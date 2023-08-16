Meet The Courier Journal's 2023 All-Metro preseason football team defense
Here is The Courier Journal’s preseason All-Metro football team defense, as selected by Jason Frakes.
Players from the following counties were eligible: Bullitt, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby and Spencer. Players were chosen based on past performances, recruiting interest and potential for posting big numbers during the 2023 season.
All statistics are from the 2022 season.
Isaiah Hare
School: Bullitt East
Position: Defensive line
Height/weight: 6-2/275
Year: Senior
What to know: Posted 74 tackles (37 solo), 15 ½ tackles for loss, four sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while helping lead the Chargers to the Class 6A state championship. Hare earned second-team All-State honors from The Courier Journal. Holds offers from Ball State (walk-on), Bethel, Butler, Central Missouri, Eastern Illinois, Grand Valley State, Indianapolis, McKendree, Thomas More, Valparaiso and Wofford.
Ashton Jones
School: St. Xavier
Position: Defensive line
Height/weight: 6-2/260
Year: Senior
What to know: Posted 35 tackles (19 solo), five tackles for loss, four sacks and one fumble recovery while helping the Tigers to a 10-2 season. Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com, Jones has committed to Southeast Missouri State. Track and field star finished second in the shot put and fifth in the discus at last spring’s Class 3A state championships.
Mason Mudd
School: St. Xavier
Position: Defensive line
Height/weight: 6-4/240
Year: Junior
What to know: Played in just one game last season because of injury but is expected to secure a big role for the Tigers in 2023. Mudd has offers from Ball State, Central Michigan and Kent State.
Nate Tronzo
School: Trinity
Position: Defensive line
Height/weight: 6-4/235
Year: Senior
What to know: Tallied 23 tackles (16 solo), four tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on his way to all-district honors last season. He has an offer from Southern Illinois.
DeAndre Malone
School: Male
Position: Linebacker
Height/weight: 5-11/220
Year: Senior
What to know: Malone picked up 98 tackles (45 solo), 13 ½ tackles for loss, seven sacks and two forced fumbles for a Bulldogs team that reached the Class 6A state championship game. He earned all-district honors.
Brady McEnaney
School: Trinity
Position: Linebacker
Height/weight: 6-2/220
Year: Senior
What to know: McEnaney posted 73 tackles (55 solo), 9 ½ tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles for a Shamrocks team that finished 8-5. He earned all-district honors and also is a college prospect as a long snapper.
Kevin Wilson
School: Male
Position: Linebacker
Height/weight: 6-2/205
Year: Senior
What to know: Wilson posted a team-high 145 tackles (63 solo) for a Bulldogs squad that was the Class 6A state runner-up. Added four tackles for loss and two interceptions on his way to all-district honors.
Antonio Harris
School: Male
Position: Defensive back
Height/weight: 6-0/170
Year: Junior
What to know: Harris posted 12 tackles (nine solo) and two interceptions while helping the Bulldogs reach the Class 6A championship game. He also was a weapon at wide receiver, catching 36 passes for 684 yards and 10 touchdowns on his way to honorable-mention All-State honors. He has offers from Eastern Kentucky, Kentucky and Louisville.
Connor Hodge
School: Christian Academy
Position: Defensive back
Height/weight: 6-1/160
Year: Junior
What to know: Hodge posted 31 tackles (19 solo), five interceptions (returning two for touchdowns), three tackles for loss and one fumble recovery on his way to all-district honors. Also prospered on offense as a wide receiver (30 catches, 472 yards, eight TDs). He has offers from Ball State, Central Michigan, East Carolina and Georgia Southern.
Avaion Johnson
School: Central
Position: Defensive back
Height/weight: 6-0/175
Year: Junior
What to know: Johnson posted 77 tackles (74 solo), two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and one sack and earned honorable-mention All-State honors. Had two returns – one interception, one fumble – for touchdowns. He has an offer from Eastern Kentucky.
Justin Ruffin
School: Christian Academy
Position: Defensive back
Height/weight: 5-9/160
Year: Senior
What to know: Ruffin tallied 12 tackles (six solo) on his way to third-team All-State honors. He's a versatile player who also had 38 receptions for 735 yards and scored 15 touchdowns (12 receiving, two punt returns, one kickoff return). He has committed to Army.
Parker Friedman
School: Manual
Position: Punter
Height/weight: 5-10/190
Year: Junior
What to know: Performs kicking and punting duties for the Crimsons. He made 8 of 11 field-goal attempts and 19 of 22 PAT tries last season. He has a 4.5-star rating from Kohl’s Kicking.
Santana Crayton
School: Pleasure Ridge Park
Position: Punt returner
Height/weight: 5-10/180
Year: Senior
What to know: Returned four punts for touchdowns, earning all-district honors. As a wide receiver, he caught 29 passes for 478 yards and four touchdowns. Has offers from Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee State.
