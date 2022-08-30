Meet the Chiefs’ 53-man roster following final cuts

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially assembled their first iteration of the 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. The team was faced with some tough choices, but Andy Reid and Brett Veach have always preached for the players to make those choices as tough as humanly possible. Expect some changes in the coming days as it relates to injured players and waiver claims.

Here’s your first look at the initial 53-man roster in Kansas City:

Quarterback: 3

AP Photo/David Banks

Patrick Mahomes Chad Henne Shane Buechele

Running back: 5

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Jerick McKinnon Isiah Pacheco Ronald Jones Michael Burton (FB)

Tight end: 4

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Travis Kelce Blake Bell Noah Gray Jody Fortson

Wide Receiver: 5

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Mecole Hardman JuJu Smith-Schuster Marquez Valdes-Scantling Skyy Moore Justin Watson

Offensive line: 9

AP Photo/David Banks

LT Orlando Brown Jr. LG Joe Thuney C Creed Humphrey RG Trey Smith RT Andrew Wylie OT Geron Christian OG Nick Allegretti OT Prince Tega Wanogho OL Darian Kinnard

Defensive tackle: 4

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Chris Jones Derrick Nnadi Tershawn Wharton Khalen Saunders

Defensive End: 6

AP Photo/Peter Aiken

Frank Clark George Karlaftis Carlos Dunlap Mike Danna Joshua Kaindoh Malik Herring

Linebacker: 4

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

Nick Bolton Willie Gay Leo Chenal Darius Harris

Cornerback: 6

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

L’Jarius Sneed Trent McDuffie Rashad Fenton Jaylen Watson Joshua Williams Chris Lammons

Safety: 4

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Juan Thornhill Justin Reid Bryan Cook Deon Bush

Specialists: 3

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

K Harrison Butker P Tommy Townsend LS James Winchester

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire