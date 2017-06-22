Meet the first Vegas Golden Knights, via NHL expansion draft

View photos

The Vegas Golden Knights made their 30 picks in the NHL expansion draft on Wednesday night, as well as a few trades.

Here’s the bounty for owner Bill Foley and GM George McPhee in their expansion draft, held during the NHL Awards. Numbers via Cap Friendly.

GOALIES

J-F Berube, G, New York Islanders

The Golden Knights acquire forward Mikhail Grabovski, defenseman Jake Bischoff, a 2017 first-round pick and a 2019 second-rounder from the Islanders.

Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Pittsburgh Penguins

It was 14 years ago today that he was selected first overall by the Penguins in the entry draft. The Golden Knights also acquired a 2020 second-round pick from the Penguins.

Calvin Pickard, G, Colorado Avalanche

The backup goalie has played 86 games in the NHL, including 50 last season.

FORWARDS

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, F, Philadelphia Flyers

Born in France, the 32-year-old has 237 games in the NHL with 34 points.

Connor Brickley, F, Carolina Hurricanes

The Golden Knights acquired a 2017 fifth-rounder from Carolina.

William Carrier, LW, Buffalo Sabres

The Golden Knights acquired a sixth-rounder from the Sabres.

Cody Eakin, C, Dallas Stars

Vegas owner Bill Foley said earlier on Wednesday that his war room assumed that defenseman Stephen Johns was going to be available from the Stars, rather than Eakin, before the protection lists were released.

Erik Haula, F, Minnesota Wild

The Golden Knights also acquired Alex Tuch for a conditional third-rounder in 2017 or 2018 draft. Haula was then signed to a three-year deal.

William Karlsson, F, Columbus Blue Jackets

Vegas acquires David Clarkson a first rounder in 2017 and a 2019 second rounder. They moved that first to the Jets (see Thorburn).

Brenden Leipsic, F, Toronto Maple Leafs

The 23-year-old in a minor league restricted free agent.

Oscar Lindberg, F, New York Rangers

A strong choice here, as he’s played 68 and 65 games for the Rangers in the last two seasons and has potential.

Jonathan Marchessault, C, Florida Panthers

The Golden Knights acquired winger Reilly Smith from the Panthers in exchange for a 2018 fourth round pick.

James Neal, RW, Nashville Predators

GM David Poile of Nashville tried to save him with a deal with Vegas, but said the asking price was too high.

Tomas Nosek, F, Detroit Red Wings

He played 17 games with the Detroit Red Wings in the last two seasons.

Teemu Pulkkinen, LW, Arizona Coyotes

He’s bounce around the last few seasons, from the Red Wings to the Wild to the Coyotes. He’s 25 and has 83 NHL games.

Chris Thorburn. F, Winnipeg Jets

The Golden Knights acquire Winnipeg’s 2017 first round pick, No. 13 overall, and a 2019 third-round pick for the Columbus Blue Jackets’ first-round pick, No. 24 overall.

DEFENSE

Alexei Emelin, D, Montreal Canadiens

One of the more familiar names in the draft, with 380 games with the Montreal Canadiens since 2011.

Deryk Engelland, D, Calgary Flames

The Vegas resident was signed as an unrestricted free agent, which counted as the Flames’ pick.

Jason Garrison, D, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Golden Knights acquired forward Nikita Gusev, a 2017 second-rounder and 2018 fourth-rounder from the Lightning.

