Meet the couples who found love on Steve Wright’s Love Songs

Steve Wright’s Love Songs worked

Last week, three million loyal listeners held on to Steve Wright’s promise that he’d “be back next Sunday for more love songs.” But the legendary presenter’s death this week at the age of 69 has left a hole not only in this weekend’s radio schedule, but in Britain’s weekly dose of unabashed romance.

Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs has, since 1996, been an iconic bookend to the week, offering heartfelt tunes (Islands in the Stream and I Only Want to Be With You were among those featured in his last ever show) alongside genial chatter and jokes with the kind of warmth that prompted fans to refer to him on a first-name basis.

That attention to craft means the Sunday Love Songs’ slot on Radio 2 – which has also been dubbed “the crown jewels of the BBC” – has become so seminal as to have triggered a succession plan, with Davina McCall, Michael Ball and Graham Norton apparently being considered to step into Wright’s shoes. This weekend, Liza Tarbuck hosts a special Sunday Love Songs show to honour him.

Whoever is chosen to be Wright’s permanent successor will also preside over the show’s dedications, which for almost 30 years have charted passion and tragedy, new and enduring love, wedding announcements and anniversaries, as told by listeners. Here, some of those whose love notes were read out on air recall what it meant…

‘Getting back together after almost 40 years has been the best thing that’s happened’

Jill Haskell, 61

Jill and Roy had first met in 1976 through school circles

For as long as I can remember (or at least the late 1970s), I’ve been listening to Steve on the radio; he had a way of bringing this meaning to the songs he played, and why they were so special to people.

One week late last year, Sunday Love Songs asked for dedications around tunes from 1978. I wrote in explaining that I had first met Roy through our school circles two years earlier in 1976, and originally went out with his best mate. We then got together in 1978 – until he disappeared to join the Army.

He returned first in 1982, and again in 1991 after serving in the Gulf War, but I was married with two children by then, so that obviously didn’t happen. But in 2017, nearly four decades after we first parted ways, we both found ourselves single, and started things up again. It’s been the best thing that’s happened, really, and that’s what I told the show.

Jilly and Roy

I was so shocked that out of the millions of messages they receive, mine was read out. It detailed how we got back together after all of these years, and how I’m so lucky to have the love of my life.

And hearing it (or maybe the song played after, When You’re In Love With a Beautiful Woman by Doctor Hook) must have struck something with Roy, as we just went away together, and he proposed. If Steve had been alive still, I’d have written back in.

‘We listened to the show as lockdown strangers – and fell in love’

Marcus McKay, 57

Amber and Mark McKay marry in 2021

On April 20 2020, I opened my Twitter to all direct messages, inviting people to vent during the peak of lockdown misery. An Ireland-based woman named Amber saw my tweet (sent from Edinburgh), and messaged about work stress – and the rest is history.

We began talking all the time, and listening to Love Songs together on Sundays as a way to connect through Covid restrictions, when we’d never so much as met.

The show wasn’t so easily available in the Republic of Ireland, so that was something I brought to the table as a way for us to connect.

We talked about failed marriages (we had both been married before, and Amber has two grown-up girls), cryptic crosswords and growing vegetables. We began listening to the show together each week and also started watching Gardeners’ World and The Great British Bake Off. They were dark days, but embers glow in the dark.

Amber flew to Edinburgh for Christmas 2020 and we met at the airport. It was emotional but felt somehow natural. We got engaged at Edinburgh Castle on that very same trip, then married another nine months on in September 2021.

I do remember Steve asking for Covid love stories on one show, and unbeknownst to me, Amber had sent ours in – and kept it secret from me as a surprise.

In the month of our wedding, after a tune from the Detroit Spinners, he read her dedication out in its entirety; I was flabbergasted, and Amber was thrilled. What sticks in her mind is Steve playing All I Want is You by Carly Simon, but he played that most weeks for some reason.

Our moment on the radio was mentioned in our ceremony. We got married in County Meath, Ireland – where I relocated as soon as restrictions would allow us to continue our now happily post-Covid love story.

“We did get a mention – but we missed it”

Paul Leeson, 51

Paul and Lisa Leeson marry in 2012

In August 2012, my wife and I got married. A couple of weeks before I had hatched a plan to write a letter to Steve Wright, hoping that my dedication would be read out. Fortunately, it was!

There was a twist, however. While we were in bed listening to the show, my wife’s sister called. They lived on the other side of the world, so it would’ve been rude not to pick up – but I was willing the conversation to end quickly, desperately hoping that Steve would mention us.

It turned out that we did get a mention – but we missed it. Luckily a friend had heard it and got in touch; my parents also phoned as they had heard it live on the radio.

In my dedication, I asked Steve to tell Lisa that I loved her very much, and hoped that the rest of our lives together would be as happy as the prior four and a half years had been. We didn’t have a song played, but I would have asked for Make You Feel My Love by Adele, which was the first dance at our wedding.

We were about to spend our honeymoon in Mexico. I had asked him if he would mention that our holiday would mean Lisa needing to slap the sun cream on me – he laughed whilst reading this out and commented “don’t get me involved”.

We still have the clip from iPlayer on our phones and played it after we had heard the sad news of Steve’s passing. We feel very lucky to have had a dedication read out – Lisa did try for me 10 years later for my 50th birthday, but without success. Steve was always my favourite DJ, and he will be sorely missed in our household.

‘When I became a single parent, the show was my lifeline’

Louise Holland-Salmon, 44

Louise Holland-Salmon pictured with her two children, 2017

I had two dedications read out on Steve’s show, both on Valentine’s Day. The first was in 2017 when I became a single parent to my son and daughter, aged eight and 10. Steve broadcast my message of love to them (along with my thanks to them for being so loving to me), and Songbird by Fleetwood Mac, which I’d sung to them as babies.

I’d been listening to the show since I was a teenager, but at that time, since my divorce, it had become my lifeline. I’d dance around the kitchen to it, and cry when a song triggered sad memories; the three of us listening as we ate our late Sunday breakfast each week became our little ritual. We all remember so vividly driving to Cornwall at the start of a family holiday, just as the show was beginning.

And, about six years after my first message was read out, I got a second dedication (Queen’s Crazy Little Thing Called Love) played on the Valentine’s show, this time to my new husband, who was to be deployed overseas for five months. Somehow, Steve was always there.

I’ve felt so shocked since hearing of his death. It’s that parasocial relationship, where you feel like you know the person, as if you’re friends, in spite of the fact you’ve never met. I get emotional even thinking about it. It’s such a shame that he didn’t hear this outpouring of love when he was alive.

‘We’ll play Steve’s song at our wedding next year’

Billy Earley, 62

Billy and Helen Earley got engaged in 2020

My partner Helen and I have been listening to Sunday Love Songs together since we met online in 2011. So when we got engaged in Kintyre at New Year’s in 2020, that was duly followed, a month or so later, by her emailing Steve’s show with the happy news.

We were waiting and waiting as his show played the following week, and right near the end, convinced it wasn’t going to happen, she decided to get in the shower. Suddenly, I heard my name being read out, and had to run and get her out, sopping wet, to listen. Her message said that our being together was the best thing that had ever happened to her, and that she couldn’t wait to be my wife. It really was a great Sunday.

We’d been together for 10 years by then, and it will be 14 by the time of our wedding in May next year. Steve played James Taylor’s You Got a Friend right after mentioning us, and I’m sure it will feature in our ceremony – possibly even the first dance. It has to be, doesn’t it?