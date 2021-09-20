Meet the best 2021 dairy judging team in Wisconsin
It's a story of more than just passion, but friendship.
Mixed martial arts rising star "Suga" Sean O'Malley commented critically on transgender fighter Alana McLaughlin's victories over female fighters.
Clemson and Ohio State slipped to the back of the top 10 in the AP Top 25 and Penn State jumped four spots to No. 6 after another weekend in which lots of ranked teams had issues.
The Rush: Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes duel ends in a stunner
What the 44-year-old Tom Brady is doing for the Buccaneers is one of the most remarkable accomplishments in modern sports.
If Steve Stricker, the US Ryder Cup captain, is fretting about the destructive potential of the infamous “feud” between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka then he only need to look across to the opposing teamroom and see the relationship of their captain and the match’s best ever player.
Last year in Week Seven, Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a season-ending injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Today, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered an injury while trying to make a tackle after an interception. Mayfield suffered an apparent arm/shoulder injury on his left side. He jogged to the locker [more]
A Wisconsin freshman RB has entered the transfer portal
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones briefly met with New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson after the teams' game Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
"It's not f***ing about you! We're here to play baseball!"
With injuries hitting hard, Andy Behrens offers some early adds for Week 3.
"High snap, put down. Joseph, come on! And it's ... GOOOOOOOOD! No, he missed it."
The NFL season is only two weeks old, but several players – including Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Derek Carr – are building cases for MVP honors.
With a win against the #Ravens on Sunday, #Chiefs HC Andy Reid can do something that no other NFL coach has ever done.
The Texans face the Panthers on Thursday night, and quarterback Tyrod Taylor has a hamstring injury. Coach David Culley said Sunday as to whether Deshaun Watson will play in Taylor’s absence, “We’ll see.” The league office would likely say the same thing. As previously explained, the league hasn’t decided whether to place Watson on paid [more]
There were highs and lows to analyze from Week 3 in college football. Here's five overreactions from another Saturday full of drama.
After a strong start to the 2021 NFL season, Week 2 did not disappoint as we were treated to some wild matchups. Here's how all 32 teams stack up in our updated power rankings.
If Tom Brady plays long enough, he’ll end up with pretty much every record in the books. He’s within two games of another one. According to the league, Brady’s five touchdown passes on Sunday gave him 35 career games with four or more. That ties him for second all time with Peyton Manning. Drew Brees [more]
Classy move from the Dodgers star.
Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott had multiple confrontations as NASCAR's biggest feud of the season erupted Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Most of Major League Baseball's division races are settled heading into the final fortnight of the regular season.