I felt like a real professional at times, which really motivated me.

Gyeong-Bin Mo and his FC Bayern World Squad teammates head down the steps to the training pitch.

Gyeong-Bin Mo: "We have a lot of fun together during training and in our free time in between sessions"

Although we lost the three games in the group stage and were eliminated from the tournament, the atmosphere within the team is fantastic. We have a lot of fun together during training and in our free time in between sessions. I also get on well with the coaches, they're always willing to help and listen to us. I work hard to fulfil their expectations of me.

We'll be moving on tomorrow (Tuesday) and I'm very excited about what else awaits us in the USA. Of course, our full focus is now on preparing for the game against Inter Miami on Tuesday, which we definitely want to win!

All the best from Cary, North Carolina

Mo

