Meet The Courier Journal's 2023 All-Metro preseason football team defense

Here is The Courier Journal’s preseason All-Metro football team defense, as selected by Jason Frakes.

Players from the following counties were eligible: Bullitt, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby and Spencer. Players were chosen based on past performances, recruiting interest and potential for posting big numbers during the 2023 season.

All statistics are from the 2022 season.

Isaiah Hare

Male’s Chayce Burton (34) is dragged down by Bullitt East's Ryan Rayhill (6) and Isaiah Hare (5) during action of their game, Friday, Oct. 21 2022 in Mt. Washington Ky.

School: Bullitt East

Position: Defensive line

Height/weight: 6-2/275

Year: Senior

What to know: Posted 74 tackles (37 solo), 15 ½ tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while helping lead the Chargers to the Class 6A state championship. Hare earned second-team All-State honors from The Courier Journal. Holds offers from Ball State (walk-on), Bethel, Butler, Central Missouri, Eastern Illinois, Grand Valley State, Indianapolis, McKendree, Thomas More, Valparaiso and Wofford.

Ashton Jones

School: St. Xavier

Position: Defensive line

Height/weight: 6-2/260

Year: Senior

What to know: Posted 35 tackles (19 solo), five tackles for loss, four sacks and one fumble recovery while helping the Tigers to a 10-2 season. Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com, Jones has committed to Southeast Missouri State. Track and field star finished second in the shot put and fifth in the discus at last spring’s Class 3A state championships.

Mason Mudd

School: St. Xavier

Position: Defensive line

Height/weight: 6-4/240

Year: Junior

What to know: Played in just one game last season because of injury but is expected to secure a big role for the Tigers in 2023. Mudd has offers from Ball State, Central Michigan and Kent State.

Nate Tronzo

School: Trinity

Position: Defensive line

Height/weight: 6-4/235

Year: Senior

What to know: Tallied 23 tackles (16 solo), four tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on his way to all-district honors last season. He has an offer from Southern Illinois.

DeAndre Malone

Male's DeAndre Malone blocks the punt of Trinity's Carter Schwartz in a game on Sept. 16, 2022.

School: Male

Position: Linebacker

Height/weight: 5-11/220

Year: Senior

What to know: Malone picked up 98 tackles (45 solo), 13 ½ tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles for a Bulldogs team that reached the Class 6A state championship game. He earned all-district honors.

Brady McEnaney

Male's Lucas Coble looks for running room as Trinity's Brady McEnaney closes in at Marshall Stadium. Sept. 16, 2022

School: Trinity

Position: Linebacker

Height/weight: 6-2/220

Year: Senior

What to know: McEnaney posted 73 tackles (55 solo), 9 ½ tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles for a Shamrocks team that finished 8-5. He earned all-district honors and also is a college prospect as a long snapper.

Kevin Wilson

Henderson County's Jordan Wright (15) is caught by Male’s Kevin Wilson (27) during action of their 6A playoff game, Friday, Nov. 18 2022 in Louisville Ky.

School: Male

Position: Linebacker

Height/weight: 6-2/205

Year: Senior

What to know: Wilson posted a team-high 145 tackles (63 solo) for a Bulldogs squad that was the Class 6A state runner-up. Added four tackles for loss and two interceptions on his way to all-district honors.

Antonio Harris

Male's Antonio Harris runs for yardage in the first quarter against Trinity. Sept. 16, 2022

School: Male

Position: Defensive back

Height/weight: 6-0/170

Year: Junior

What to know: Harris posted 12 tackles (nine solo) and two interceptions while helping the Bulldogs reach the Class 6A championship game. He also was a weapon at wide receiver, catching 36 passes for 684 yards and 10 touchdowns on his way to honorable-mention All-State honors. He has offers from Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky and Louisville.

Connor Hodge

Christian Academy’s Connor Hodge (1) attempts to avoid a South Oldham player. Aug. 19 2022.

School: Christian Academy

Position: Defensive back

Height/weight: 6-1/160

Year: Junior

What to know: Hodge posted 31 tackles (19 solo), five interceptions (returning two for touchdowns), three tackles for loss and one fumble recovery on his way to all-district honors. Also prospered on offense as a wide receiver (30 catches, 472 yards, eight TDs). He has offers from Ball State, Central Michigan, East Carolina and Georgia Southern.

Avaion Johnson

School: Central

Position: Defensive back

Height/weight: 6-0/175

Year: Junior

What to know: Johnson posted 77 tackles (74 solo), two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and one sack and earned honorable-mention All-State honors. Had two returns – one interception, one fumble – for touchdowns. He has an offer from Eastern Kentucky.

Justin Ruffin

South Oldham’s Jeffery Burton (4) is brought down by Christian Academy Justin Ruffin (4) during the first half of their game at South Oldham High School, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 in Crestwood Ky.

School: Christian Academy

Position: Defensive back

Height/weight: 5-9/160

Year: Senior

What to know: Ruffin tallied 12 tackles (six solo) on his way to third-team All-State honors. He's a versatile player who also had 38 receptions for 735 yards and scored 15 touchdowns (12 receiving, two punt returns, one kickoff return). He has committed to Army.

Parker Friedman

School: Manual

Position: Punter

Height/weight: 5-10/190

Year: Junior

What to know: Performs kicking and punting duties for the Crimsons. He made 8 of 11 field-goal attempts and 19 of 22 PAT tries last season. He has a 4.5-star rating from Kohl’s Kicking.

Santana Crayton

PRP''s Santana Crayton looks for open field in the first half against Manual

School: Pleasure Ridge Park

Position: Punt returner

Height/weight: 5-10/180

Year: Senior

What to know: Returned four punts for touchdowns, earning all-district honors. As a wide receiver, he caught 29 passes for 478 yards and four touchdowns. Has offers from Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee State.

