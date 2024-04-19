Meet the East Metro’s 2024 Athena Award winners

The 30th annual St. Paul-Area Athena Awards was held this week at St. Paul RiverCentre.

The awards were presented to senior, female student-athletes who display excellence in athletics and academics.

Here are the award-winners:

Grace Alagbo

School: Apple Valley

Athletics: Wrestling: Two-time state individual champion, two-time individual state champion, national wrestling hall of fame & museum inductee. Ultimate Frisbee: All-state

Academics/other: National quarterfinalist in speech/debate, NSDA Degree of Excellence. National Honor Society. Triple A Award winner

College choice: Ursinus

Marisa Frost

School: Centennial

Athletics: Basketball: All-state honorable mention. All-conference. Owns multiple school records. State entrant. Soccer: All-state, state runner up, captain

Academics/other: National Society of High School Scholars, National Honor Society, youth basketball coach

College choice: North Dakota State

Delaney Nelson

School: Central

Athletics: Soccer: Conference champion, captain. Basketball: Captain. Football. Lacrosse. Track and Field

Academics/other: National Honor Society, Central Symphonic Band, Triple A Award, Advanced Placement Scholar Award, soccer mentor

College choice: Undecided/not listed

Evelyn Goldschmidt

School: Chatfield

Athletics: Volleyball: All-conference. Basketball: All-conference, captain. Track and Field: State runner-up, All-state

Academics/other: Minnesota Honor Society, Sunday School teacher, Big Sister

College choice: Winona State

Addyson Barrett

School: Chisago Lakes

Athletics: Soccer: All-state, Conference Player of the Year. School record for goals scored. Basketball: Captain. Track and Field: State participant, All-conference honorable mention, captain. Speed and Strength

Academics/other: Link Crew leader, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, youth sports volunteer

College choice: Hamline

Ellery Tennison

School: Como Park

Athletics: Volleyball: All-conference, conference champion. Basketball: State entrant, conference champion. Track and Field: State entrant, school record-holder, conference champion

Academics/other: AP Scholar Award, academic all-state

College choice: Oregon

Elizabeth Zenda-Johnson

School: Concordia Academy

Athletics: Cross Country: All-conference, captain. Basketball: Captain. Softball: All-conference, captain

Academics/other: National Honor Society, Student Ambassador, youth sports coach, Feed My Starving Children

College choice: Concordia-St. Paul

Annie Mulcahy

School: Cretin-Derham Hall

Athletics: Soccer: Ms. Soccer finalist, All-state, captain

Academics/other: Student Ambassador, Peer mentoring, Feed My Starving Children, Captain Council

College choice: St. Thomas

Drew Buslee

School: Eagan

Athletics: Basketball: State entrant, All-conference, school record holder for assists, captain. Tennis: All-conference. Softball: All-conference

Academics/other: Living Well Disability Services volunteer, SADD, Unified Class, Feed My Starving Children, Honors student

College choice: Sioux Falls

Mallory Paine

School: East Ridge

Athletics: Swimming: All-state, five school records, All-American consideration, captain

Academics/other: Vice President of Student Ambassadors, National Honor Society, editor of school newspaper, Co-President of PRISM, orchestra member, confirmation teacher, junior swim coach, AP Scholar with distinction

College choice: San Diego

Emily Percival

School: Eastview

Athletics: Cross Country: State participant, All-conference, captain. Nordic Skiing: All-state, conference champion, US Ski Midwest Junior National Team, captain. Track and Field. Will be school’s first-ever 18-letter winner

Academics/other: National Honor Society, editor of school newspaper, LINC Leader, Unified PE Mentor, youth ski coach, MSHSL ExCEL Award Winner, Bryn Mawr College President’s Book Award Recipient

College choice: Undecided/not listed

Mariah Fenske

School: Farmington

Athletics: Cross Country: All-state. Track and Field: State participant, All-conference

Academics/other: National Honor Society, Link Crew Member, youth sports volunteer

College choice: South Dakota

Sami Ernst

School: Forest Lake

Athletics: Softball: State champion, All-conference, captain. Gymnastics: State runner-up, All-state, Team State entrant, team conference champion, individual section champion, captain

Academics/other: Youth sports coach, Church volunteer, Feed My Starving Children

College choice: St. Scholastica

Ella Berg

School: Gentry Academy

Athletics: Lacrosse: All-American, All-state. Tennis: All-conference

Academics/other: Youth sports coach, Feed My Starving Children, Clothing drive, National Honor Society, Student Council

College choice: Louisville

Kimberly Tobar

School: Harding

Athletics: Tennis: All-conference, captain. Badminton: All-state, captain. Gymnastics. Basketball

Academics/other: IB Scholar, hospital volunteer, youth sports coach, AVID, Thielen Foundation Scholarship Recipient

College choice: Undecided/not listed

Skylar Little Soldier

School: Hastings

Athletics: Wrestling: Three-time individual state champion. Cross-country: All-conference

Academics/other: Youth wrestling coach, Hastings’ Excel Recipient, Athletic Leadership Council

