Meet the East Metro’s 2024 Athena Award winners
The 30th annual St. Paul-Area Athena Awards was held this week at St. Paul RiverCentre.
The awards were presented to senior, female student-athletes who display excellence in athletics and academics.
Here are the award-winners:
Grace Alagbo
School: Apple Valley
Athletics: Wrestling: Two-time state individual champion, two-time individual state champion, national wrestling hall of fame & museum inductee. Ultimate Frisbee: All-state
Academics/other: National quarterfinalist in speech/debate, NSDA Degree of Excellence. National Honor Society. Triple A Award winner
College choice: Ursinus
Marisa Frost
School: Centennial
Athletics: Basketball: All-state honorable mention. All-conference. Owns multiple school records. State entrant. Soccer: All-state, state runner up, captain
Academics/other: National Society of High School Scholars, National Honor Society, youth basketball coach
College choice: North Dakota State
Delaney Nelson
School: Central
Athletics: Soccer: Conference champion, captain. Basketball: Captain. Football. Lacrosse. Track and Field
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Central Symphonic Band, Triple A Award, Advanced Placement Scholar Award, soccer mentor
College choice: Undecided/not listed
Evelyn Goldschmidt
School: Chatfield
Athletics: Volleyball: All-conference. Basketball: All-conference, captain. Track and Field: State runner-up, All-state
Academics/other: Minnesota Honor Society, Sunday School teacher, Big Sister
College choice: Winona State
Addyson Barrett
School: Chisago Lakes
Athletics: Soccer: All-state, Conference Player of the Year. School record for goals scored. Basketball: Captain. Track and Field: State participant, All-conference honorable mention, captain. Speed and Strength
Academics/other: Link Crew leader, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, youth sports volunteer
College choice: Hamline
Ellery Tennison
School: Como Park
Athletics: Volleyball: All-conference, conference champion. Basketball: State entrant, conference champion. Track and Field: State entrant, school record-holder, conference champion
Academics/other: AP Scholar Award, academic all-state
College choice: Oregon
Elizabeth Zenda-Johnson
School: Concordia Academy
Athletics: Cross Country: All-conference, captain. Basketball: Captain. Softball: All-conference, captain
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Student Ambassador, youth sports coach, Feed My Starving Children
College choice: Concordia-St. Paul
Annie Mulcahy
School: Cretin-Derham Hall
Athletics: Soccer: Ms. Soccer finalist, All-state, captain
Academics/other: Student Ambassador, Peer mentoring, Feed My Starving Children, Captain Council
College choice: St. Thomas
Drew Buslee
School: Eagan
Athletics: Basketball: State entrant, All-conference, school record holder for assists, captain. Tennis: All-conference. Softball: All-conference
Academics/other: Living Well Disability Services volunteer, SADD, Unified Class, Feed My Starving Children, Honors student
College choice: Sioux Falls
Mallory Paine
School: East Ridge
Athletics: Swimming: All-state, five school records, All-American consideration, captain
Academics/other: Vice President of Student Ambassadors, National Honor Society, editor of school newspaper, Co-President of PRISM, orchestra member, confirmation teacher, junior swim coach, AP Scholar with distinction
College choice: San Diego
Emily Percival
School: Eastview
Athletics: Cross Country: State participant, All-conference, captain. Nordic Skiing: All-state, conference champion, US Ski Midwest Junior National Team, captain. Track and Field. Will be school’s first-ever 18-letter winner
Academics/other: National Honor Society, editor of school newspaper, LINC Leader, Unified PE Mentor, youth ski coach, MSHSL ExCEL Award Winner, Bryn Mawr College President’s Book Award Recipient
College choice: Undecided/not listed
Mariah Fenske
School: Farmington
Athletics: Cross Country: All-state. Track and Field: State participant, All-conference
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Link Crew Member, youth sports volunteer
College choice: South Dakota
Sami Ernst
School: Forest Lake
Athletics: Softball: State champion, All-conference, captain. Gymnastics: State runner-up, All-state, Team State entrant, team conference champion, individual section champion, captain
Academics/other: Youth sports coach, Church volunteer, Feed My Starving Children
College choice: St. Scholastica
Ella Berg
School: Gentry Academy
Athletics: Lacrosse: All-American, All-state. Tennis: All-conference
Academics/other: Youth sports coach, Feed My Starving Children, Clothing drive, National Honor Society, Student Council
College choice: Louisville
Kimberly Tobar
School: Harding
Athletics: Tennis: All-conference, captain. Badminton: All-state, captain. Gymnastics. Basketball
Academics/other: IB Scholar, hospital volunteer, youth sports coach, AVID, Thielen Foundation Scholarship Recipient
College choice: Undecided/not listed
Skylar Little Soldier
School: Hastings
Athletics: Wrestling: Three-time individual state champion. Cross-country: All-conference
Academics/other: Youth wrestling coach, Hastings’ Excel Recipient, Athletic Leadership Council
