Meet Gregory Rousseau, the best edge rusher in the 2021 NFL Draft class

Every NFL team wants that athletic, explosive edge rusher who can wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks every time they drop back to pass.

In the 2021 NFL Draft class, there’s none better than Miami’s Gregory Rousseau.

The prototypical edge defender for today’s NFL, Rousseau recently spoke exclusively with Draft Wire about his decision to opt out of the 2020 college football season, how he’s working to improve his pass rush moves, and what lies ahead for the nation’s top EDGE prospect.

JM: What can you tell me about your decision to opt out of the 2020 college football season and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft?

GR: It was a decision that I made with the help of my family. It came down to my mom. She was a nurse that was constantly working around COVID-19. Opting out gave me the opportunity to help her retire. We didn’t want her around all that. I had to take the opportunity in front of me.

JM: She was constantly working around COVID-19?

GR: Yeah, she was basically a COVID nurse. She was taking care of COVID patients when the pandemic started.

JM: What was her experience like?

GR: It was tough for her. It’s really scary out there. She’s been around it, she’s seen it. She watched people her age pass away. They couldn’t fight it off. She was on the frontlines, and it’s definitely a scary situation. I had to help her retire early.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

JM: What’s the biggest challenge you expect to encounter with having so much time to prepare for the draft? Under normal circumstances, you’d still be playing competitive football right now.

GR: I wouldn’t say that it’s a challenge. I’m incredibly motivated right now. I’ve been working on my ability as a pass rusher. I’m working hard. I’m focused right now. I’m looking ahead. I’m gonna control the things that I can control. That’s all there is to it.

JM: What were some areas of your game that you were looking forward to showcasing this season?

GR: I really just wanted to show people that I got bigger and stronger in the offseason. That’s where my head was at. I was working on all areas of my game. You can’t get satisfied. I’ll continue to work. I was excited to showcase how much stronger I got over the offseason.

JM: That would have been a scary sight, because 2019 was obviously your best season. You recorded 15.5 sacks. Did you expect to improve in the manner that you did?

GR: Yeah, I did. I put the work in for that improvement. I put in so much work before last season. I was going to improve in 2020 as well. I was ready to go to war with my brothers. That part of opting out really sucked. I really wanted to play football this season. I did what I had to do. I went with my heart. I’m just going forward.

JM: What’s your favorite part of playing the EDGE position?

GR: We can make game-changing plays at any given moment. We can make big plays that change the whole trajectory of a game. That’s the most fun part. You can win a game with a strip-sack. You could end a drive with a sack. You could force an interception by getting a pressure on the quarterback. We have the ability to help our team out in a major way.

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

JM: What can you tell me about your pass rush arsenal?

