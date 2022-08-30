Meet the Chiefs’ 53-man roster following final cuts

Charles Goldman
·1 min read
The Kansas City Chiefs have officially assembled their first iteration of the 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. The team was faced with some tough choices, but Andy Reid and Brett Veach have always preached for the players to make those choices as tough as humanly possible. Expect some changes in the coming days as it relates to injured players and waiver claims.

Here’s your first look at the initial 53-man roster in Kansas City:

Quarterback: 3

AP Photo/David Banks

  1. Patrick Mahomes

  2. Chad Henne

  3. Shane Buechele

Running back: 5

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Clyde Edwards-Helaire

  2. Jerick McKinnon

  3. Isiah Pacheco

  4. Ronald Jones

  5. Michael Burton (FB)

Tight end: 4

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

  1. Travis Kelce

  2. Blake Bell

  3. Noah Gray

  4. Jody Fortson

Wide Receiver: 5

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

  1. Mecole Hardman

  2. JuJu Smith-Schuster

  3. Marquez Valdes-Scantling

  4. Skyy Moore

  5. Justin Watson

Offensive line: 9

AP Photo/David Banks

  1. LT Orlando Brown Jr.

  2. LG Joe Thuney

  3. C Creed Humphrey

  4. RG Trey Smith

  5. RT Andrew Wylie

  6. OT Geron Christian

  7. OG Nick Allegretti

  8. OT Prince Tega Wanogho

  9. OL Darian Kinnard

Defensive tackle: 4

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

  1. Chris Jones

  2. Derrick Nnadi

  3. Tershawn Wharton

  4. Khalen Saunders

Defensive End: 6

AP Photo/Peter Aiken

  1. Frank Clark

  2. George Karlaftis

  3. Carlos Dunlap

  4. Mike Danna

  5. Joshua Kaindoh

  6. Malik Herring

Linebacker: 4

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

  1. Nick Bolton

  2. Willie Gay

  3. Leo Chenal

  4. Darius Harris

Cornerback: 6

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

  1. L’Jarius Sneed

  2. Trent McDuffie

  3. Rashad Fenton

  4. Jaylen Watson

  5. Joshua Williams

  6. Chris Lammons

Safety: 4

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

  1. Juan Thornhill

  2. Justin Reid

  3. Bryan Cook

  4. Deon Bush

Specialists: 3

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

  1. K Harrison Butker

  2. P Tommy Townsend

  3. LS James Winchester

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire

