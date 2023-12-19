Meet The Clarion-Ledger's Large School All-State high school football team for 2023
With the Mississippi high school football 2023 season wrapped up, The Clarion-Ledger put together its Large Class All-State first and second teams for this season. The two teams are comprised of MHSAA and MAIS teams in Classes 4A-7A.
Here are who made the team.
First Team
Offense
Quarterbacks
AJ Maddox, Oak Grove, Senior
Why chosen: Maddox led Oak Grove to its fifth state title in 7A while throwing for 3,268 yards with 35 touchdowns and rushed for 451 yards on 16 touchdowns this season. Maddox recently committed to Ole Miss.
Trey Petty, Starkville, Senior
Why chosen: Petty, the MHSAA Mr. Football 7A winner, led Starkville to the state title game. He threw for 2,414 yards with 26 touchdowns and rushed 921 yards with 11 touchdowns on the season. Petty is committed to Illinois.
Running backs
Kahnen Daniels, West Point, Senior
Why chosen: Winning Mr. Football for 5A and the MHSAA state title, Daniels rushed for 2,737 yards on 288 carries and 29 touchdowns this season. Daniels is committed to Florida.
Ahmad Hardy, Lawrence County, Senior
Why chosen: Hardy led Lawrence County with 2,442 rushing yards on 220 carries with 27 touchdowns.
Jalen Washington, Houston, Senior
Why chosen: Washington produced 2,289 rushing yards on 243 carries with 30 touchdowns. He is committed to Southern Miss.
Wide receivers
Braylon Burnside, Starkville, Senior
Why chosen: Burnside recorded 1,028 receiving yards with 16 touchdowns. Burnside will announce his commitment on Jan. 3 at the Under Armour All-America game. He recently announced his de-commitment to Mississippi State.
Caleb Cunningham, Choctaw County, Junior
Why chosen: Cunningham produced 1,138 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 48 receptions, breaking a record at Chochtaw County for yards and receptions. The five-star recruit has visited many Division I schools.
SanFrisco Magee, McComb, Senior
Why chosen: Magee recorded 1,229 yards on 48 receptions with 17 touchdowns. Magee announced his de-commitment from Ole Miss with offers from Division I programs.
Case Thomas, Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Sophomore
Why chosen: Thomas produced 1,296 receiving yards on 59 catches, leading MAIS and 17 touchdowns.
Tight end
Micah Jones, Madison Central, Junior
Why chosen: Jones recorded 168 receiving yards with a touchdown, helping Madison Central to the MHSAA 7A semifinals. Jones has offers from multiple Division I programs.
Peyton Puckett, Jackson Prep, Senior
Why chosen: Puckett produced 397 receiving yards with four touchdowns, helping Jackson Prep to the MAIS 6A state title game. Puckett has offers from Division I and community colleges.
Offensive Line
Isaiah Autrey, Itawamba AHS, Senior
Why chosen: Autrey is a three-star recruit and an Oklahoma commit.
Ziron Brown, Bay, Senior
Why chosen: Baker is a three-star recruit and is committed to Stanford.
William Echoles, Houston, Senior
Why chosen: The only offensive lineman winning 4A Mr. Football this season, Echoles helped Houston to a semifinal appearance in the playoffs.
AJ Ross Jr., Hartfield Academy, Senior
Why chosen: Ross helped Hartfield win its first MAIS 6A state title and an undefeated season. Ross is committed to Jackson State.
Kobe Williams, Amory, Senior
Why chosen: Williams helped lead Amory to a 9-2 record. Williams is committed to Memphis.
Defense
Defensive Line
Kamarion Franklin, Lake Cormorant, Senior
Why chosen: Franklin recorded 76 tackles and 45 solo with four sacks. The five-star recruit is committed to Ole Miss.
Terrance Hibbler, Holmes County Central, Senior
Why chosen: Hibbler produced 92 tackles and 21 sacks, helping Holmes to a 12-1 record. Hibbler is a Mississippi State commit.
Caleb Moore, Oak Grove, Senior
Why chosen: Moore produced 110 tackles including 10 sacks in Oak Grove's state title season. Moore has offers from multiple Division I programs.
Jamonta Waller, Picayune, Senior
Why chosen: Walker, the 6A Mr. Football winner, helped Picayune to a semifinal appearance and finished the season with 69 tackles and nine sacks. Waller recently flipped his Florida commitment to Auburn.
