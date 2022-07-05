Meet the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 NFL draft class

After a disappointing (but epic) end to their 2021 season, the Buffalo Bills headed into the 2022 offseason with a chance to add the finishing touches to a roster that’s favored by many to win the Super Bowl this time around.

The 2022 NFL draft gave the Bills a chance to add some promising young talent to that already-loaded lineup, and they did just that, grabbing some talented prospects in all three phases of the game.

Check out every pick the Bills made in this year’s draft:

