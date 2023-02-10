Meet Auburn Football’s 2023 High School signees

The story of Auburn’s 2023 class is quite a roller coaster.

Auburn struggled to bring in talent, ranking as low as No. 60 at one point in the cycle. Then, a slow uprising began to happen, which turned into a wave of talent acquisition.

By the time the dust settled, Hugh Freeze has taken a low-rated class to one of the best in the country at No. 18 in the nation according to 247Sports, and features several of the country’s most talented athletes.

Here’s a breakdown of the 2023 high school signees that will be joining Auburn’s roster.

Keldric Faulk

Hometown Pos. Rating State National Chose Auburn Over Highland Home, Ala. DL 4-star No.9 No. 74 Florida State, Clemson, Florida

[autotag]Keldric Faulk[/autotag] is one of the many “flips” that Hugh Freeze and staff executed before the early signing period commenced. Regarded as one of the best in-state players from the state of Alabama, Faulk originally committed to Florida State before changing his mind.

Faulk says that Auburn was always high on his list, but he did not mesh well with Bryan Harsin’s staff. Once Hugh Freeze was hired, he changed his tune.

“Auburn was really my No. 1 school for two or three years in a row, but there were certain coaching changes that just didn’t fit me personnel-wise,” Faulk said after signing with Auburn.

Kayin Lee

Hometown Pos. Rating State National Chose Auburn Over Ellenwood, Ga. CB 4-star No.11 No. 145 Ohio State, Georgia, Nebraska

Another one of Freeze’s flips is four-star corner [autotag]Kayin Lee[/autotag]. Lee was an Ohio State pledge before making the switch to Auburn on early signing day. Lee cited his close relationship with Zac Etheridge, as well as the chance to play early, as his reasoning for the flip.

Jeremiah Cobb

Hometown Pos. Rating State National Chose Auburn Over Montgomery, Ala. RB 4-star No.13 No. 165 Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee

Jeremiah Cobb brings up the rear in Auburn’s impressive signing class. Cobb, who had been committed to Auburn since July 2022, did not sign with Auburn during the December signing period so that he could sign with his fellow classmates in February.

Darron Reed

Hometown Pos. Rating State National Chose Auburn Over Columbus, Ga. DL 4-star No.15 No. 187 LSU, Clemson, Miami

Just three days before the hiring of Hugh Freeze, [autotag]Darron Reed[/autotag], who was previously committed to LSU, made the decision to stay close to home and play for the Tigers. His commitment kickstarted Auburn’s surge into the top 20. The Tigers ranked No. 51 in the 2023 cycle before Reed’s pledge, and it increased to No. 39 after he committed in late November.

Sylvester Smith

Hometown Pos. Rating State National Chose Auburn Over Munford, Ala. S 4-star No.18 No. 231 Tennessee, Arizona State, Arkansas

Auburn fans could see [autotag]Sylvester Smith[/autotag]’s commitment coming from a mile away. Smith, a former Tennessee pledge, visited Auburn during the weekend of Dec. 16 and committed to Auburn two days later. He became the fourth player to commit to Auburn following the hiring of Hugh Freeze, and was the fourth-such player to flip from another program.

Terrance Love

Hometown Pos. Rating State National Chose Auburn Over Fairburn, Ga. S 4-star No.27 No. 280 Alabama, Cincinnati, South Carolina

Terrance Love is one of Auburn’s most loyal commits, making his pledge to Auburn on April 10, 2022. He reeled in over 30 offers and chose Auburn over programs such as Florida and Tennessee. He was part of a stacked roster at Langston Hughes High School that featured several Power-Five-ready recruits to win a state championship in Georgia last fall.

Tyler Scott

Hometown Pos. Rating State National Chose Auburn Over Mableton, Ga. CB 4-star No.32 No. 325 Alabama, Texas, USC

[autotag]Tyler Scott[/autotag] was the next-to-last piece to Auburn’s 2023 class by secretly signing with Auburn in December, but made his decision public during the Under Armour All-America game in December. Scott originally committed to Arkansas State before experiencing a strong senior season that brought in more attention from larger programs. After signing with Auburn, he received a bump up to a four-star rating.

Colton Hood

Hometown Pos. Rating State National Chose Auburn Over McDonough, Ga. CB 4-star No.37 No. 372 Michigan State, Arkansas, Boston College

Legacy… that’s a word we like to hear. After originally committing to play for Michigan State, [autotag]Colton Hood[/autotag] becomes the fifth member of his family to play college football at Auburn, joining his father, two brothers, and uncle. His uncle, Roderick Hood, recorded 95 tackles and five interceptions for Auburn from 2000-02.

“This has always been my dream school and to be able to live out my dream and do something I always wanted to do was the best,” Hood told 247Sports Steve Wilfong after his commitment.