College choice: Grand Valley State
Kate Reubish
School: Highland Park
Athletics: Volleyball: All-conference, state participant, captain. Hockey: All-conference honorable-mention, Hobey Baker Award. Softball: All-conference, City champion, captain
Academics/other: National Honor Society Treasurer, Science Club, FFA, Try Hockey For Free volunteer, IB Diploma Candidate
College choice: Undecided/not listed
Grace Zhan
School: Hill-Murray
Athletics: Volleyball: Hockey: State runner-up, All-state, Jori Jones Award winner (senior goaltender of the year)
Academics/other: Christian Service Learning, Academic All-state
College choice: Dartmouth
Willa Campion
School: Humboldt
Athletics: Cross Country: All-conference, captain. Nordic Skiing. Track and Field: Captain. Ultimate Frisbee: State runner-up, captain
Academics/other: Robotics National Qualifier, school newspaper editor in chief, AP Scholar with Honor, Kurt Hahn tutor, Global Seal of Biliteracy, National Education Equity Lab Honor Society
College choice: Undecided/not listed
Siri Stolen
School: Irondale
Athletics: Nordic Skiing: State entrant, Midwest Junior National Team Member, All-conference, captain. Ultimate Frisbee: Captain. Cross Country: Captain. Soccer. Track and Field. Swim and Dive
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Peer Tutor, youth sports coach, AP Scholar with Distinction, French Club Co-Founder and Leader, Loppet Foundation volunteer
College choice: Undecided/not listed
Kelly Joachin Valdez
School: Johnson
Athletics: Swimming: Captain. Gymnastics. Track and Field: All-conference honorable mention
Academics/other: School arts and poetry magazine editor, Peer leader, Saint Paul Federation of Educators volunteer, Brightest-Light Award winner
College choice: Minnesota
Trinity Wilson
School: Lakeville North
Athletics: Basketball: All-state, state entrant, MSHSL All-Tournament Team. Track and Field: State place-winner, All-conference
Academics/other: Feed My Starving Children, Thanksgiving food drive, Hopes Kids volunteer
College choice: Vanderbilt
Tori Tschida
School: Lakeville South
Athletics: Lacrosse: All-American, All-state, State champion, captain
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Unified Physical Education, Junior Class Officer, Bible Study Leader, Elementary school tutor, youth sports coach, Certificate of Academic Excellence, STEM Accreditation
College choice: Temple
Victoria Nelson
School: Mahtomedi
Athletics: Hockey: All-conference. Softball: All-conference. Soccer
Academics/other: National Honor Society, youth sports coach, DECA, Rocket Team
College choice: St. Scholastica
Jada Schultz
School: Math and Science Academy
Athletics: Cross Country: All-state, captain. Track and Field: All-state, captain. Nordic Skiing: All-conference, captain
Academics/other: Blanket making for animal shelters in the Twin Cities. Fosters dogs. PSEO
College choice: Hamline
Nora Pederson
School: Mounds Park Academy
Athletics: Soccer: All-conference honorable mention, captain. Basketball: All-conference, captain. Track and Field: State participant, All-conference honorable mention
Academics/other: Peer Leaders, orchestra, choir, youth sports coach, community food shelf volunteer
College choice: Luther
Audrey Kocon
School: Mounds View
Athletics: Volleyball: Miss Baden Finalist (best senior player), All-state
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Mustang Mentor
College choice: Providence
Mary McCormick
School: New Life Academy
Athletics: Swimming: National Team member. Club Swimming: State champion, National meet place-winner
Academics/other: Spring play. One Act. Sunday School teacher
College choice: Rhode Island
Peyton Verdon
School: North Branch Area
Athletics: Softball: All-conference, State participant, captain. Soccer: Captain
Academics/other: Community/Public Service Service Clean Up, Feed My Starving Children, Middle School mentor
College choice: Southwest Minnesota State
Ashlee Horton
School: North St. Paul
Athletics: Basketball: All-conference. Track and Field: All-conference
Academics/other: National Honor Society, AVID, Elementary school volunteer
College choice: Undecided/not listed
Ayla Puppe
School: Northfield
Athletics: Hockey: Ms. Hockey winner, All-state, state leader in goals and assists. Holds many school records
Academics/other: National Honor Society, L.I.N.K., youth hockey volunteer, Elementary school volunteer
College choice: Minnesota
Fern Fisher
School: Nova Classical Academy
Athletics: Volleyball: All-conference, captain
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Student Senate, PSEO
College choice: Undecided/not listed
Ava Reckinger
School: Park
Athletics: Soccer: All-section, All-conference, captain. Nordic Skiing: Captain. Lacrosse: Conference champion, All-conference, All-section, captain. Basketball
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Student Council, Key Club, Link Crew, Church Youth Group, Dorothy Day volunteer
College choice: Wisconsin-La Crosse
Carly Kimmes
School: Randolph
Athletics: Softball: State champion, All-state, captain. Volleyball: Captain. Basketball
Academics/other: National Honor Society treasurer, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Yearbook committee, Feed My Starving Children, youth sports camps
