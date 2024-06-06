Meet of Champions: Windham's Brooks shakes illness, takes home gold

Jun. 6—DURHAM, N.H. — He may have been slowed by an illness throughout the week, but once Windham Eagle-Tribune All-Star Kevin Brooks stepped to the starting line at the University of New Hampshire's Wildcat Field, he was ready to deliver.

"I had a little illness last week and it kind of bothered me," said Brooks. "So I just wanted to come out as hard as I could and try to hold it for those last 200 meters, and that's what I did."

Brooks took home to the 400-meter title with a personal record 48.93 — fourth best in Eagle-Tribune area history — to lead the local field at the New Hampshire Meet of Champions on Sunday.

"My goal today was to win the 400, and I'm very glad I got that goal," said Brooks, who was also third in the 100 dash (10.87). "I was seeded second, so I was a little nervous about the competition, but I knew I had it in me to win.

"I didn't know if I had finally broken 49 seconds, but turning around and seeing that 48 on the screen felt really good."

Wait worth it for Wright

The wait was the hardest part for Windham's Kelly Wright.

The junior had just released a stellar throw of 106-7 to pull into the lead in the javelin at the New Hampshire Meet of Champions.

But two very capable competitors still had their shot.

"I was sitting in third, then had my best throw of the season," she said. "But two great girls were throwing behind me, so I had to wait and see if they could beat me. I was sitting there so nervous! I just wanted them to throw."

Wright's throw proved to be plenty good enough — by nine inches — to clinch her the title.

"I was second at Division 1s, and I just really wanted to PR today," said Wright, who is also a softball standout, helping the Jags advance to the Division I quarterfinal. "Any meet can go anybody's way, so I was at least hoping to place. I felt really motivated. My winning throw was my last one. Everything felt right in the throw, it felt amazing, and it was enough to get the win!"

Freshman Bates takes

high jump

When Timberlane freshman Danielle Bates joined the Timberlane spring track team just a few short months ago, she never would have imagined how the season was going to end — as the best high jumper in New Hampshire.

"No, I didn't expect to be a champion, not really," said Bates with a laugh. "But I'm very happy to do it. I'm so happy to win for my teammates and coaches."

Bates won the high jump with a 5-4. She was the only competitor to top that mark, and did it in four perfect jumps.

"I really wanted to match my PR and make it to New Englands," said Bates, who also won the Division I title. "I did get my PR, and did it on my first try, not my third like last time. It was hot, but I just drank a lot of Gatorade and water and tried to find some shade."

Crear takes hurdles gold

Slowed some by shin splints that have plagued him since the winter season, Pelham's Colby Crear was hoping to be pain free to take on the best of New Hampshire.

On Sunday, he was feeling good, and it showed.

Crear won the 300 hurdles with a PR 38.52. He also scored a fourth-place finish in the 110 hurdles (15.07) and helped the Pythons place fourth in the 4x400 relay (3:30.62).

"It feels great," said Crear. "I've never been a (Meet of Champions) champ before, so it feels amazing. I came in seeded first, so I was hoping to win. I was also hoping to get the state record, which I didn't but I'm happy to win. I went out super fast, then the heat started to get to me. But I was hydrated, and I was able to push through to win."

Pinkerton relays s

Core wins

Pinkerton's outstanding relay success continued on Sunday.

The boys 4x100 relay of Travis Cavallo, Jamison Isaac, Braydon Parker and Caden Michaud took home the title in 42.39.

Before that, in the first running event of the day, the girls 4x800 relay of Sarah Rzasa, Kalisan Marzolf, Isabelle Groulx and Contesa Silva ran to victory in 9:28.29. The Pinkerton girls 4x100 relay was second (48.87).

"The (relay) success is all thanks to coach Q (Carol Quarles)," said Michaud, who anchored the 4x400 win. "The amount of handoffs we do, the amount of workouts we do, the quality of the workouts, she cares so much. We're just doing what she teaches us. We had a few things we had to fix this week, and we did it thanks to coach Q."

Astros take three seconds

Pinkerton also picked up a trio of impressive runner-up finishes.

Charles Franks placed second in the boys javelin (PR 173-11), Contessa Silva was runner-up in the 3,200 (11:20.53) and John Child was second in the 110 hurdles (15.00).

"I'm super excited," said Franks, a junior. "I was seeded fifth going in, and I wanted to PR. I was able to PR on my first throw, then kept topping it after that. I felt like I had a big throw in me this year. I got third at Division 1s, and I didn't make it here last year, so I'm excited about today."