Wilky Denaud

Hometown Pos. Rating State National Chose Auburn Over Fort Pierce, Fla. DL 3-star No.23 No. 508 Alabama, Indiana, Arkansas

[autotag]Wilky Denaud[/autotag] joins Jeremiah Cobb, Bradyn Joiner, and Terrance Love as a commit who stayed true to Auburn through the season despite the coaching turnover. Denaud announced his commitment in late July, becoming the fifth member of the class. Phenix City wide receiver [autotag]Karmello English[/autotag] was also an early member of the group before de-committing and ultimately signing with Michigan.

Connor Lew

Hometown Pos. Rating State National Chose Auburn Over Acworth, Ga. OL 4-star No. 47 No. 444 Miami, Clemson, Georgia

Back to the topic of flips, here’s another in OL [autotag]Connor Lew[/autotag]. Lew, a former Miami pledge, took a visit to Auburn during the weekend of Dec. 10 and committed a week before the beginning of the early signing period. At the time of his commitment, Auburn was ranked No. 40 in the 2023 recruiting rankings.

Clay Wedin

Hometown Pos. Rating State National Chose Auburn Over Tampa, Fla. OL 3-star No. 82 No. 462 Michigan State, Alabama, Arizona State

Before Colton Hood, there was [autotag]Clay Wedin[/autotag]. Wedin was the first member of the class to de-commit from Michigan State in October before Colton Hood followed suit in December. Wedin became the second offensive lineman to commit to Auburn, behind Bradyn Joiner. Auburn ended with three offensive lineman in the class, which is the most to sign in one period since 2017 when Nick Brahms, Calvin Ashley, and Austin Troxell all signed with Auburn.

Daquayvious Sorey

Hometown Pos. Rating State National Chose Auburn Over Chipley, Fla. WR 3-star No. 83 No. 467 Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas

[autotag]Daquayvious Sorey[/autotag] spurned in-state schools Florida State and Miami in favor of the Tigers prior to the 2022 season. He developed a relationship with former Auburn wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard but has remained true to Auburn despite Hilliard’s dismissal.

Bradyn Joiner

Hometown Pos. Rating State National Chose Auburn Over Auburn, Ala. OL 3-star No. 83 No. 467 Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas

[autotag]Bradyn Joiner[/autotag], the hometown kid, is Auburn’s longest-tenured commit. He made his commitment on Jan. 1, 2022, and has stayed true. He is also seen as one of the reasons why the 2023 class stayed together despite the dismissal of Bryan Harsin.

Tyler Johnson

Hometown Pos. Rating State National Chose Auburn Over Natchitoches, La. OL 3-star No. 25 No. 587 Baylor, Texas Tech, Arkansas State

“Flipmas” was in its early stages when Tyler Johnson announced that he was backing off of his Texas Tech pledge in order to commit to Auburn. He was the first of two flips on Dec. 11, as Colton Hood also flipped from Michigan State to Auburn on the same day. Both committed to Auburn after visiting campus the previous weekend.

C.J. Johnson

Hometown Pos. Rating State National Chose Auburn Over Katy, Texas S 3-star No. 94 No. 628 Boston College, Louisville, Air Force

The story of [autotag]C.J. Johnson[/autotag] was “who offers last?” Auburn did just that and won the sweepstakes. Auburn offered Johnson on Dec. 8, and he committed to Auburn and signed on Jan. 8.

J.C. Hart

Hometown Pos. Rating State National Chose Auburn Over Loachapoka, Ala. CB 3-star No. 30 No. 696 Mississippi State, Arkansas State, Alabama State

Another local kid who signed with his dream school… there is nothing like it. Loachapoka product [autotag]J.C. Hart[/autotag] chose Auburn over UCF and Mississippi State in August, and became Auburn’s seventh commit of the class.

Brenton Williams

Hometown Pos. Rating State National Chose Auburn Over Opelika, Ala. EDGE 3-star No. 32 No. 800 Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville State

[autotag]Brenton Williams[/autotag] became Auburn’s third commit from Lee County on Nov. 28. The Opelika native chose Auburn due to his relationship with Cadillac Williams.

Stephen Johnson

Hometown Pos. Rating State National Chose Auburn Over Fayetteville, Ga. DL 3-star No. 136 N/A Arkansas, Maryland, Austin Peay

Stephen Williams’ commitment was rather fast. He visited campus on Dec. 13, and flipped his commitment from Arkansas to Auburn three days later. His commitment moved Auburn to No. 26 in the 247Sports recruiting class at the time of his announcement.

Hank Brown

Hometown Pos. Rating State National Chose Auburn Over Nashville, Tenn. QB 3-star No. 39 N/A Liberty, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky

[autotag]Hank Brown[/autotag] is the lone quarterback of the class after he followed Hugh Freeze from Liberty to Auburn. He played high school football for Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, so he brings plenty of knowledge about the position with him to the Plains.