Linebackers
Jaeden Calender, Brandon, Senior
Why chosen: Calender recorded 216 total tackles, 92 solo and 12 sacks to help Brandon reach the semifinals in the MHSAA 7A playoffs. Calender has offers from Division I and Community College programs.
Taurean Davis, DeSoto Central, Senior
Why chosen: Davis produced 142 total tackles, 49 solo, nine sacks and five forced fumbles. Davis is a Navy commit.
Chris Jones, Hartfield Academy, Senior
Why chosen: 112 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, five sacks and four interceptions. Jones is committed to Southern Miss.
Rase Jones, West Jones, Senior
Why chosen: Jones helped lead West Jones to an MSHAA 5A state title with 115 tackles, 109 solo and 12 sacks.
Defensive backs
Patrick Broomfield, Clarksdale, Senior
Why chosen: Broomfield recorded 52 tackles, seven interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. Broomfield is an Ole Miss commit.
Amarion Fortenberry, Columbia, Senior
Why chosen: Fortenberry recorded 54 tackles and six interceptions and helped Columbia to its 4A MHSAA state title.
Anthony Rogers, Laurel, Senior
Why chosen: Rogers produced 97 total tackles four interceptions and three defensive touchdowns helping lead Laurel to the 5A MHSAA state title.
P.J. Woodland, Oak Grove, Senior
Why chosen: Woodland recorded 52 tackles with five interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. Woodland flipped from Mississippi State and is now committed to LSU.
Athlete
Zach Ealy, Morton, Senior
Why chosen: Ealy, was a threat on both sides of the football. Ealy produced 3,273 passing yards for 37 touchdowns had 1,228 rushing yards with 12 touchdowns on defense and had 34 total tackles on defense this season.
Daniel Hill, Meridian, Senior
Why chosen: Hill could line up at any offensive position. He recorded 2,064 yards and 23 touchdowns, had 240 receiving yards on 16 receptions and three passing touchdowns with 307 passing yards. Hill will announce his commitment on Jan 6., 2024, with multiple Division I schools in mind.
Special Teams
Luke Stewart, Oak Grove, Senior
Why chosen: Stewart went 11/15 on field goals, with his longest being a 43-yard make, 65/67 on point after attempts and 26 punts for 1,008 yards, with a 70-yard punt being his longest. Stewart is committed to Southern Miss.
Hayden Wolfe, Clinton, Senior
Why chosen: Wolfe went 25/32 on touchbacks was 20/20 on point after attempts 3/5 on field goals, had 36 punts with a long of 72 and 12 punts downed inside 20 yard line.
Second Team
Offense
Quarterback: Jamarcus Pittman, McComb, Senior
Quarterback: John White, Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Senior
Running back: Nate Blount IV, Brandon, Senior
Running back: Xavier Gayten, Brookhaven, Senior
Running back: Reed Jesiolowksi, Hartfield Academy, Senior
Wide Receiver: Demar Gardner, Leake Central, Senior
Wide Receiver: Quincy Phillips, Brandon, Junior
Wide Receiver: John Austin Sterling, Centreville Academy, Sophomore
Wide Receiver: Kenzy West, Hartfield Academy, Junior
Tight end: Jack Harper, Oxford, Senior
Tight end: Maddox Lynch, Warren Central, Junior
Offensive Line: Elijah Baker, Hattiesburg, Senior
Offensive Line: Kaleb Bailey, Adams County Christian, Senior
Offensive Line: Caden Hodges, Tupelo, Senior
Offensive Line: Cade Shivers, Brandon, Senior
Offensive Line: Preston Smith, Grenada, Senior
Athlete: Michael Johnson, South Panola, Senior
Athlete: Bralan Womack, Hartfield, Sophomore
Special Teams: Freddy Lopez, Ripley, Senior
Special Teams: Jack Richardson, Madison Central, Junior
Defense
Defensive Line: Kamron Beavers, Bay Springs, Senior
Defensive Line: Talan Carter, Ocean Springs, Senior
Defensive Line: Andrew Maddox, Oak Grove, Junior
Defensive Line: Kai McClendon, Gulfport, Senior
Linebacker: Julien Demby, Warren Central, Senior
Linebacker: Tristan Jernigan, Tupelo, Senior
Linebacker: Kendon Sanders, Louisville, Senior
Linebacker: Xavier Stowers, Morton, Junior
Defensive back: Damari Burton, Tupelo, Senior
Defensive back: Dolph McDonald, Morton, Freshman
Defensive back: Rashayd Mcgruder, Laurel, Senior
Defensive back: Garrett Orgas, Warren Central, Senior
