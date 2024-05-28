Meet Caity Simmers, Teen Surf Phenom Who ‘Wasn’t Set on Being Pro’ but Qualified for the Olympics (Exclusive)

"It's just something that's happened... I like competing and I like to beat people," she tells PEOPLE of topping the WSL ranks and qualifying for the Olympics

Beatriz Ryder/World Surf League via Getty Images Caitlin Simmers

You're gonna want to remember this name.

Caitlin Simmers, who prefers to be called "Caity," is an 18-year old surf phenom who's currently ranked No. 1 in the world as the 2024 Tahiti Pro stop on the WSL Championship Tour is underway.

The California native was born into a family of surfers and raised in the coastal town Oceanside, hopping on a board herself at an early age. Since winning her first surf competition at age 10, she quite literally made waves in the sport and has continued to do so in the years that followed.

Simmers spoke with PEOPLE about the remarkable ride she's been on since qualifying for the WSL Championship Tour at age 15, between beating her idols-turned competitors to representing Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"It's very crazy to think about," Simmers tells PEOPLE ahead of the Tahiti Pro, while reflecting on her career to date. The craziest part? "I wasn't set on being a pro surfer," she admits, explaining that it wasn't until she won her first surf contest that she realized "maybe I can be successful in this [sport]."

Brent Bielmann/World Surf League via Getty Images Caitlin Simmers of the United States ahead of her heat in the Hurley Pro at Sunset Beach, Hawaii in February 2024.

And successful she has been, dominating waves and racking up wins at prestigious surf events that ultimately led to her first major victory at the US Open of Surfing in 2021, making the then-15 year old the second-youngest winner in the history of the pro event.

The win locked Simmers a spot on the WSL Championship Tour in her first-ever attempt. However, she chose to forgo the opportunity to instead sharpen her skills and spend time with family, before packing her bags at age 16 to compete around the world.

"I definitely feel like it was the right decision. I've never really regretted that," she says, looking back. "So yeah, that means it was a good one."

Now, Simmers' confidence is at an all-time high as she currently tops the women's WSL ranking on the Championship Tour.

World Surf League/Beatriz Ryder Caitlin Simmers prior to surfing in the quarterfinals at the Tahiti Pro in August 2023.

"The fact that I got second last year fires me up a little more," she tells PEOPLE of her mindset ahead of her sophomore appearance at the Tahiti Pro. "But for every event, I want to go out there and win. I definitely want to do that for this one too."

Despite Simmers' young age, it's her athleticism and competitive edge that's had her beating her idols — like five-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore and eight-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore — since hopping on tour.

When it comes to her age and all that she's been able to accomplish this early in her professional career, the rising star tells PEOPLE she "never really thinks about it because surfing is what I love to do."

World Surf League/Aaron Hughes Caitlin Simmers prior to surfing her heat at the Quarterfinals at the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach, Australia in March 2024.

As for taking down some of the biggest names in the sport? "It's just something that's happened... I like competing and I like to beat people," Simmers says. "I'm super lucky. I just love to do it, so I'm going to keep doing the best I can."

The Tahiti Pro is held at Teahupoʻo, a wave that Simmers describes as "really beautiful and perfect, but also really terrifying." In fact, the world-class break will be the 2024 Olympics surfing venue when the Games commence this summer.

"I always watched the Olympics as a spectator and never dreamed of being in it," Simmers says of repping Team USA ahead of her debut. "That's a pretty cool thought."

To learn more about all the Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls, visit TeamUSA.com. Watch the Paris Olympics and Paralympics this summer on NBC and Peacock.

