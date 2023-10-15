Meet the Fiji prop told to retire due to neck injury and now taking on England

France's regulations over spinal injuries are severe and the Fiji prop ended up in Queensland with help from Vern Cotter - Getty Images/Alex Livesey

Every Fiji player on the pitch facing England in Marseille on Sunday will be breaking new ground but for one, it will mean just that little bit more.

Last summer, loosehead prop Peni Ravai looked to have lost everything when he was told that he would no longer be able to play rugby because of a neck injury suffered while playing club rugby in France.

With strict rules over spinal injuries across the Channel, Ravai was ineligible for a licence to play rugby in the country, forcing him to leave Clermont Auvergne with it looking as though he would have to retire because of the issue.

Instead, his then Fiji coach, Vern Cotter, intervened, working to give Ravai a chance to get back to playing the game he loves.

“Because I used to coach Clermont, I’d heard that he had this issue around his spinal injury,” Cotter explained. “I know the rules in France and they are very tough around that. I knew that if there was any doubt, he probably wouldn’t be able to play for them [Clermont].

“But I’ve known other players that have had the same injury and have been able to continue their careers elsewhere. So it was very important from my part just to follow it up and to make sure we supported him. I knew he’d be important to Fiji at the World Cup.”

Prop Ravai now plays for Queensland Reds after a stint in France - Getty Images/Oli Scarff

Spinal injuries in France are classified on a scale from G0 to G3, with the latter the most serious and meaning it is not possible to get a rugby licence – which is required to play the sport at any level in the country.

Ravai is far from the only player to have found himself in this situation. Argentina great Juan Figallo originally joined Saracens from Montpellier because of a similar issue, while current France tighthead prop Uini Atonio missed the 2019 World Cup to undergo an operation that allowed him to extend his career.

Others have not been so fortunate, forced into retirement because of the injury.

In Ravai’s case, the abrupt departure from Clermont hit him and his family hard.

“He was in a pretty bad place, him and his wife,” Cotter said. “It was a tough thing to suddenly be told that you can’t play rugby anymore and to lose your contract. That’s a hell of a thing to happen, so there was a bit of moral support in there behind him. We wanted to give him options so that he wouldn’t lose faith. And it’s turned out really well.

“It’s terrible and him and his wife and family, I think it took a while. It’s important to have people around that are willing to support and find options for you.

“That’s what we did, it was nothing special, it’s that old thing about caring for people. That’s one of the things we pride ourselves in, in the game, caring for the people around us.”

Ravai on Vern Cotter: 'He’s the one that motivated me to play again so I have to thank him and all of Fiji Rugby' - Getty Images/Thierry Zoccolan

Ravai himself is quick to acknowledge the role Cotter played, convincing him that a move to the Queensland Reds in Australia, after he had been signed off by the medics, would be the best solution for both the player and for Fiji.

Cotter may have been working as a consultant with Romania at this World Cup, but his part in Ravai’s return has not been forgotten.

“I was sad when I first got the news but I knew I could still play. When it happens, it happens to everyone in France. You get that injury. It’s good too, one door closes and another door opens,” said Ravai.

“It means a lot to be playing in France. Thanks to the coaches for believing in me and thanks to the Queensland team for giving me the chance to play again. Thanks to the doctors and medical staff for the clearance and allowing me to play. I have to thank Simon [Raiwalui, the Fiji coach] as well, and even my last coach, Vern Cotter. He’s the one that motivated me to play again so I have to thank him and all of Fiji Rugby.”

Ravai played 38 times for Clermont from 2020-2022 - Getty Images/Anne-Christine Pougoulat

If Fiji are to make it to the semi-final of the World Cup for the first time, and match the exploits of their historic success at Twickenham in August, they will need to survive a set-piece test.

For years, the handling, offloads and unrivalled flair of the Fijians was let down by the nuts and bolts of forwards play, which is the reason they had not reached the knockout stages of the World Cup in 16 years.

This side is different, holding their own at scrum-time, with Ravai’s impact off the bench noticeable as Fiji turned the screw on Wales in their opening match – falling just short of a stunning comeback win.

He will be just as important against England – not that he is just in for his scrummaging, he is Fijian after all.

“Peni is an experienced player.” said Cotter. “I think he came from sevens originally. Not many props do, only in Fiji! His ball-carrying is exceptional and his scrummaging is good as well.

“He was playing in one of the toughest competitions in the world in the Top 14. It’s one of those things to help condition your athlete, on the technical side but also the mental stress as well. We know that with tight forwards around in Fiji, there’s not a big depth of performing front rowers so he was very important to us.”

Ravai’s return was a boon for the player and for Fiji. It remains to be seen what impact it will have on England’s World Cup hopes.