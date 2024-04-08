Meet the boys wrestling nominees for the Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards
The Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards is proud to announce the player of the year nominees for boys wrestling. The winners will be announced during the live show on Friday, June 7, at the Johnny Mercer Theatre at the Savannah Civic Center.
The show is presented with the support of Chatham Orthopaedic Associates and WJCL.
During the live show, athletes of the year in 23 state-sanctioned sports will be honored. In addition, top teams, coaches and overall athletes will be honored as will a Courage Award winner. Nominated athletes who RSVP will receive a complimentary ticket to the event thanks to sponsors.
Nominees can register here. Nominee Registration for the 2024 Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards (smartsheet.com)
Tickets for the general public will be on sale soon.
For more information about the show and to opt into email updates, visit its website and you can also follow it on Facebook.
A listing of nominees for fall sports can be found here: Fall nominees Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards (savannahnow.com)
The Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards show is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country.
Here are the nominees for boys wrestling:
Ashton Anderson, SR, South Effingham High School
Carter Anderson, SO, Richmond Hill High School
Bryce Anderson, JR, H.V. Jenkins High School
Xander Argentinis, SR, Benedictine Military School
Brexton Bell, FR, Calvary Day School
Moose Bringer, JR, South Effingham High School
Bear Bringer, FR, South Effingham High School
Bobby Craun, JR, South Effingham High School
Chipper Creager, SR, Calvary Day School
Connor Desautels, JR, Benedictine Military School
Brogan Flannigan, SR, Calvary Day School
Alarik Gibson, JR, South Effingham High School
Adam Hardeman, SO, South Effingham High School
Kaiden Holloway, JR, Calvary Day School
C.J. Lord, SR, South Effingham High School
DaMyon McFarlin, SR, South Effingham High School
Miller Osteen, JR, Richmond Hill High School
Kevin Poythress, SO, Effingham County High School
Davis Richardson, FR, Calvary Day School
Emilio Santana, JR, South Effingham High School
Jacob Stellhorn, SR, South Effingham High School
Gannon White, SR, South Effingham High School
Cody Willoughby, SR, Richmond Hill High School
Eli Wood, SR, South Effingham High School
This article originally appeared on USATNetwork: Boys wrestling nominees set at Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards