Meet the Bird Man of Athens

Aug. 8—ATHENS — Jack Tregoning says his dream is one day to live in a big house on several acres of land and make money writing country songs.

In his spare time, the Athens linebacker might even dabble in the bird business.

Tregoning, who some of his teammates call "Bird Man," dabbles in songwriting now and spends time making money with his bird business.

"I'm all about birds, football and music, but it's definitely football first," Tregoning said.

The bird business certainly makes him a different breed of football player.

If you are in the market for emu eggs or mandarin duck eggs, Tregoning is your man. If you desire a rare species of chicken or need a chicken coop, quail cage or chick brooder, hunt for Tregoning on Facebook. He can probably help.

"You'll be surprised what people will pay for emu or mandarin eggs," Tregoning said.

According to communitychickens.com, one emu egg is equivalent to eight to 12 chicken eggs. The emu eggs are said to be more nutritious than chicken eggs.

Tregoning said emu eggs go for between $50 and $60 each. His flock lays 15-60 a week.

Last year when so many people were staying home because of COVID, raising chickens became a popular hobby.

"Then they decided they needed chicken coops," Tregoning said. "I had made some for my birds, so I posted some photos of the ones I made on Facebook and Craig's List.

"I started getting orders, and they just kept coming. I finally had to stop taking orders."

Tregoning said he's always loved being outdoors. His adventure with animals began when he was 5 and started looking under rocks for snakes and turtles. Later he bought baby chicks and then baby ducks.

"I love to duck hunt and thought raising ducks would be a good way to replenish the population," Tregoning said.

Three years ago he had a pair of India Blue peacocks. He's also raised quail. The emu and mandarin ducks are his main revenue birds right now.

Story continues

"I've sold a lot of emu chicks," Tregoning said. "I explain to the buyers that these cute chicks can grow to be 5-feet tall.

"The mandarin ducks are popular just because of how beautiful they are. People buy the chicks because they want to raise them in their swimming pool. I warn them that unlike most ducks, they won't stay just because they are raised there. As soon as they can fly, they're gone."

Tregoning's favorite species of bird is the Golden Eagle that he represents Friday nights during football season. The junior (6-foot, 185 pounds) led Athens last season with 151 tackles.

"He's just a tremendous player and leader for our football team," Athens coach Cody Gross said.

Tregoning teamed up with senior Rush Boyett last season to give Athens a tough pair at inside linebacker. Boyett had 114 tackles.

"Boyett was a wild man and would crash through the blockers," Tregoning said. "He would create a mess and I would go clean it up by making the tackle."

Boyett was just one of a talented group of seniors for Athens last season. Ten of those seniors are playing college football, including Boyett who is at Samford. Only two starters return on offense and just four are back on defense.

"We have a lot of young guys that need to play right away," Tregoning said. "Our motto is TPW (Tough People Win). If we just live up to our motto, we'll be OK."

— david.elwell@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @DD_DavidElwell.