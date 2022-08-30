Meet the Chiefs’ 53-man roster following final cuts
The Kansas City Chiefs have officially assembled their first iteration of the 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. The team was faced with some tough choices, but Andy Reid and Brett Veach have always preached for the players to make those choices as tough as humanly possible. Expect some changes in the coming days as it relates to injured players and waiver claims.
Here’s your first look at the initial 53-man roster in Kansas City:
Quarterback: 3
AP Photo/David Banks
Patrick Mahomes
Chad Henne
Shane Buechele
Running back: 5
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Jerick McKinnon
Isiah Pacheco
Ronald Jones
Michael Burton (FB)
Tight end: 4
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Travis Kelce
Blake Bell
Noah Gray
Jody Fortson
Wide Receiver: 5
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Mecole Hardman
JuJu Smith-Schuster
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Skyy Moore
Justin Watson
Offensive line: 9
AP Photo/David Banks
LT Orlando Brown Jr.
LG Joe Thuney
C Creed Humphrey
RG Trey Smith
RT Andrew Wylie
OT Geron Christian
OG Nick Allegretti
OT Prince Tega Wanogho
OL Darian Kinnard
Defensive tackle: 4
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Chris Jones
Derrick Nnadi
Tershawn Wharton
Khalen Saunders
Defensive End: 6
AP Photo/Peter Aiken
Frank Clark
George Karlaftis
Carlos Dunlap
Mike Danna
Joshua Kaindoh
Malik Herring
Linebacker: 4
Jason Hanna/Getty Images
Nick Bolton
Willie Gay
Leo Chenal
Darius Harris
Cornerback: 6
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
L’Jarius Sneed
Trent McDuffie
Rashad Fenton
Jaylen Watson
Joshua Williams
Chris Lammons
Safety: 4
AP Photo/Ed Zurga
Juan Thornhill
Justin Reid
Bryan Cook
Deon Bush
Specialists: 3
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
K Harrison Butker
P Tommy Townsend
LS James Winchester