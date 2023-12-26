Meet the boys, girls cross country nominees for the Iowa High School Sports Awards

Iowa High School Sports Awards, Fall nominees

The Iowa High School Sports Awards is proud to announce the nominees for the boys and girls Cross Country Runners of the Year. The winner will be announced during the live show to be held on June 10 at Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines.

During the live show, these nominees will be honored, along with the player of the year for each of the 21 other recognized sports. The awards showcase will also feature other premier awards for both on- and off-the-field accomplishments of student-athletes, coaches and teams, including a Courage Award and Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, and the Boys and Girls Athlete of the Year awards. Also, one school from the state will receive a $1,000 donation to its school’s athletics department. More details on that are coming soon.

Nominees for Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year

Landon Bendgen, Woodbine High School — SR

Canaan Dunham, Pella High School — SO

Natnael Kifle, Sioux City North High School — SR

Jaden Merrick, Cedar Falls High School — SO

Emmett Swartzentruber, Mid-Prairie High School — JR

Ethan Zuber, Ankeny High School — JR

Nominees for Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

Addison Dorenkamp, West Des Moines Valley High School — SR

Marissa Ferebee, Pella High School — SO

Noelle Steines, Calamus-Wheatland High School — JR

Hillary Trainor, Sumner-Fredericksburg — SR

Olivia Verde, Johnston High School — SR

Meghan Wheatley, North Linn High School — SR

