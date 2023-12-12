Meet the GameTimePA 2023 YAIAA football all-stars and Players of the Year

Today, the GameTimePA staff unveils its YAIAA football all-star team for the 2023 season. Some of the choices were no-brainers. Others were more difficult to make.

Enjoy reading about the accomplishments of this year's team.

Offense

Player of the Year/running back: Juelz Goff, Central York, sr.

Central York's Juelz Goff looks for a path to a first down. Harrisburg defeated Central York, 28-21, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023 at Severance Field to move to the D3 Class 6A final.

He was the focal point for an 11-1 team that won its fifth straight YAIAA Division I title. Goff rushed 242 times for 1,623 yards and 31 total touchdowns — leading the league in all three categories despite missing one game with an ankle injury. While known for his speed, the 5-foot-10, 195-pound back became even more valuable as a workhorse who could take punishment and still churn out yards. He opened the season by rushing for 284 yards and six touchdowns on 26 carries in a 45-35 win over Central Dauphin. He rushed for 219 on a whopping 45 carries against Dallastown and went for 249 and four touchdowns on 34 carries against Red Lion. He set Central York's career rushing record with 3,740 yards, breaking the mark set by Brad Senft in 1975. Central York went 32-4 in Goff's three seasons as a varsity player. Goff plans to accept a full scholarship to play football at the University of Pittsburgh.

Quarterback: Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford, sr.

The engine behind a team that went 9-2 and captured the YAIAA Division II title and the top seed in District 3 Class 5A. Ahmetovic completed 59% of his passes for 1,447 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in his first season starting at quarterback. A dynamic runner at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, he rushed for 237 yards and three scores on just 42 carries (5.6 yards per carry). His numbers likely would've been higher if New Oxford didn't win its nine games by an average score of 34-10. He only attempted 11 passes in the fourth quarter all season. Three of his interceptions came on Hail Mary's at the end of the half or game. His performances in the team's two losses might've been the most telling. He went 8-of-13 for 236 yards and three touchdowns against Maryland state champion Fort Hill. And in the final game of his career, he passed for 118 yards, rushed for 75 and scored three total touchdowns in a 34-28 playoff loss to Hershey. His potential game-winning touchdown pass in the final seconds was nullified when officials controversially ruled he stepped over the line of scrimmage. He will have opportunities to play NCAA Division II football.

Running back: Shavane Anderson, York High, so.

The breakout star in the YAIAA this fall. Anderson was not slated to be York High's starter entering the season. He announced himself with a 75-yard touchdown run against Harrisburg on opening night and never looked back. The 6-foot, 180-pound sophomore rushed for nearly 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns on 160 carries this season. He had 268 yards and two scores on 23 carries in a win over Red Lion. His combination of physicality and speed should make him a terror for opposing defenses the next two seasons.

Wide receiver: Brennan Holmes, New Oxford, so.

It's not often a wide receiver wins a division's Player of the Year award. But Holmes was the clear choice in Division II this season. The 6-foot-1 senior caught 40 passes this season and produced 1,026 yards and 19 touchdowns. He averaged 26 yards per catch and scored on nearly half his receptions. He had five games with more than 100 yards and six catches longer than 50 yards. He caught the potential game-winning touchdown against Hershey in the District 3 quarterfinals only for a penalty to negate the play. He currently has an offer from Mercyhurst and will likely have more opportunities at the NCAA Division II level.

Wide receiver: Joey Wilkinson, Hanover, sr.

The senior led the league with 59 receptions and 1,054 receiving yards. He finished second to Holmes with 14 receiving touchdowns. He had five games with more than 100 yards including a career-high of 199 against Columbia. The 5-foot-11 speedster plans to play college football for Division II East Stroudsburg.

Wide receiver: Damien Cedrone, Red Lion, sr.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Cedrone's physical presence and sure hands gave most of the defensive backs in the league trouble. He caught 56 passes for 712 yards and eight touchdowns this season. He had eight catches for 144 yards and two scores against Spring Grove. He even gave Central York issues with seven catches for 98 yards against the Panthers.

Athlete: Michael Scott, Dallastown, jr.

