Meet Brian Hernandez, the jockey who rode Mystik Dan to victory in Kentucky Derby 2024

Brian Hernandez Jr. was all smiles with the biggest race of his life hanging in the balance.

The 38-year-old jockey from Lafayette, Louisiana, knew what the photo finish was going to reveal; that he and Mystic Dan emerged victorious by a nose over Sierra Leone in Kentucky Derby 150.

Hernandez broke an 0-for-4 drought and made history Saturday at Churchill Downs, becoming just the eighth jockey to hit the Oaks/Derby double. The last person to do it was a fellow Louisianan, Calvin Borel (2009).

Hernandez also delivered Lexington-based trainer Kenny McPeek his first Derby win in 10 tries. McPeek became just the third trainer (and the first since 1952) to hit the Oaks/Derby double.

It was also successful debut for owners Lance Gasaway, 4 G Racing (Brent Gasaway) and Daniel Hamby.

After a dominant 4 3/4-length win Friday in Oaks 150 aboard Thorpedo Anna, Hernandez and the son of Goldencents broke from Post 3 at 18-1 odds and covered 1 1/4 miles in 2:03.34.

It was too close to call at the finish line at the finish line between them and Sierra Leone, ridden by reigning Oaks winner Tyler Gaffalione.

Mystik Dan improved to 3-1-1 across seven career starts — and undefeated with Hernandez aboard with Saturday’s win. The duo was coming off a third-place finish in the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on March 30 at Oaklawn.

The son of a jockey, Hernandez began galloping horses for trainer Dale Angelle at age 12 and began his riding career at Delta Downs in November 2003, exercising horses in the mornings before high school classes and riding at night.

After graduating from high school in May 2004, he headed to Churchill Downs, where he rode for a few weeks before returning to Louisiana and capturing his first riding title at Evangeline Downs.

Hernandez made his Derby debut in 2016, when he placed 12th with Tom’s Ready. Until Saturday, his best finish was eighth in 2017 with McCraken.

He and McPeek have teamed up for each of his past three starts in the Run for the Roses. He placed ninth in 2021 with Tiz the Bomb and 11th last year with Sun Thunder.

This story will be updated.

