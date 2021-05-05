Meet the Chiefs’ complete 90-man offseason roster
The Kansas City Chiefs have assembled their first iteration of the 90-man offseason roster. With the unofficial additions of a few undrafted free agents, and reported additions of WR Chris Finke and veteran DB Will Parks, the team has hit the 90-player limit.
From here on out, if the team makes any new additions, there will have to be a corresponding release from the team. Brett Veach and his staff will continue tweaking and adding to the roster this offseason to fit the team’s needs as they grow and evolve.
Here’s a quick look at the full 90-man offseason roster in its first form:
Quarterback: 5
Patrick Mahomes
Chad Henne
Jordan Ta'amu
Anthony Gordon
Shane Buechele (Rookie)
Running back: 7
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Darrel Williams
Darwin Thompson
Jerick McKinnon
Elijah McGuire
Derrick Gore
FB Michael Burton
Wide receivers: 14
Tyreek Hill
Mecole Hardman
Demarcus Robinson
Byron Pringle
Cornell Powell (Rookie)
Marcus Kemp
Gehrig Dieter
Jody Fortson
Antonio Callaway
Maurice Ffrench
Dalton Schoen
Tajae Sharpe
Chris Finke
Tight end: 6
Travis Kelce
Blake Bell
Noah Gray (Rookie)
Nick Keizer
Evan Baylis
Sean Culkin
Offensive line: 16
Orlando Brown Jr.
Joe Thuney
Creed Humphrey (Rookie)
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
Mike Remmers
Kyle Long
Lucas Niang
Austin Blythe
Andrew Wylie
Nick Allegretti
Trey Smith (Rookie)
Martinas Rankin
Yasir Durant
Darryl Williams
Bryan Witzmann
Prince Tega Wanogho
Defensive tackle: 6
Chris Jones
Derrick Nnadi
Jarran Reed
Tershawn Wharton
Khalen Saunders
Tyler Clark
Linebackers: 9
Anthony Hitchens
Willie Gay Jr.
Ben Niemann
Dorian O'Daniel
Nick Bolton (Rookie)
Darius Harris
Omari Cobb
Emmanuel Smith
Riley Cole (Rookie)
Defensive end: 8
Frank Clark
Taco Charlton
Mike Danna
Tim Ward
Demone Harris
Austin Edwards
Joshua Kaindoh (Rookie)
Malik Herring (Rookie)
Safety: 7
Tyrann Mathieu
Juan Thornhill
Daniel Sorensen
Armani Watts
Rodney Clemons
Will Parks
Zayne Anderson (Rookie)
Devon Key (Rookie)
Cornerbacks: 8
Charvarius Ward
L'Jarius Sneed
Rashad Fenton
DeAndre Baker
BoPete Keyes
Chris Lammons
Dicaprio Bootle (Rookie)
Marlon Character (Rookie)
Specialists: 3
K Harrison Butker
P Tommy Townsend
LS James Winchester