Scott showed this fall why so many Division I schools are interested in his talent. The 5-foot-9 junior lined up all over the field for the Wildcats. He racked up 1,038 all-purpose yards — 493 receiving, 307 rushing and 238 returning. He had seven games with over 100 all-purpose yards and averaged 14.9 yards per catch on 33 receptions and 7.7 yards per carry on 40 attempts. He scored nine total touchdowns and even intercepted four passes on defense. Scott also went 11-of-18 for 170 yards and a touchdown as a passer and handled kickoffs and punts for the Wildcats. He has scholarship offers from Coastal Carolina, Old Dominion, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Maryland, Toledo and Temple.

Offensive line: Michael Hershey, Spring Grove, sr.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound senior paved the way for an offense that dramatically improved over the course of the season. The Rockets averaged 44 points the final six weeks of the season and Hershey's switch from guard back to tackle was a big part of that. He was also a standout on defense. Hershey plans to accept a full scholarship to the University of Maryland.

Offensive line: Michael McMonigle, York High, sr.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound senior helped the Bearcats average 331 yards and nearly 30 points per game. His effect on the offense became evident when an ACL injury forced him to miss the end of the season. The Bearcats went 6-4 but finished 0-3 and averaged just seven points those games with McMonigle out of the lineup. He plans to accept a full scholarship to the University of Maryland.

Offensive line: Trevor Wentz, Central York, sr.

He was undersized at 6-foot and 205 pounds, but Wentz was the key to the Panthers offensive line at center. He helped the Panthers rush for over 2,000 yards and average 38 points per game.

Offensive line: Jeremy Carter, South Western, sr.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound tackle led a line that helped Austin Rollman rush for over 1,100 yards and score 20 touchdowns. He could pass block defensive ends but also had the quickness to pull and block linebackers. He has opportunities to play NCAA Division III college football.

Offensive line: Logan Schade, Dover, sr.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pound tackle helped Dover go 7-4 and average nearly 30 points and 370 offensive yards per game. The Eagles led the YAIAA with over 4,000 total yards with over 2,200 coming through the air and 1,900 coming on the ground. Schade has offers from Clarion and Frostburg State and will likely have more opportunities at the NCAA Division II level.

Defense

Player of the Year/Defensive tackle: Ayden Wysocki, South Western, sr.

South Western's Ayden Wysocki had a statement game in a 35-8 win over York High, finishing with 11 tackles, one sack and a touchdown.

No defensive player in the league took over games like the 6-foot-2, 250-pound Wysocki did. In 12 games, he racked up 89 tackles, 25 tackles for a loss, six sacks and three fumble recoveries — incredible numbers for a player who primarily played defensive tackle. He was often double teamed but was too explosive to be contained. He dominated a Week 9 game against York High, finishing with 11 tackles, a sack and a fumble returned for a touchdown as the Mustangs stunned the Bearcats 30-8. He should have opportunities to play NCAA Division II football.

Defensive tackle: Micah Smith, New Oxford, sr.

The most important player on a Colonials defense that gave up just 16 points per game. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound Smith could blow up run plays in the interior of the line or cause havoc as a stand up rusher. He finished with 72 tackles, five sacks, four forced fumbles and four deflected passes. He will have the opportunity to play college football.

Defensive end: James Abney, York High, sr.

He proved to be a tenacious playmaker in his first season at York High after transferring from West York. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Abney used his speed off the edge to rack up 10 sacks, 17 quarterback pressures and 58 total tackles. He scored a touchdown on a blocked field goal. He has gotten interest from NCAA Division III schools.

Defensive end: Malachi Ramnath, Central York, jr.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound junior got better throughout the season and was a dominant force in the postseason. Ramnath racked up 15.5 sacks, 17 quarterback pressures, 43 total tackles and two forced fumbles.

Linebacker: Kyle Groman, Central York, sr.

Central York's defense was consistent across the board but Groman was named the unit's MVP for his combination of steadiness and playmaking. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound outside backer finished with 75 tackles, four sacks and six tackles for a loss. He's gotten an offer from Seton Hill and should have more opportunities to play NCAA Division II football.

Linebacker: Brayden Zirkle, Dover, sr.

The 5-foot-9 linebacker was named YAIAA Division II Defensive Player of the Year by the coaches. He racked up 111 tackles, three interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble. He had six games with more than 10 tackles. He was also a standout tight end.

Linebacker: David Clippinger, Red Lion, jr.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound junior racked up 117 tackles in a 10-game season. He added three sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. He had eight games with at least 10 tackles.

