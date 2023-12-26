Meet The Commercial Appeal's All-Metro football teams for 2023 season

Here is The Commercial Appeal's 2023 All-Metro football teams. This year's selections includes a first and second team.

First team

Offense

Kelvin Perkins

Southwind | So.

Quarterback

Perkins had one of the most productive seasons in the Memphis area. Perkins threw for 2,860 yards, had 46 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He also had 583 rushing yards with 11 touchdowns and was named the Tennessee Titans Class 5A Mr. Football winner.

Geron Johnson

Bartlett | Jr.

Running back

Johnson was one of the top running backs in the Memphis area this season, rushing for 1,882 yards and 24 touchdowns during his breakout season.

Damon Sisa

Houston | Sr.

Running back

Sisa had 1,445 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns, helping Houston win the school’s first state championship. He also had 309 receiving yards with three touchdowns. Sisa rushed for 179 yards with a touchdown in the title game against Oakland and was named Class 6A BlueCross Bowl MVP.

Jeremiah Campbell

Southwind | Sr.

Wide receiver

Campbell had 797 receiving yards with 13 touchdowns this season, helping the Jaguars reach the TSSAA Class 5A semifinals.

Isaiah Cobbs

Munford | Sr.

Wide receiver

Cobbs, a Washington State signee, had 746 yards with nine touchdowns this season with the Cougars, helping them reach the first round of the TSSAA 5A playoffs.

Joakim Dodson

Collierville | Jr.

Wide receiver

Dodson led the team with 839 receiving yards and seven touchdowns with the Dragons this season.

Robert Bourdon

Collierville | Sr.

Offensive line

Bourdon, a Duke football commit, was named to the Region 8-6A first team, helping the Dragons reach the TSSAA 6A second round.

Rodderick Conklin

Houston | Sr.

Offensive line

Conklin was named to the Region 8-6A first team and was on an offense that averaged 35.3 points per game this season.

Tracy Jackson

Whitehaven | Sr.

Offensive line

Jackson, a Chattanooga signee, was named to the Region 8-6A first team this season for the Tigers.

Luke Work

Lausanne | Sr.

Offensive line

Work, a Mississippi State signee, led the Lynx in pancakes. He’s listed as a three-star recruit and the No. 42 player in the state.

Tyler Wren

MASE | Sr.

Offensive line

Wren, a Mississippi Valley State signee, was a Region 8-1A first team selection and played in the Liberty Bowl high school all-star game.

Andrew Tancredi

Memphis University School | Sr.

Kicker

Tancredi was named to the Division II-AAA West region first team for special teams this season. He was 36-of-38 on PATs and 4-of-6 on field goals with a long of 46 yards.

Radarious Jackson

Sheffield | Jr.

Athlete

Jackson did it all for the Knights this season, helping them win their second straight Region 8-3A championship. He had 1,978 all-purpose yards, 340 passing yards and 29 touchdowns this season.

Defense

DJ Allen

Germantown | Sr.

Defensive Line

Allen, a Purdue football signee, had another strong season for the Red Devils with 46 tackles with 14 tackles for loss. He also had 13 sacks, a forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and two pass breakups.

Kavion Benton

Southwind | Sr.

Defensive line

Benton, a Memphis football signee, had 44 tackles with 15 tackles for loss during his senior season with the Jaguars. He also had a team-high six sacks.

Kamarion Franklin

Lake Cormorant | Sr.

Defensive Line

Franklin, an Ole Miss signee, had 75 tackles and four sacks this season with the Gators. He also had seven tackles for loss.

Kylan Dickey

Germantown | Sr.

Linebacker

Dickey led the team with tackles with 115, including 16 tackles for loss, one sack and a defensive touchdown this year with the Red Devils.

David Milburn

Bartlett | Sr.

Linebacker

Milburn, a Tennessee State signee, had 120 tackles with 29 tackles for loss this season with the Panthers. He also had seven sacks.

Sheffield | Sr.

Linebacker

Smith led the team with 107 tackles with 28 tackles for loss and 12 sacks during his senior season with the Knights.

Hudson Shoaf

Memphis University School | Sr.

Linebacker

Shoaf, a Samford baseball signee, had 113 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two interceptions with a defensive touchdown this season with the Owls.

Andre Allen, Jr.

Houston | Jr.

Defensive back

Allen led the team with 77 tackles and was named to the Region 8-6A first team defense. He also had four interceptions.

Taeshawn Jefferson

Germantown | Sr.

Defensive back

Jefferson, a Tennessee State signee, had 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack, five pass breakups, three interceptions, two blocked field goals and a defensive touchdown, anchoring a Germantown defense that allowed just 10.7 ppg this season.

Kadience Nelson

MASE | Fr.

Defensive back

This season, Nelson had eight interceptions, three returned for touchdowns, 37 tackles and was named to the Region 8-1A first team defense.

Brandon Nicholson

Memphis University School | Sr.

Defensive back

Nicholson, a Stanford signee, had four interceptions with a defensive touchdown this season for the Owls. He also had 17 tackles.

Jamarion Morrow

Germantown | Jr.

Athlete

Morrow had 1,212 all-purpose yards and 12 total touchdowns. Defensively, Morrow had four interceptions, a defensive touchdown, 24 tackles, two tackles for loss and three pass breakups.

George Vezina

Houston | Sr.

Punter

Vezina was named to the Region 8-6A first team and helped Houston win the school’s first football state title.

Second Team

Offense

QB: Chandler Day, Houston, Jr.

RB: BJ Blake, Germantown, Sr.

RB: Brian Shields, FACS, Sr.

WR: Martez Carter, Collierville, Sr.

WR: Shawne Jones, Houston, Sr.

WR: Tre’Von McGory, Germantown, So.

OL: William French, Christian Brothers, Sr.

OL: Steve Moore, Bartlett, Sr.

OL: Jaylen Payne, Munford, Sr.

OL: Michael Pride, Olive Branch, Jr.

OL: Kison Shepard, Germantown, Sr.

K: Chase Michael, Millington, Sr.

ATH: Kumaro Brown, MASE, Sr.

Defense

DL: Jonathan Davis, Collierville, Sr.

DL: Jaden Lenore, MASE, Sr.

DL: Travis Shaw, Houston, Jr.

LB: Stanley Burrow, MASE, Jr.

LB: Gavin Helton, MUS, Sr.

LB: Antoine Keefer, Southwind, Sr.

LB: Lance Taylor, Jr., Bartlett, Sr.

DB: Kollin Collier, Munford, Sr.

DB: Yasir Muhammad, Germantown, Jr.

DB: Devin Rutherford, Bartlett, Sr.

DB: Chyco Williams, Houston, Jr.

P: Jack Gleason, Briarcrest, Sr.

ATH: Ladeadrick James, Houston, Jr.

Coach of the Year

James Thomas

Houston

Thomas is named this year's coach of the year for the football after leading Houston to its first TSSAA football state title. After playing and coaching in semifinals, this season was Thomas' first making it to the title game. Under Thomas, the Mustangs ended the season on a 12-game win streak and averaged 35.3 points per game.

