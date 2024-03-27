Meet the GameTimePA 2024 YAIAA boys' wrestling all-stars; wrestler of the year

It was a banner year for YAIAA wrestling, with multiple grapplers from the league reaching a state final.

Here are the 2023-24 GameTimePA YAIAA boys' wrestling all-stars, as determined by our staff.

Wrestler of the Year

York Suburban's Tyler Adams reacts after coming from behind to win his quarterfinal bout at 133 pounds during the PIAA Class 3A Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center on March 8, 2024, in Hershey. Adams won by fall at 5:58.

Tyler Adams, York Suburban, sr.

He became the first wrestler in York Suburban history to reach the state final. Adams stormed through the Class 3A 133-pound bracket until he ran into Nazareth's Tahir Parkins in the championship match. Still, he went 36-3 his senior season and won his second District 3 Class 3A title before capping his career with a PIAA silver medal. It was his first time reaching the podium at the state meet. He won 24 of his 36 victories this season by either pin or technical fall. He combined outstanding conditioning with stunning strength on top — allowing him to ride out opponents for full periods and wear them down over the course of six minutes. He overcame early deficits in the District 3 final, state quarterfinals and state semifinals. He finishes his career with an overall record of 123-17 and York Suburban's all-time wins record. He'll compete in college for the United States Naval Academy.

First team

Justin Adams, York Suburban, sr.

Central York's Harris Keares (left) tries to escape York Suburban's Justin Adams in the 114-pound fifth-place bout at the PIAA District 3 Class 3A Wrestling Championships at Spring Grove Area High School on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Jackson Township.

Adams went 36-6 and won a sectional title at 114 pounds. He earned 21 of his wins by pin. He finished fifth at the District 3 Class 3A tournament to miss states by one spot. He finishes his career with a 102-22 record.

Elijah Hewitt, Northeasten, jr.

Northeastern's Elijah Hewitt prepares to attack Gettysburg's Myles Grossman in the 121-pound championship bout at the PIAA District 3 Class 3A Wrestling Championships at Spring Grove Area High School on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Jackson Township.

Hewitt went 32-7 and reached the District 3 Class 3A title match at 121 pounds. He won a match at the state tournament but came up short of a medal. He won 20 of his victories by pin. He'll enter his senior year with a record of 88-22.

Jackson Orrell, Red Lion, jr.

Orrell went 34-11 and took third at 121 pounds at the District 3 Class 3A tournament. He qualified for the state tournament for the first time. He won 21 of his victories by pin or tech fall. He'll enter his senior season with a career record of 70-21.

Gavin Green, Delone Catholic, fr.

Delone Catholic's Gavin Green (rear) wrestles Mifflinburg's Ben Straub in a 127-pound first round bout at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center on March 7, 2024, in Hershey. Straub won by decision, 7-5, in sudden victory.

Green went undefeated in the regular season in his first year of high school wrestling. He won sectional and District 3 Class 2A titles and took second at regionals at 127 pounds. He came up short of a state medal but went 2-2 at his first PIAA tournament. He finished 35-3 and picked up bonus points in 26 of those bouts.

Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus, Bermudian Springs, so.

Bermudian Springs' Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (left) wrestles Conneaut Area's Hunter Gould in a 133-pound first round bout at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center on March 7, 2024, in Hershey. Gould won by major decision, 10-1.

HYA went 35-6 and took second at the District 3 Class 2A tournament and third at regionals at 133 pounds. He went 2-2 at the state tournament but missed out on a medal. He earned bonus points in 30 of his wins. He has 80 career wins after two years of high school.

Mason Harvey, Red Lion, jr.

Red Lion's Mason Harvey (left) wrestles Chambersburg's Ashton Romberger in a 133-pound consolation semifinal bout at the PIAA District 3 Class 3A Wrestling Championships at Spring Grove Area High School on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Jackson Township.

Harvey went 30-9 and took second at the sectional tournament at 133 pounds behind Tyler Adams. He took fourth at the District 3 Class 3A tournament to qualify for states for the first time. He won a match at the state tournament. He has a 88-29 record entering his senior season.

Cameron Mingee, Littlestown, sr.

Littlestown's Cameron Mingee celebrates after defeating Midd-West's Matthew Smith, 5-1, during a 139-pound semifinal bout at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center on March 8, 2024, in Hershey.

He became the first Littlestown wrestler to reach the state final since Cory Beaver in 2007. Mingee won his first career District 3 Class 2A title, but lost in the regional final at 139 pounds. He then went on a stunning state tournament run to reach the championship bout before losing to Bishop McCort superstar Bo Bassett by tech fall. His silver medal was the first PIAA medal of his career. Mingee finished the season 35-3 and went 131-29 over his career.

Eli Long, Central York, sr.

Central York's Eli Long (left) wrestles Penn Trafford's Hayden Coy in a 145-pound quarterfinal round bout at the PIAA Class 3A Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center on March 8, 2024, in Hershey. Long won by fall at 3:28.