Corner back: Saxton Suchanic, Central York, jr.

Teams rarely threw at the 6-foot-3 Suchanic for good reason. He didn't allow a touchdown all season and still broke up 11 passes and made 31 tackles. He has received significant interest from a number of Power Five Division I programs.

Corner back: Cade Baumgardner, South Western, sr.

Few defenders in the league made more big plays than the 5-foot-9 senior. Baumgardner picked off six passes and recovered two fumbles. He was also an aggressive player who made 46 tackles. He had a game-clinching pick-six on opening night against Susquehannock and had a combined three interceptions in upset wins over Red Lion and York High. He will likely play baseball in college.

Safety: Jalen Cook, Dallastown, jr.

One of the most underrated athletes in the YAIAA, Cook was also a standout at wide receiver and special teams. He was capable of delivering a big hit or locking down opposing receivers and finished with 40 tackles and four interceptions. A number of opposing coaches believe the 6-foot-1 junior is a future NCAA Division I recruit.

Safety: Amari Davis, York High, sr.

The 5-foot-11 senior was always near the ball as a linebacker-safety hybrid. He racked up 62 tackles, five sacks, three picks and 12 tackles for a loss for the Bearcats. He plans to play college football.

Kicker/Punter: Matthew Parker, Central York, jr.

These might be two separate positions, but the Central York junior is the clear choice at both. Parker averaged 41 yards per punt with a long of 64. He knocked 81% of his kickoffs (59 out of 73) for touchbacks. He successfully executed two onside kicks. But as a placekicker, he went 40-42 on extra points with the two misses getting blocked. And he went 10-of-13 on field goals and made two kicks longer than 50 yards. One was a memorable 54-yard free kick attempt against York High. Parker has received significant interest from Power Five Division I programs.

Coach of the Year: Tony Shermeyer, South Western

South Western head coach Tony Shermeyer talks with the team after defeating Greencastle-Antrim in a District 3 Class 5A first round football game Nov. 3, 2023, in Penn Township. The Mustangs won, 21-3.

South Western graduated 15 players from last season's 7-4 team, including the starting quarterback, running back, top receiver and two star defensive players. The Mustangs started 2-0 but then dropped three straight games to New Oxford, Dallastown (in the final minutes) and Central York. Rather than collapse, the Mustangs won six straight games to finish 8-4. The streak started with a stunning 30-7 win over favored Red Lion and included an even bigger 35-8 upset over York High — the program's first win over the Bearcats since 2016. Shermeyer also guided South Western to its first playoff win since 2011. The Mustangs hadn't made the playoffs the for five straight seasons when Shermeyer was hired in 2021. They've now qualified three straight years.

Honorable mention

Biglerville: Tavian McAuliffe

Bermudian Springs: Eddie Sebright, Jack Gautsch, Tyson Carpenter, Carter Storm

Central York: Mitchel Myers, Ethan Carlos, Brooklyn Nace, Carter Vaughn, Micah Bowers, Domenic Grove, Tyler Frey, Ulonnam Ukattah

Dallastown: Colby Laughman, Shamar Smith

Delone Catholic: Gage Zimmerman, Brady Dettinburn, J.D. Seig, Dominic Giraffa, Levi Hohenstein

Dover: Aric Campbell, Thomas Smyser, Garon Quillen, Rylan Griffin

Kennard-Dale: Connor Wolf

Littlestown: Alex Popoff, Colby Hahn, Zyan Herr, Jeff Prawdzik

Hanover: Gavin Trish, Jayden Stanfield

New Oxford: Kylan Lamke, Noah Campbell, Jarret Bitzer, Brayden Billman

Red Lion: Chris Price, Dain Strausbaugh,

South Western: Austin Rollman, Elliot Piatt, Colton Beck, Tommy Putman, Jackson Hersh

Spring Grove: Cowan Ruhland, Nizeah Mummert, Landon Bailey, David Czapp

Susquehannock: Michael Fox, Owen McFadden, Donavin Jordan-Brown

West York: Sherrod Anderson

York Suburban: C.J. Rissmiller

York High: David Warde, Wanieq Scott, Jakii Joseph

Matt Allibone is a sports reporter for GameTimePA. He can be reached at 717-881-8221, mallibone@ydr.com or on X at @bad2theallibone.