College choice: Minnesota State Mankato
Brianna Tix
School: Red Wing
Athletics: Softball: All-conference, All-section, captain. Volleyball: All-conference honorable mention, captain
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Dakota Language Bowl Team, Native American Student Association, Adopt-a-Highway, youth sports coach, Red Wing Ambassador Program, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, MIEA Minnesota Female Student Athlete of the Year
College choice: Undecided/not listed
Ava Thompson
School: Rosemount
Athletics: Soccer: State champion, All-conference honorable mention, captain. Basketball: All-conference, school assists record holder, captain. Golf: All-conference, captain
Academics/other: Choir, youth sports coach, Feed My Starving Children
College choice: Concordia-St. Paul
Ruby Eskin
School: Roseville Area
Athletics: Soccer: All-conference honorable mention, captain. Hockey: All-conference, captain, Hobey Baker Award winner. Track and Field: All-conference, captain
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Choir, music teacher, youth sports coach, Feed My Starting Children
College choice: Augsburg
Gianna Schmidt
School: St. Agnes
Athletics: Volleyball: All-conference. Basketball. Lifting: Conference champion. Softball: State participant, All-section, All-conference
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Musical, youth sports coach, Church Youth Leadership Team
College choice: Minnesota
Aurelia Meza
School: St. Paul Academy
Athletics: Soccer: State champion, Conference champion, All-conference honorable mention, captain. Hockey: All-conference honorable mention
Academics/other: Senior Class Leadership Council, Student Ambassador/Tour Guide, youth sports coach, Mentor for Mentor-Mentee Program
College choice: Undecided/not listed
Abigale Lindquist
School: Simley
Athletics: Cross Country: State entrant, All-conference, All-section, captain. Nordic Skiing: Individual Conference champion, captain. Track and Field: Team Conference champion, All-section, captain. Swim and Dive
Academics/other: AP Scholar Award, Feed My Starving Children, USA Track and Field volunteer, Industrial Technologies Department Award
College choice: St. Olaf
Annie Felton
School: South St. Paul
Athletics: Tennis: All-conference, captain. Hockey: State participant, All-conference honorable mention, captain, Hobey Baker Award award. Golf: Captain
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Student Council, youth sports volunteer, Feed My Starving Children
College choice: St. Thomas
Maycie Neubauer
School: Stillwater
Athletics: Lacrosse: All-state, State participant, Conference champion. Alpine Skiing: All-state, National qualifier, Individual Section champion, Team State runner-up, Team Section champion, Team Conference champion
Academics/other: Ambassador of Morgans Message, Yearbook Committee, Newspaper Committee, youth lacrosse coach
College choice: Florida Southern
Ellie Volkers
School: Tartan
Athletics: Tennis. Track and Field: All-conference, captain. Soccer. Hockey: All-conference honorable mention, captain
Academics/other: Student Council President, DECA President, National Honor Society, High Schools Against Cancer Executive Position, TLC Vet Clinic – Vet Assistant, District 622 Outstanding Student Award, MSHSL Leadership Council, Link Crew
College choice: Undecided/not listed
Mariah Willard
School: Trinity School at River Ridge
Athletics: Track and Field: State champion. Soccer: All-conference honorable mention. Cross Country. Basketball
Academics/other: Chamber singers, Honors 1 title in Physics A
College choice: St. Thomas
Lily Leitner
School: Two Rivers
Athletics: Soccer: All-conference, captain. Hockey: All-conference, captain. Lacrosse: All-conference, captain
Academics/other: Link Crew, Unified Club, Student Council, youth sports coach, summer school aid, summer school aid, Spotlight on Scholarship
College choice: Wisconsin-River Falls
Evie Hansen
School: Visitation
Athletics: Cross Country: State participant, All-conference, captain. Nordic Skiing. Track and Field: All-conference, captain
Academics/other: AP Scholar, Animal Humane Society adoption floor assistant, River Valley Girl Scouts senior counselor, youth sports coach, Habitat for Humanity
College choice: Undecided/not listed
Ariel Fang
School: Washington
Athletics: Volleyball: All-conference. Badminton: State participant, captain. Cross Country
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Link Crew, WEB Leader, Hmong Club, Feed My Starving Children, National History Day honorable mention, Twin Cities in Motion
College choice: Minnesota
Heidi Barber
School: White Bear Lake
Athletics: Football. Golf. Basketball: State participant, All-conference, captain. Softball: State participant, All-state, captain
Academics/other: Youth sports coach
College choice: Connecticut
Gabby Mauder
School: Woodbury
Athletics: Swim and Dive: Two-time individual diving state champion, All-American, school record holder, captain
Academics/other: National Honor Society, Student Council Vice President, Elementary school volunteer, Royal Connections
College choice: Minnesota