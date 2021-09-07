Meet the first five qualifiers that will represent Team Europe at the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits

The first six players of the United States Ryder Cup team were confirmed over a week ago, but now, it’s the European side who sees their team finally start to take shape. Padraig Harrington, captain of this year’s European team, has to be excited about the talent confirmed to be on the roster.

Although the final qualifying doesn’t end until the last putt drops at the BMW PGA Championship, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and first-time participant Viktor Hovland have already secured their spots.

Four more players will automatically qualify for the team after the BMW, and then Harrington will make three captain’s picks to complete the team.

Let’s meet the first five, starting with the number one golfer in the world.

Jon Rahm

Age: 26 World rank: 1 Career record: 6 PGA Tour titles, including the 2021 U.S. Open. Ryder Cup record: 1-2-0 Jon Rahm has arguably been the best golfer on the planet in 2021. He was leading the Memorial after round three, but was forced to withdraw due to a positive COVID-19 test. A few weeks later, Rahm won his first major championship at Torrey Pines. He came close again at the British Open, Northern Trust and Tour Championship. His record will say one win this season, but he did finish inside the top ten 15 times in 21 made cuts.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Justin Rose and Jon Rahm of Europe celebrate after winning The Ryder Cup during singles matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy

Age: 32 World rank: 13 Career record: 19 PGA Tour titles, including the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship Ryder Cup record: 11-9-4 It was an interesting season for the Northern Irishman. He went through several major changes, including the addition of Pete Cowen to his coaching staff. After missing the cut at the Masters in April, he came back to win the Wells Fargo Championship for the third time in his very next start. He flashed better form at the end of the season, including a recent T-4 at the BMW Championship. He's a Ryder Cup veteran, and will be a leader for the European side.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 30: Rory McIlroy of Europe attends a press conference after Team Europe win the 2018 Ryder Cup following singles matches of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 30, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland

Age: 23 World rank: 14 Career record: 2 PGA Tour titles. Ryder Cup record: Rookie Viktor Hovland won the Mayakoba Golf Classic in December of 2020, and added six more top-five finishes to his resume over his 2021 campaign. Before a T-5 finish at last week's Tour Championship, you'd have to go back to the Wells Fargo Championship in May (eight starts) for Hovland's last top ten. This will be his first Ryder Cup, but veteran Rory McIlroy voiced his opinion on the young man's importance before the Open at Royal St. George's - "He's going to be an instrumental player for the European team for a long time to come."

Jul 29, 2021; Tokyo, Japan; Viktor Hovland (NOR) tees off on the fifth hole during round one of the men's individual stroke play of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Casey

Age: 44 World rank: 22 Career record: 3 PGA Tour titles. Winner of the 2021 Omega Dubai Desert Classic on the European Tour. Ryder Cup record: 4-3-5 Paul Casey was once again his consistent self in 2021. He played in 20 events on the PGA Tour, making the cut in all but two, and finishing in the top 25 in over half (10) of those made cuts. During a seven start stretch after a missed weekend at the RGC Heritage, Casey finished worse than T-21 once, a run that also included four top fives. He ranked second in Strokes Gained: Approach this past season, a welcoming sight for captain Harrington.

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 26: Paul Casey of Europe looks on ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 26, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Tommy Fleetwood

Age: 30 World rank: 37 Career record: 0 PGA Tour titles. Ryder Cup record: 4-1-0 Tommy Fleetwood was absolutely dominant at the 2018 Ryder Cup. Playing alongside Francesco Molinari, the pair won all four of their matches through the first two days. This season on the PGA Tour, Tommy only finished inside the top ten twice. However, at last week's DS Automobiles Italian Open on the European Tour, Fleetwood was one of two runners-up. He's shown how he embraces the Ryder Cup atmosphere, and the United States team should be worried about the Englishman going on another run, this time at Whistling Straits.

Sep 30, 2018; Paris, FRA; Europe golfer Tommy Fleetwood celebrates winning the Ryder Cup during Sunday singles matches at Le Golf National. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

