Meet the boys wrestling nominees for the Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards

The 2024 Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards

The Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards is proud to announce the player of the year nominees for boys wrestling. The winners will be announced during the live show on Friday, June 7, at the Johnny Mercer Theatre at the Savannah Civic Center.

The show is presented with the support of Chatham Orthopaedic Associates and WJCL.

During the live show, athletes of the year in 23 state-sanctioned sports will be honored. In addition, top teams, coaches and overall athletes will be honored as will a Courage Award winner. Nominated athletes who RSVP will receive a complimentary ticket to the event thanks to sponsors.

Nominees can register here. Nominee Registration for the 2024 Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards (smartsheet.com)

Tickets for the general public will be on sale soon.

For more information about the show and to opt into email updates, visit its website and you can also follow it on Facebook.

A listing of nominees for fall sports can be found here: Fall nominees Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards (savannahnow.com)

The Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.

Here are the nominees for boys wrestling:

Ashton Anderson, SR, South Effingham High School

Carter Anderson, SO, Richmond Hill High School

Bryce Anderson, JR, H.V. Jenkins High School

Xander Argentinis, SR, Benedictine Military School

Brexton Bell, FR, Calvary Day School

Moose Bringer, JR, South Effingham High School

Bear Bringer, FR, South Effingham High School

Bobby Craun, JR, South Effingham High School

Chipper Creager, SR, Calvary Day School

Connor Desautels, JR, Benedictine Military School

Brogan Flannigan, SR, Calvary Day School

Alarik Gibson, JR, South Effingham High School

Adam Hardeman, SO, South Effingham High School

Kaiden Holloway, JR, Calvary Day School

C.J. Lord, SR, South Effingham High School

DaMyon McFarlin, SR, South Effingham High School

Miller Osteen, JR, Richmond Hill High School

Kevin Poythress, SO, Effingham County High School

Davis Richardson, FR, Calvary Day School

Emilio Santana, JR, South Effingham High School

Jacob Stellhorn, SR, South Effingham High School

Gannon White, SR, South Effingham High School

Cody Willoughby, SR, Richmond Hill High School

Eli Wood, SR, South Effingham High School

