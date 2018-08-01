Meet the Cast of 'Blue Bloods' Season 9

Here's everything you need to know about the stars of the CBS show.

<p>CBS's long-running fictional crime series has been known for its impressive Friday night ratings over the years. With season 9 returning this fall, it seems likely the procedural police drama will continue its streak of success. The new season will bring back the majority of the usual cast, with one notable face missing: Linda, played by Amy Carlson. Fans were shocked and upset after Amy's <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/news/a45596/amy-carlson-blue-bloods-exit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:unexpected departure last season" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">unexpected departure last season</a>, and her exit raises the question of whether more surprises are to come. Here's what you need to know about the cast members who still remain. </p>

<p>Tom, best known for his starring role as a private investigator in the Magnum P.I. series, has had a <a href="https://www.countryliving.com/life/entertainment/a44251/tom-selleck-jillie-mack-married-30-years/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:long and successful career" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">long and successful career</a> in film and television. He now stars at the Police Commissioner on <em>Blue Bloods </em>and plays the father of Danny, Erin, Joe, and Jamie Reagan.</p>
Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan

<p>The actor, singer, and producer was first known as a founding member of the popular group New Kids on the Block (NKOTB) in the '80s. Now he stars as Danny Reagan, an investigator on <em>Blue Bloods</em> and the older brother of Erin, Joe and Jamie. </p>
Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan

<p>Will's first big break came in the late '80s when he was chosen to play Will McCollough in the <em>New Lassie </em>series. He stars on <em>Blue Bloods</em> as Jamie, a police officer and the youngest child in the Reagan family - often viewed as the "golden boy". </p>
Will Estes as Jamie Reagan

<p>Bridget made her film debut with her breakthrough role in <em>Coyote Ugly </em>in 2000. She is best known for her role as the assistant district attorney in <em>Blue Bloods, </em>the uptight sibling to the rest of the Reagan clan, and single mother to Nicky Reagan-Boyle.</p>
Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan

<p>Len earned a Tony award for his portrayal of Sweeney Todd in the original cast of <em>Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street</em>. In <em>Blue Bloods</em>, he stars as the father of Frank and the former NYPD Police Commissioner. </p>
Len Cariou as Henry Reagan

<p>Sami began her acting career in the theater, with roles in several off-Broadway and Broadway productions. She now plays the only child of Erin Reagan, who raises her as a single mother without the young girl's father, Jack Boyle. </p>
Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle

<p>Andrew and Tony, two brothers in real life, have recurring roles on <em>Blue Bloods</em> as Danny Reagan's sons. </p>
Andrew and Tony Terraciano as Sean and Jack Reagan

<p>Abigail stars as a detective on <em>Blue Bloods,</em> serving as Police Commissioner Frank Reagan's primary aide. </p>
Abigail Hawk as Detective Abigail Baker

<p>Fans may remember Marisa from her appearances on daytime soaps, but she is best known for her role as Maria Baez on <em>Blue Bloods</em>. Maria is a detective and Danny Reagan's longtime friend and partner on the force. </p>
Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez

<p>In his early career, Robert had recurring roles on daytime shows including <em>All My Children</em> and <em>Boy Meets World</em>. On <em>Blue Bloods</em>, he appears as the lieutenant and special assistant to Commissioner Frank Reagan. </p>
Robert Clohessy as Lieutenant Gormley

<p>Vanessa broke out in her role on <em>Pretty Little Liars</em> as CeCe Drake. She now plays Eddie Janko, an NYPD cop on <em>Blue Bloods</em> and Jamie Reagan's partner. </p>
Vanessa Ray as Edit "Eddie" Janko

<p>This former <em>Sopranos</em> star has a recurring role on <em>Blue Bloods</em> as the DA Investigator, who often works alongside Erin Reagan. </p>
Steven R. Schirripa as Anthony Abetemarco

