Meet Gemma Tutty – the trainer upsetting the established order

Gemma Tutty has Blue Storm and 25 other horses on site at Trenholme House Farm on the North Yorkshire Moors - Mark Pinder for The Telegraph

Road signs usually inform a driver when you are near a racing yard. So it is an indication of the speed with which Gemma Tutty has risen up the ranks of Flat trainers that on the lane up to the North York Moors, towards her base in the picturesque village of Osmotherley, still the only warning sign is for sheep – three miles of them to be precise.

On raids south, Tutty, 31, has sent one horse to each of Ascot, Sandown and, most recently, Epsom. And they have all won. Blue Storm’s victory in the the three-year-old Dash on Derby day has put the former jockey firmly in the spotlight for Royal Ascot’s Palace of Holyrood Stakes on Friday.

Sometimes one visits a trainer with a good horse going to Ascot thinking that might be the last you ever hear of them, but it is not hard to envisage the unassuming but assured Tutty making much bigger inroads into the sport over the next few years.

Her father, Nigel, was a successful northern point-to-point jockey, who rode over 150 winners and led the early stages of the 1983 Gold Cup on the 500-1 shot Whiggie Geo.

She remembers taking a day off school to watch him ride in the Foxhunters at Aintree and another time at a point-to-point, when he fell off. A stranger came up to her mum then, saying: “You need to get a better jockey, love.”

During a spell of pony racing she lost only two races, prompting her mum to advise her to make the most of it as “it won’t always be like this”. Proving the point. Tutty fell off in her first two rides point-to-pointing.

Despite riding her first winner under rules over hurdles, she switched to being an apprentice on the Flat and was just getting going when she broke her back in a fall at Newcastle which halted her momentum.

Tutty rode 74 winners before following her mother into training - Mark Pinder for The Telegraph

With a stable full of pointers ready to go but unable to run because of the 2001 foot and mouth epidemic, Tutty’s mother Karen had taken out a licence to train jumpers. She added the Flat to it when Gemma started riding, before phasing out the jumpers altogether.

‘I rode Mostly Cloudy knowing I’d be training him the next season’

Over nine seasons Gemma rode 74 winners but, during that time, she also studied for a degree in psychology and counselling at Teesside and spent the winter of 2018-19 in Dubai with Saeed Bin Suroor.

“I liked Dubai,” she says, “but when I came back I saw the views through fresh eyes.”

Back at home she started doing the entries, the declarations, the form and the riding out list. “Quietly,” as she puts it, “I was getting a lot of experience without any pressure.

“It hadn’t been the plan to train but I was keener than I was letting on and Mum wasn’t enjoying the levels of commitment. I took over in March 2022. I’d ridden all winter, desperate to get my 75th winner, but I’d started buying horses. I actually rode Mostly Cloudy knowing I’d be training him the next season.”

The speediest 3-year-olds around!



BLUE STORM flies from NOWHERE to steal the Betfred 3YO Dash for Rossa Ryan and @GemmaTutty - her biggest winner! pic.twitter.com/pyzu2wBjOE — Epsom Downs Racecourse (@EpsomRacecourse) June 1, 2024

Mostly Cloudy proved to be a flagship for her first season, winning five races on the trot and going from a rating of 60 to 98 before eventually selling to Australia where they pay handsomely for stayers.

‘Blue Storm’s trainer was very open about his vices’

She bought his half brother, King of Spain, and after his second win at Doncaster this spring, he was sold to Hong Kong.

“I like that family a lot,” she says, “but I keep losing them to foreign countries! But you need to do a bit of trading to make money.”

The purchase of Blue Storm for £7,000, for example, came about through a combination of judgment, serendipity, the bloodstock agent and trainer.

“He should have been way out of our price range,” recalls Tutty. “He was a two-year-old rated 84. His trainer was very open about his vices but he wasn’t good enough for his owner, he was being sold with no reserve and no one was at the sale.

“I was ferrying horses about in the lorry. When Einer Eismark [the bloodstock agent] rang I was irate he’d bought it. A while later he rang to say he’d been offered a two grand profit and was all up for selling him on. But, having had a tantrum that he’d bought it, I had just about got my head round it by then and said: ‘No, let’s keep him.’ So between us we got him!

“Since, I’ve never seen him take a step [box walk] round his stable. I think it’s because he has bars between him and the next stable, not a wall. He can see his neighbour and talks to him all day. I owned him for a week and then sold him on to David Lowe as an all-weather sprinter. After he won at Southwell on his second start he was rated too highly for the all-weather so I had to ring David and apologise.

“He only just gets five furlongs so I’d be a bit worried if the ground went soft and the track could be a fly in the ointment but Rossa Ryan is convinced Ascot will suit him. He could go to the King George at Goodwood after that – I’m trying to get my head round the names of all these big races – I’m more used to sellers at Redcar.”

Tutty now has 26 horses on site at Trenholme House Farm. She won with her first two-year-old runner of the season, Hot To Dot, and is already up to 13 winners this year. She only has the shoes and hat of her Ascot outfit to finalise before Friday.

“I’ve had a lot of help from my friends,” she points out. “I bought two dresses online. One for Epsom, one for Ascot. I wouldn’t say I’m a tom-boy but I must be a bit – I can’t stand shopping unless it’s for horses.

“When I had Mostly Cloudy I thought I’d get pigeon-holed as a trainer of stayers so it’s nice to have a decent sprinter,” she adds. Either way, on this part of the North Yorkshire Moors, horses are proving faster and more profitable than the sheep. You have been warned.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.