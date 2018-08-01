Meet the Cast of 'Blue Bloods' Season 9

Meet the Cast of 'Blue Bloods' Season 9Country LivingAugust 1, 2018, 8:35 PM GMTHere's everything you need to know about the stars of the CBS show.From Country LivingCBS's long-running fictional crime series has been known for its impressive Friday night ratings over the years. With season 9 returning this fall, it seems likely the procedural police drama will continue its streak of success. The new season will bring back the majority of the usual cast, with one notable face missing: Linda, played by Amy Carlson. Fans were shocked and upset after Amy's unexpected departure last season, and her exit raises the question of whether more surprises are to come. Here's what you need to know about the cast members who still remain. Tom Selleck as Frank ReaganTom, best known for his starring role as a private investigator in the Magnum P.I. series, has had a long and successful career in film and television. He now stars at the Police Commissioner on Blue Bloods and plays the father of Danny, Erin, Joe, and Jamie Reagan.Donnie Wahlberg as Danny ReaganThe actor, singer, and producer was first known as a founding member of the popular group New Kids on the Block (NKOTB) in the '80s. Now he stars as Danny Reagan, an investigator on Blue Bloods and the older brother of Erin, Joe and Jamie. Will Estes as Jamie ReaganWill's first big break came in the late '80s when he was chosen to play Will McCollough in the New Lassie series. He stars on Blue Bloods as Jamie, a police officer and the youngest child in the Reagan family - often viewed as the "golden boy". Bridget Moynahan as Erin ReaganBridget made her film debut with her breakthrough role in Coyote Ugly in 2000. She is best known for her role as the assistant district attorney in Blue Bloods, the uptight sibling to the rest of the Reagan clan, and single mother to Nicky Reagan-Boyle.Len Cariou as Henry ReaganLen earned a Tony award for his portrayal of Sweeney Todd in the original cast of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. In Blue Bloods, he stars as the father of Frank and the former NYPD Police Commissioner. Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-BoyleSami began her acting career in the theater, with roles in several off-Broadway and Broadway productions. She now plays the only child of Erin Reagan, who raises her as a single mother without the young girl's father, Jack Boyle. Andrew and Tony Terraciano as Sean and Jack ReaganAndrew and Tony, two brothers in real life, have recurring roles on Blue Bloods as Danny Reagan's sons. Abigail Hawk as Detective Abigail BakerAbigail stars as a detective on Blue Bloods, serving as Police Commissioner Frank Reagan's primary aide. Marisa Ramirez as Maria BaezFans may remember Marisa from her appearances on daytime soaps, but she is best known for her role as Maria Baez on Blue Bloods. Maria is a detective and Danny Reagan's longtime friend and partner on the force. Robert Clohessy as Lieutenant GormleyIn his early career, Robert had recurring roles on daytime shows including All My Children and Boy Meets World. On Blue Bloods, he appears as the lieutenant and special assistant to Commissioner Frank Reagan. Vanessa Ray as Edit "Eddie" JankoVanessa broke out in her role on Pretty Little Liars as CeCe Drake. She now plays Eddie Janko, an NYPD cop on Blue Bloods and Jamie Reagan's partner. Steven R. Schirripa as Anthony AbetemarcoThis former Sopranos star has a recurring role on Blue Bloods as the DA Investigator, who often works alongside Erin Reagan.