Meet the Detroit Lions general manager candidate: Lance Newmark

The Detroit Lions are expected to interview a wide range of candidates for both their head coach and general manager jobs. They began GM interviews in early December, and are expected to continue talking to candidates for both positions into early 2021. As part of an ongoing series, here is a look at one known candidate on the Lions' list:

RELATED: Here's who the Lions next GM should keep and get rid of

PREVIOUSLY: Meet Detroit Lions general manager candidate Kyle O'Brien

Lance Newmark

Current role: Detroit Lions director of player personnel

Lance Newmark, Detroit Lions front office executive.

Background: Newmark is the Lions’ longest-tenured employee on the scouting side. He joined the team as an assistant in the player personnel department under Ron Hughes and survived three regime changes because of his trusted work as a college scout, where he has deep ties on the west coast. A national scout for three years and the Lions’ director of college scouting for two, Newmark helped oversee both the pro and college scouting departments under former GM Bob Quinn. Before joining the Lions, he spent two years with the San Diego Chargers as a staff assistant.

[ What is best for both Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions may not be easy ]

When he interviewed: Week of Dec. 7.

Why he makes sense: Newmark has an extensive history evaluating college talent, and building through the draft is the lifeblood for every NFL team. Currently, he is part of the Lions' de facto general manager group that has been making roster decisions since Quinn's dismissal, and after two decades in the Lions’ personnel department, he should have a deep understanding of how and where the organization has erred.

[ Ex-Houston Texans GM Rick Smith to interview with Detroit Lions next week ]

Why he doesn't: The Lions risk a PR nightmare if they promote from within, again, after promising a comprehensive search for coach and general manager. The team would like to hire an experienced hand at one of the two positions, and as respected as Newmark is, he has spent 23 of 25 NFL seasons in Detroit.

Contact Dave Birkett at dbirkett@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @davebirkett.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Meet the Detroit Lions GM candidate: Lance Newmark