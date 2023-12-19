Meet The Clarion-Ledger's Large School All-State high school football team for 2023

With the Mississippi high school football 2023 season wrapped up, The Clarion-Ledger put together its Large Class All-State first and second teams for this season. The two teams are comprised of MHSAA and MAIS teams in Classes 4A-7A.

Here are who made the team.

First Team

Offense

Quarterbacks

AJ Maddox, Oak Grove, Senior

Why chosen: Maddox led Oak Grove to its fifth state title in 7A while throwing for 3,268 yards with 35 touchdowns and rushed for 451 yards on 16 touchdowns this season. Maddox recently committed to Ole Miss.

Trey Petty, Starkville, Senior

Why chosen: Petty, the MHSAA Mr. Football 7A winner, led Starkville to the state title game. He threw for 2,414 yards with 26 touchdowns and rushed 921 yards with 11 touchdowns on the season. Petty is committed to Illinois.

Running backs

Kahnen Daniels, West Point, Senior

Why chosen: Winning Mr. Football for 5A and the MHSAA state title, Daniels rushed for 2,737 yards on 288 carries and 29 touchdowns this season. Daniels is committed to Florida.

Ahmad Hardy, Lawrence County, Senior

Why chosen: Hardy led Lawrence County with 2,442 rushing yards on 220 carries with 27 touchdowns.

Jalen Washington, Houston, Senior

Why chosen: Washington produced 2,289 rushing yards on 243 carries with 30 touchdowns. He is committed to Southern Miss.

Wide receivers

Braylon Burnside, Starkville, Senior

Why chosen: Burnside recorded 1,028 receiving yards with 16 touchdowns. Burnside will announce his commitment on Jan. 3 at the Under Armour All-America game. He recently announced his de-commitment to Mississippi State.

Caleb Cunningham, Choctaw County, Junior

Why chosen: Cunningham produced 1,138 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 48 receptions, breaking a record at Chochtaw County for yards and receptions. The five-star recruit has visited many Division I schools.

SanFrisco Magee, McComb, Senior

Why chosen: Magee recorded 1,229 yards on 48 receptions with 17 touchdowns. Magee announced his de-commitment from Ole Miss with offers from Division I programs.

Case Thomas, Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Sophomore

Why chosen: Thomas produced 1,296 receiving yards on 59 catches, leading MAIS and 17 touchdowns.

Tight end

Micah Jones, Madison Central, Junior

Why chosen: Jones recorded 168 receiving yards with a touchdown, helping Madison Central to the MHSAA 7A semifinals. Jones has offers from multiple Division I programs.

Peyton Puckett, Jackson Prep, Senior

Why chosen: Puckett produced 397 receiving yards with four touchdowns, helping Jackson Prep to the MAIS 6A state title game. Puckett has offers from Division I and community colleges.

Offensive Line

Isaiah Autrey, Itawamba AHS, Senior

Why chosen: Autrey is a three-star recruit and an Oklahoma commit.

Ziron Brown, Bay, Senior

Why chosen: Baker is a three-star recruit and is committed to Stanford.

William Echoles, Houston, Senior

Why chosen: The only offensive lineman winning 4A Mr. Football this season, Echoles helped Houston to a semifinal appearance in the playoffs.

AJ Ross Jr., Hartfield Academy, Senior

Why chosen: Ross helped Hartfield win its first MAIS 6A state title and an undefeated season. Ross is committed to Jackson State.

Kobe Williams, Amory, Senior

Why chosen: Williams helped lead Amory to a 9-2 record. Williams is committed to Memphis.

Defense

Defensive Line

Kamarion Franklin, Lake Cormorant, Senior

Why chosen: Franklin recorded 76 tackles and 45 solo with four sacks. The five-star recruit is committed to Ole Miss.

Terrance Hibbler, Holmes County Central, Senior

Why chosen: Hibbler produced 92 tackles and 21 sacks, helping Holmes to a 12-1 record. Hibbler is a Mississippi State commit.

Caleb Moore, Oak Grove, Senior

Why chosen: Moore produced 110 tackles including 10 sacks in Oak Grove's state title season. Moore has offers from multiple Division I programs.

Jamonta Waller, Picayune, Senior

Why chosen: Walker, the 6A Mr. Football winner, helped Picayune to a semifinal appearance and finished the season with 69 tackles and nine sacks. Waller recently flipped his Florida commitment to Auburn.

Linebackers

Jaeden Calender, Brandon, Senior

Why chosen: Calender recorded 216 total tackles, 92 solo and 12 sacks to help Brandon reach the semifinals in the MHSAA 7A playoffs. Calender has offers from Division I and Community College programs.