Long won a District 3 Class 3A title and a state medal for the second straight season. He reached the Class 3A state semifinals at 145 pounds before an injury in that loss forced him to forfeit the final two bouts of his career. Still, he went 43-7 this season and finished with a career record of 126-37. He will wrestle for Mercyhurst in college.

Wyatt Dillon, Central York, sr.

Central York's Wyatt Dillon (top) wrestles Wilson's Matteo Garcia in a 152-pound semifinal bout at the PIAA District 3 Class 3A Wrestling Championships at Spring Grove Area High School on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Jackson Township.

Dillon went 39-10 and won his second sectional title at 152 pounds. He picked up bonus points in 27 of those victories. He took third at the District 3 Class 3A tournament to qualify for states for the third straight season. He went 2-2 at states but came up short of a medal. He finishes his career with a 115-38 record and will compete for Lock Haven in college.

Joey Ney, Biglerville, sr.

Biglerville's Joey Ney (left) wrestles Western Wayne's Tyler Barletta in a 152-pound preliminary round bout at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center on March 7, 2024, in Hershey. Ney won by fall at 1:25.

He went 40-8 and won his first District 3 Class 2A title at 152 pounds. He took fifth at the regional tournament to qualify for states for the second time. He went 2-2 at his final PIAA tournament. He finishes his career with a 110-43 record.

Carter Davis, Central York, sr.

Central York's Carter Davis (left) wrestles to a 5-2 decision at 160-pounds in a first round bout at the PIAA Class 3A Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center on March 7, 2024, in Hershey.

Davis went 41-8 and won his third straight sectional title. He took silver at 160 pounds at the District 3 Class 3A tournament. After breaking his hand last season, he made it to the PIAA tournament and capped his career with a seventh-place state medal. He ends his career with a 1156-26 record.

Isaiah Feeney, Dallastown, sr.

Dallastown's Isaiah Feeney (right) wrestles Wilson's Blaise Eidle in the 172-pound championship bout at the PIAA District 3 Class 3A Wrestling Championships at Spring Grove Area High School on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Jackson Township.

Feeney went 35-5 and won his second sectional title. He earned 18 of his wins by pin. He reached the District 3 Class 3A final at 172 pounds. He qualified for states for the first time but went 1-2 and didn't medal. Feeney still finishes his career with a 108-35 record and will wrestle in college for Kutztown.

Caleb Tyler, Delone Catholic, sr.

Delone Catholic's Caleb Tyler records a takedown on West Greene's Colin Whyte during a 215-pound preliminary round bout at the PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center on March 7, 2024, in Hershey. Tyler won by decision, 3-1.

Tyler lost just once in the regular season as a freshman. He won sectional and District 3 Class 2A titles before taking fifth at regionals at 215 pounds. He went 2-2 at his first state tournament and finished with an overall record of 37-5. He earned bonus points in 26 of those victories.

Michael Hershey, Spring Grove, sr.

Spring Grove's Michael Hershey reacts after defeating Twin Valley's Ean Winchester in the heavyweight championship bout at the PIAA District 3 Class 3A Wrestling Championships at Spring Grove Area High School on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Jackson Township. Hershey won by decision, 3-2, in T2.

The two-sport superstar capped his career with his best season. Hershey went 37-3 and won his first District 3 Class 3A title with an overtime win over Twin Valley's Ean Winchester. He shook off a controversial loss to Kennett's John Pardo in his first state bout to earn a fourth-place PIAA medal — beating Pardo in a rematch in the consolation bracket. Supremely quick and agile for his 6-foot-4, 260-pound frame, Hershey earned 26 of his bouts by pin. He will play college football for the University of Maryland.

Coach of the Year: Eric and Chris Albright, Central York

Central York coaches Chris Albright (left) and Eric Albright celebrate as senior Eli Long pins his way into the semifinals at the PIAA Class 3A Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center on March 8, 2024, in Hershey.

The brothers guided Central York to the first division title in program history. The Panthers went 13-3 and went 2-2 in the District 3 team tournament. They finished second in team points at sectionals an fourth at the District 3 Class 3A individual tournament. Central York produced four sectional champs, seven District 3 qualifiers, three PIAA qualifiers and two state medalists. The program has steadily grown in stature since the Albrights were hired in the summer of 2020.

Honorable mention

Bermudian Springs: Carter Storm

Central York: Ulonnam Ukattah, Harris Keares, Aaden Schiefer

Dallastown: Ben Usow

Eastern York: Cole Staker

New Oxford: Micah Smith

Spring Grove: Chase Amspacher

South Western: Blake McMillion, Ayden Wysocki

Susquehannock: Jack VanTassel

Matt Allibone is a sports reporter for GameTimePA. He can be reached at 717-881-8221, mallibone@ydr.com or on Twitter at @bad2theallibone.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: GameTimePA names YAIAA boys' wrestling all-stars; wrestler of the year