College choice: Grand Valley State

Kate Reubish

School: Highland Park

Athletics: Volleyball: All-conference, state participant, captain. Hockey: All-conference honorable-mention, Hobey Baker Award. Softball: All-conference, City champion, captain

Academics/other: National Honor Society Treasurer, Science Club, FFA, Try Hockey For Free volunteer, IB Diploma Candidate

College choice: Undecided/not listed

Grace Zhan

School: Hill-Murray

Athletics: Volleyball: Hockey: State runner-up, All-state, Jori Jones Award winner (senior goaltender of the year)

Academics/other: Christian Service Learning, Academic All-state

College choice: Dartmouth

Willa Campion

School: Humboldt

Athletics: Cross Country: All-conference, captain. Nordic Skiing. Track and Field: Captain. Ultimate Frisbee: State runner-up, captain

Academics/other: Robotics National Qualifier, school newspaper editor in chief, AP Scholar with Honor, Kurt Hahn tutor, Global Seal of Biliteracy, National Education Equity Lab Honor Society

College choice: Undecided/not listed

Siri Stolen

School: Irondale

Athletics: Nordic Skiing: State entrant, Midwest Junior National Team Member, All-conference, captain. Ultimate Frisbee: Captain. Cross Country: Captain. Soccer. Track and Field. Swim and Dive

Academics/other: National Honor Society, Peer Tutor, youth sports coach, AP Scholar with Distinction, French Club Co-Founder and Leader, Loppet Foundation volunteer

College choice: Undecided/not listed

Kelly Joachin Valdez

School: Johnson

Athletics: Swimming: Captain. Gymnastics. Track and Field: All-conference honorable mention

Academics/other: School arts and poetry magazine editor, Peer leader, Saint Paul Federation of Educators volunteer, Brightest-Light Award winner

College choice: Minnesota

Trinity Wilson

School: Lakeville North

Athletics: Basketball: All-state, state entrant, MSHSL All-Tournament Team. Track and Field: State place-winner, All-conference

Academics/other: Feed My Starving Children, Thanksgiving food drive, Hopes Kids volunteer

College choice: Vanderbilt

Tori Tschida

School: Lakeville South

Athletics: Lacrosse: All-American, All-state, State champion, captain

Academics/other: National Honor Society, Unified Physical Education, Junior Class Officer, Bible Study Leader, Elementary school tutor, youth sports coach, Certificate of Academic Excellence, STEM Accreditation

College choice: Temple

Victoria Nelson

School: Mahtomedi

Athletics: Hockey: All-conference. Softball: All-conference. Soccer

Academics/other: National Honor Society, youth sports coach, DECA, Rocket Team

College choice: St. Scholastica

Jada Schultz

School: Math and Science Academy

Athletics: Cross Country: All-state, captain. Track and Field: All-state, captain. Nordic Skiing: All-conference, captain

Academics/other: Blanket making for animal shelters in the Twin Cities. Fosters dogs. PSEO

College choice: Hamline

Nora Pederson

School: Mounds Park Academy

Athletics: Soccer: All-conference honorable mention, captain. Basketball: All-conference, captain. Track and Field: State participant, All-conference honorable mention

Academics/other: Peer Leaders, orchestra, choir, youth sports coach, community food shelf volunteer

College choice: Luther

Audrey Kocon

School: Mounds View

Athletics: Volleyball: Miss Baden Finalist (best senior player), All-state

Academics/other: National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Mustang Mentor

College choice: Providence

Mary McCormick

School: New Life Academy

Athletics: Swimming: National Team member. Club Swimming: State champion, National meet place-winner

Academics/other: Spring play. One Act. Sunday School teacher

College choice: Rhode Island

Peyton Verdon

School: North Branch Area

Athletics: Softball: All-conference, State participant, captain. Soccer: Captain

Academics/other: Community/Public Service Service Clean Up, Feed My Starving Children, Middle School mentor

College choice: Southwest Minnesota State

Ashlee Horton

School: North St. Paul

Athletics: Basketball: All-conference. Track and Field: All-conference

Academics/other: National Honor Society, AVID, Elementary school volunteer

College choice: Undecided/not listed

Ayla Puppe

School: Northfield

Athletics: Hockey: Ms. Hockey winner, All-state, state leader in goals and assists. Holds many school records

Academics/other: National Honor Society, L.I.N.K., youth hockey volunteer, Elementary school volunteer

College choice: Minnesota

Fern Fisher

School: Nova Classical Academy

Athletics: Volleyball: All-conference, captain

Academics/other: National Honor Society, Student Senate, PSEO

College choice: Undecided/not listed

Ava Reckinger

School: Park

Athletics: Soccer: All-section, All-conference, captain. Nordic Skiing: Captain. Lacrosse: Conference champion, All-conference, All-section, captain. Basketball

Academics/other: National Honor Society, Student Council, Key Club, Link Crew, Church Youth Group, Dorothy Day volunteer

College choice: Wisconsin-La Crosse

Carly Kimmes

School: Randolph

Athletics: Softball: State champion, All-state, captain. Volleyball: Captain. Basketball

