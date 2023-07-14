Meet the Elite 11 — Shreveport area’s top college football prospects for Class of 2024

The Shreveport Times has released its second Elite 11, a collection of the Shreveport area’s top college football prospects for the Class of 2024.

The Elite 11 is the newspaper’s recruiting list. It was selected through conversations with regional football coaches, observations on the field and through contact with the student-athletes included in this list.

The Times will begin to release the order of The Elite 11 this week, working its way from No. 11 to No. 1.

Ahmad Breaux, Ruston

Breaux is a self-taught musician who’d like to meet Tom Brady and admits he needs to work on his patience. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound defensive lineman is a three-star LSU commitment.

Aeron Burrell, Parkway

An LSU commitment, the 6-2, 180-pound Burrell admires Odell Beckham Jr. wants to visit France and can eat his weight in Chinese food. He also has a secret that will be disclosed in an upcoming story.

Swazy Carhill, Many

Swazy has 16 offers in hand including Miami, Louisiana Tech, Tulane and Memphis. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound edge rusher loves Chicken Alfredo, beating Red River, Twitter and Nick Bosa.

Joe Cryer, Natchitoches Central

He has a fear of heights and he’d like to become a coach, which says a lot about the 6-foot-4, 290-pound Ole Miss commitment. Cryer bills himself as the most physical lineman in the state and not many can argue with that.

Geordan Guidry, Ruston

The combination of Guidry with Ahmad Breaux and Jadon Mayfield give the Bearcats one of the best defensive lines in the state. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Guidry is a Tulane commit.

Jadon Mayfield, Ruston

Mayfield considers himself business savvy and he’d like to one day have dinner with Bill Gates. A three-star linebacker at 6-1, 220-pounds, he considers himself a solid commitment to Louisiana Tech.

Abram Murray, Byrd

A longtime Miami commitment, the three-star Murray is excited about the opportunity receive a full scholarship as a kicker. He’d like to visit French Polynesia and hopes to play in the NFL, then become an orthopedic surgeon.

Gabe Reliford, Evangel

He’d like to quit popping up out of his stance and grow a couple more inches, but other than that, the 6-foot-2, 250-pound Reliford is happy with life. The four-star recruit recently committed to Texas A&M but has a host of other offers.

Tristan Santoro, Evangel

This teenager has been forced to overcome a great deal of loss in his young life, but he has persevered. The three-star Baylor commit hopes to play in the NFL then become a pastor. He thinks a lot of principal Stacie Rathbun.

John Simon, Calvary

Simon has been guided through the recruiting process by his father, Grambling offensive coordinator John Simon. The elder Simon played at Louisiana Tech which is where the 5-10, 170-pound younger Simon has verbally committed.

Tylen Singleton, Many

Singleton has a special relationship with his grandfather, George Cain, who is undergoing cancer treatments in Shreveport. The four-star safety/linebacker is one of Louisiana’s top 10 overall recruits and a top 15 defensive back nationally.

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Meet the Elite 11 — Shreveport area’s top 2024 football prospects