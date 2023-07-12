Meet the Elite 8 — Monroe area's top college football prospects for the Class of 2024

The News-Star continues its Elite 8 — a look at the Monroe area's top college football prospects for this year's recruiting class. In recent years, the Monroe area has had its share of talented football players. That includes Super Bowl champion and LA Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth, Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods and Washington Commanders wide receiver Cam Sims.

The most recent northeast Louisiana native to reach the NFL is Slade Bolden who signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

While we release the Elite 8 today in alphabetical order, we'll begin releasing the order of the Elite 8 this week, starting with No. 8. Our rankings are put together with input from coaches and recruiting experts.

Ryder Bentley, Ouachita Christian

He admires former Houston Texan JJ Watt for his success on the field as well as off it and he’s spending his summer getting stronger in the weight room. The 6-6, 280-pound offensive tackle has offers from Memphis, Louisiana Tech and Tulsa.

Ahmad Breaux, Ruston

He’s a self-taught musician who would like to get a one-on-one interview with Tom Brady. He loves amphibians, especially snakes, and the 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive end is an LSU commitment.

Tate Hamby, Ouachita Christian

Losing his grandfather in 2020 was a tough pill to swallow for the 6-3, 180-pound receiver. If he could change one thing about himself, it would be to take certain things more seriously.

James Harris, Oak Grove

He likes listening to “Party in the USA” before games and calls Tiktok, Snapchat and Twitter his go-to apps. The 6-1, 210-pound three-star linebacker is a Southeastern commitment.

Mitch Hodnett, Sterlington

He’s a big John Cena and WWE fan who collects key chains and wants to visit New Zealand. The 6-foot-6, 295-pound Hodnett is a three-star recruit with Kansas State and Oklahoma State offers.

Noah Lovelady, Ouachita Christian

Lovelady has never met a celebrity but would like Reggie White to be his first. He says he only fears fear itself and he hates that he drinks more Dr. Pepper than water. The 6-1, 215-pound linebacker has an offer from Harding College.

Jadon Mayfield, Ruston

A 6-1, 220-pound linebacker who loves to hit, Mayfield would like to travel to Bora Bora and have a dinner with Bill Gates. The Louisiana Tech commitment is business savvy and involved in the Word of God Ministries.

David Moore, West Monroe

A former firebug who would like to quit biting his nails, the 5-11, 175-pound Moore has a fear of drowning, loves math and is a big fan of Odell Beckham. The three-star defensive back/wide receiver has a Tulane offer with more on the way.

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

