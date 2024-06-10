Meet freshman phenom and IMG Academy QB Jayden Wade

Ladies and gentlemen, meet Jayden Wade, a recruiting prospect to watch. Wade is the freshman quarterback from Southern California who will start for IMG Academy in Bradenton (Florida) this fall.

He’s been getting Divisioni I offers since he was in seventh grade. His coaches see a potential all-time quarterback, even being called a future NFL star at the early age of 13.

Last fall, Wade played and started at quarterback for IMG Academy, a boarding school in Bradenton that regularly produces some of the most coveted high school football prospects in the country. Wade became the first eighth grader or freshman to start a game for IMG Academy since Ryan Downes did it in 2021.

We got to sit down with the freshman phenom to ask him about his recruitment, 2024 season goals for IMG Academy football, and much more.

Trojans Wire: How does it feel to already have over 10 offers even though you are a freshman entering high school?

Jayden Wade: It feels amazing to have colleges interested in me so early in the process honestly. It makes me more motivated to keep getting better each and every day.

Trojans Wire: Originally from Carson (California), why did you make the move to Bradenton at IMG Academy?

Jayden Wade: IMG and their staff does such a great job developing their players, creating a environment to get better and compete against top teams every years. The quarterback success of guys like Shea Patterson, Kellen Mood and JJ McCarthy is just a testament to that.

Trojans Wire: How does it feel to be looked at as a generational talent?

Jayden Wade: It just motivates me to work harder. I want to be looked at as one of the hardest workers in the game that focuses on his craft like Kobe Bryant, straight “Mamba Mentality.”