Taurean Davis, DeSoto Central, Senior

Why chosen: Davis produced 142 total tackles, 49 solo, nine sacks and five forced fumbles. Davis is a Navy commit.

Chris Jones, Hartfield Academy, Senior

Why chosen: 112 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, five sacks and four interceptions. Jones is committed to Southern Miss.

Rase Jones, West Jones, Senior

Why chosen: Jones helped lead West Jones to an MSHAA 5A state title with 115 tackles, 109 solo and 12 sacks.

Defensive backs

Patrick Broomfield, Clarksdale, Senior

Why chosen: Broomfield recorded 52 tackles, seven interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. Broomfield is an Ole Miss commit.

Amarion Fortenberry, Columbia, Senior

Why chosen: Fortenberry recorded 54 tackles and six interceptions and helped Columbia to its 4A MHSAA state title.

Anthony Rogers, Laurel, Senior

Why chosen: Rogers produced 97 total tackles four interceptions and three defensive touchdowns helping lead Laurel to the 5A MHSAA state title.

P.J. Woodland, Oak Grove, Senior

Why chosen: Woodland recorded 52 tackles with five interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. Woodland flipped from Mississippi State and is now committed to LSU.

Athlete

Zach Ealy, Morton, Senior

Why chosen: Ealy, was a threat on both sides of the football. Ealy produced 3,273 passing yards for 37 touchdowns had 1,228 rushing yards with 12 touchdowns on defense and had 34 total tackles on defense this season.

Daniel Hill, Meridian, Senior

Why chosen: Hill could line up at any offensive position. He recorded 2,064 yards and 23 touchdowns, had 240 receiving yards on 16 receptions and three passing touchdowns with 307 passing yards. Hill will announce his commitment on Jan 6., 2024, with multiple Division I schools in mind.

Special Teams

Luke Stewart, Oak Grove, Senior

Why chosen: Stewart went 11/15 on field goals, with his longest being a 43-yard make, 65/67 on point after attempts and 26 punts for 1,008 yards, with a 70-yard punt being his longest. Stewart is committed to Southern Miss.

Hayden Wolfe, Clinton, Senior

Why chosen: Wolfe went 25/32 on touchbacks was 20/20 on point after attempts 3/5 on field goals, had 36 punts with a long of 72 and 12 punts downed inside 20 yard line.

Second Team

Offense

Quarterback: Jamarcus Pittman, McComb, Senior

Quarterback: John White, Madison-Ridgeland Academy, Senior

Running back: Nate Blount IV, Brandon, Senior

Running back: Xavier Gayten, Brookhaven, Senior

Running back: Reed Jesiolowksi, Hartfield Academy, Senior

Wide Receiver: Demar Gardner, Leake Central, Senior

Wide Receiver: Quincy Phillips, Brandon, Junior

Wide Receiver: John Austin Sterling, Centreville Academy, Sophomore

Wide Receiver: Kenzy West, Hartfield Academy, Junior

Tight end: Jack Harper, Oxford, Senior

Tight end: Maddox Lynch, Warren Central, Junior

Offensive Line: Elijah Baker, Hattiesburg, Senior

Offensive Line: Kaleb Bailey, Adams County Christian, Senior

Offensive Line: Caden Hodges, Tupelo, Senior

Offensive Line: Cade Shivers, Brandon, Senior

Offensive Line: Preston Smith, Grenada, Senior

Athlete: Michael Johnson, South Panola, Senior

Athlete: Bralan Womack, Hartfield, Sophomore

Special Teams: Freddy Lopez, Ripley, Senior

Special Teams: Jack Richardson, Madison Central, Junior

Defense

Defensive Line: Kamron Beavers, Bay Springs, Senior

Defensive Line: Talan Carter, Ocean Springs, Senior

Defensive Line: Andrew Maddox, Oak Grove, Junior

Defensive Line: Kai McClendon, Gulfport, Senior

Linebacker: Julien Demby, Warren Central, Senior

Linebacker: Tristan Jernigan, Tupelo, Senior

Linebacker: Kendon Sanders, Louisville, Senior

Linebacker: Xavier Stowers, Morton, Junior

Defensive back: Damari Burton, Tupelo, Senior

Defensive back: Dolph McDonald, Morton, Freshman

Defensive back: Rashayd Mcgruder, Laurel, Senior

Defensive back: Garrett Orgas, Warren Central, Senior

Michael Chavez covers high school sports, among others, for the Clarion-Ledger. Email him at mchavez@gannett.com or reach out to him on X, formerly Twitter @MikeSChavez.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi high school football Large Class All-State teams for Clarion Ledger