Academics/other: National Honor Society treasurer, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Yearbook committee, Feed My Starving Children, youth sports camps

College choice: Minnesota State Mankato

Brianna Tix

School: Red Wing

Athletics: Softball: All-conference, All-section, captain. Volleyball: All-conference honorable mention, captain

Academics/other: National Honor Society, Dakota Language Bowl Team, Native American Student Association, Adopt-a-Highway, youth sports coach, Red Wing Ambassador Program, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, MIEA Minnesota Female Student Athlete of the Year

College choice: Undecided/not listed

Ava Thompson

School: Rosemount

Athletics: Soccer: State champion, All-conference honorable mention, captain. Basketball: All-conference, school assists record holder, captain. Golf: All-conference, captain

Academics/other: Choir, youth sports coach, Feed My Starving Children

College choice: Concordia-St. Paul

Ruby Eskin

School: Roseville Area

Athletics: Soccer: All-conference honorable mention, captain. Hockey: All-conference, captain, Hobey Baker Award winner. Track and Field: All-conference, captain

Academics/other: National Honor Society, Choir, music teacher, youth sports coach, Feed My Starting Children

College choice: Augsburg

Gianna Schmidt

School: St. Agnes

Athletics: Volleyball: All-conference. Basketball. Lifting: Conference champion. Softball: State participant, All-section, All-conference

Academics/other: National Honor Society, Musical, youth sports coach, Church Youth Leadership Team

College choice: Minnesota

Aurelia Meza

School: St. Paul Academy

Athletics: Soccer: State champion, Conference champion, All-conference honorable mention, captain. Hockey: All-conference honorable mention

Academics/other: Senior Class Leadership Council, Student Ambassador/Tour Guide, youth sports coach, Mentor for Mentor-Mentee Program

College choice: Undecided/not listed

Abigale Lindquist

School: Simley

Athletics: Cross Country: State entrant, All-conference, All-section, captain. Nordic Skiing: Individual Conference champion, captain. Track and Field: Team Conference champion, All-section, captain. Swim and Dive

Academics/other: AP Scholar Award, Feed My Starving Children, USA Track and Field volunteer, Industrial Technologies Department Award

College choice: St. Olaf

Annie Felton

School: South St. Paul

Athletics: Tennis: All-conference, captain. Hockey: State participant, All-conference honorable mention, captain, Hobey Baker Award award. Golf: Captain

Academics/other: National Honor Society, Student Council, youth sports volunteer, Feed My Starving Children

College choice: St. Thomas

Maycie Neubauer

School: Stillwater

Athletics: Lacrosse: All-state, State participant, Conference champion. Alpine Skiing: All-state, National qualifier, Individual Section champion, Team State runner-up, Team Section champion, Team Conference champion

Academics/other: Ambassador of Morgans Message, Yearbook Committee, Newspaper Committee, youth lacrosse coach

College choice: Florida Southern

Ellie Volkers

School: Tartan

Athletics: Tennis. Track and Field: All-conference, captain. Soccer. Hockey: All-conference honorable mention, captain

Academics/other: Student Council President, DECA President, National Honor Society, High Schools Against Cancer Executive Position, TLC Vet Clinic – Vet Assistant, District 622 Outstanding Student Award, MSHSL Leadership Council, Link Crew

College choice: Undecided/not listed

Mariah Willard

School: Trinity School at River Ridge

Athletics: Track and Field: State champion. Soccer: All-conference honorable mention. Cross Country. Basketball

Academics/other: Chamber singers, Honors 1 title in Physics A

College choice: St. Thomas

Lily Leitner

School: Two Rivers

Athletics: Soccer: All-conference, captain. Hockey: All-conference, captain. Lacrosse: All-conference, captain

Academics/other: Link Crew, Unified Club, Student Council, youth sports coach, summer school aid, summer school aid, Spotlight on Scholarship

College choice: Wisconsin-River Falls

Evie Hansen

School: Visitation

Athletics: Cross Country: State participant, All-conference, captain. Nordic Skiing. Track and Field: All-conference, captain

Academics/other: AP Scholar, Animal Humane Society adoption floor assistant, River Valley Girl Scouts senior counselor, youth sports coach, Habitat for Humanity

College choice: Undecided/not listed

Ariel Fang

School: Washington

Athletics: Volleyball: All-conference. Badminton: State participant, captain. Cross Country

Academics/other: National Honor Society, Link Crew, WEB Leader, Hmong Club, Feed My Starving Children, National History Day honorable mention, Twin Cities in Motion

College choice: Minnesota

Heidi Barber

School: White Bear Lake

Athletics: Football. Golf. Basketball: State participant, All-conference, captain. Softball: State participant, All-state, captain

Academics/other: Youth sports coach

College choice: Connecticut

Gabby Mauder

School: Woodbury

Athletics: Swim and Dive: Two-time individual diving state champion, All-American, school record holder, captain

Academics/other: National Honor Society, Student Council Vice President, Elementary school volunteer, Royal Connections

College choice: Minnesota