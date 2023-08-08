Meet BYU’s King of Cleats — and the guy responsible for securing his footwear

BYU redshirt freshman Peter Falaniko has bragging rights when it comes to the size of his feet, which are size 17 — the biggest on the team. | BYU Photo

Peter Falaniko may not be a household name just yet, but the redshirt freshman from St. George has already stamped his footprint on the BYU program.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pound offensive lineman is King of Cleats.

“He is a size 17. That’s the biggest on the team,” said Josh Hewitt, BYU’s director of football equipment. “We have an 18 waiting for somebody.”

Offensive tackle Caleb Etienne is 6-foot-8 and weighs 330 pounds, but the Oklahoma State transfer could do no better than runner-up with a size 16. On the other end of the scale, the smallest foot belongs to a defensive back who wears a size 7.

Hewitt and his student-heavy staff of 15 spent the first week of practice making sure the footwear wasn’t a problem. Each player is equipped with Nike running shoes, lifting shoes, cleats and a pair of slides for the shower.

Their mantra is if the shoe fits, wear it.

Image molding

When it comes to cleats, things get technical with image molding.

BYU director of football equipment Josh Hewitt. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

“We have a foot scanner that tells us the exact measurement of the foot and arch and shows us what is the best fit for each individual athlete,” Hewitt said. “On our end, feet are important. If you have foot issues you have all kinds of issues. Technology wise shoes are getting better and always advancing.”

The shoes carry no guarantees when it comes to performance. Whether the cleats of running back Aidan Robbins or linebacker Ben Bywater spend the most time in the end zone remains to be seen. If it’s the latter, the Cougars could have a long season.

What Hewitt has seen when it comes to wear-and-tear is the receivers tend to blow through their cleats more often than any of the others.

“Receivers and the skilled positions go through the most because of the force they are putting on the cleats when they come out of their breaks,” he said.

Nike keeps BYU’s shoe department stockpiled. There is no shortage of replacements should the speedy Kody Epps actually run out of his shoes.

Sewing sensation

While Hewitt holds down the equipment room, Marsha Green and her small staff are just as busy at BYU Laundry. Green’s group is charged with sewing Big 12 patches on every game jersey and on the sideline apparel for head coach Kalani Sitake and his coaches and support staff.

“So far she has done 150 white polos, 150 long sleeve jackets, and 200 royal polos,” Hewitt said. “When you include the jerseys and apparel, she’s sewn into the thousands.”

History is not lost on Hewitt. BYU has waited to reach college football’s big time for a long time. Making sure the Big 12 logo is displayed on just about everything is a top priority.

“Definitely,” he said. “We are going to put it on as much as we can. We are proud members of the Big 12.”