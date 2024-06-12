Meet the boys lacrosse All-Metro teams, the Twin Cities’ best

Boys lacrosse All-Metro first team

ATTACK

Gus Bell, senior, Benilde-St. Margaret's

College plans: Army

Leads the Red Knights, the top-seeded team in this week's state tournament, with 59 goals and 93 points. He helped his team capture the Section 6 championship with four goals and three assists.

Blake Piscitiello, junior, Lakeville North

College plans: undecided

Elite finisher tied for first in the state with 70 goals and pushed defending state tournament champion North to a top seed in this week's state tournament.

Sam Simon, senior, Eagan

College plans: undecided

Unstoppable physically. Uses his huge frame (6-4, 200 pounds) to run around, or run through, overmatched defenders. Tallied a team-high 62 goals for the Wildcats, the fourth seed in this week's state tournament.

MIDFIELD

Sky Rold, senior, Benilde-St. Margaret's

College plans: Utah

His team's second-leading scorer (44 goals) puts stress on defenses when it comes to focusing on Red Knights scorers.

Cooper Anderson, junior, Edina

College plans: Providence

Fired 48 goals past opposing goalies this season — almost double his next closest teammate.

Brol Scherman, senior, Centennial

College plans: Marquette

A self-described "end-to-end playmaking machine" who tallied a team-leading 51 goals this season and helped put the Cougars in the state tournament this week.

DEFENSE

Owen Baker, senior, Bloomington Jefferson

College plans: undecided

He was team leader in ground balls the past three season, a big reason Baker is an effective defender.

Nick Coppo, junior, Benilde-St. Margaret's

College plans: undecided

One of three juniors who stepped up for the Red Knights this spring. The team leads the state tournament field with a scant 3.9 goals allowed per game.

Will Schneider, senior, Wayzata

College plans: Richmond

Team captain this spring. Helped his Trojans battle to within a victory of the state tournament.

LONG-STICK MIDFIELDER

CJ Sheffield, senior, Prior Lake

College plans: undecided

Helped the Lakers spend some time atop the coaches association rankings this season.

FOGO

Quinn Power, senior, Lakeville North

College plans: Utah

Now a two-time Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year, he was even better this season than last. He handled battles for possession at the X and also got pressed into a more offensive midfielder role.

GOALIE

Bennett Lindman, senior, Bloomington Jefferson

College plans: undecided

The Jaguars permitted just 3.8 goals this season, an average slightly ahead state tournament team Benilde-St. Margaret's.

Second team

Attack: Carson Piscitiello, jr., Lakeville North; Dylan Popehn, jr., Benilde-St. Margaret's, Jack Tacko, sr., Prior Lake

Midfield: AJ Clark, sr., Eagan; Drew Stocco, jr., Edina; Anderson Wagner, jr., Stillwater

Defense: Tanner Bachelor, sr., Shakopee; Jack Bourget, sr., Benilde-St. Margaret's; Dillon Tushie, jr., Prior Lake

Long-stick midfielder: Alec Score, sr., Wayzata

Faceoff specialist: Sam Churchill, jr., Mahtomedi

Goalie: Axel Esco, sr., Benilde-St. Margaret's

How the picks were made

The Star Tribune's All-Metro teams and Metro Players of the Year were chosen based on nominations from metro-area coaches, conversations with coaches and staff observations.