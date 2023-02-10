Meet Auburn Football’s 2023 High School signees
The story of Auburn’s 2023 class is quite a roller coaster.
Auburn struggled to bring in talent, ranking as low as No. 60 at one point in the cycle. Then, a slow uprising began to happen, which turned into a wave of talent acquisition.
By the time the dust settled, Hugh Freeze has taken a low-rated class to one of the best in the country at No. 18 in the nation according to 247Sports, and features several of the country’s most talented athletes.
Here’s a breakdown of the 2023 high school signees that will be joining Auburn’s roster.
Keldric Faulk
The Montgomery Advertiser
Hometown
Pos.
Rating
State
National
Chose Auburn Over
Highland Home, Ala.
DL
4-star
No.9
No. 74
Florida State, Clemson, Florida
[autotag]Keldric Faulk[/autotag] is one of the many “flips” that Hugh Freeze and staff executed before the early signing period commenced. Regarded as one of the best in-state players from the state of Alabama, Faulk originally committed to Florida State before changing his mind.
Faulk says that Auburn was always high on his list, but he did not mesh well with Bryan Harsin’s staff. Once Hugh Freeze was hired, he changed his tune.
“Auburn was really my No. 1 school for two or three years in a row, but there were certain coaching changes that just didn’t fit me personnel-wise,” Faulk said after signing with Auburn.
Kayin Lee
The Columbus Dispatch
Hometown
Pos.
Rating
State
National
Chose Auburn Over
Ellenwood, Ga.
CB
4-star
No.11
No. 145
Ohio State, Georgia, Nebraska
Another one of Freeze’s flips is four-star corner [autotag]Kayin Lee[/autotag]. Lee was an Ohio State pledge before making the switch to Auburn on early signing day. Lee cited his close relationship with Zac Etheridge, as well as the chance to play early, as his reasoning for the flip.
Jeremiah Cobb
The Montgomery Advertiser
Hometown
Pos.
Rating
State
National
Chose Auburn Over
Montgomery, Ala.
RB
4-star
No.13
No. 165
Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee
Jeremiah Cobb brings up the rear in Auburn’s impressive signing class. Cobb, who had been committed to Auburn since July 2022, did not sign with Auburn during the December signing period so that he could sign with his fellow classmates in February.
Darron Reed
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Hometown
Pos.
Rating
State
National
Chose Auburn Over
Columbus, Ga.
DL
4-star
No.15
No. 187
LSU, Clemson, Miami
Just three days before the hiring of Hugh Freeze, [autotag]Darron Reed[/autotag], who was previously committed to LSU, made the decision to stay close to home and play for the Tigers. His commitment kickstarted Auburn’s surge into the top 20. The Tigers ranked No. 51 in the 2023 cycle before Reed’s pledge, and it increased to No. 39 after he committed in late November.
Sylvester Smith
Ed Browning/The Anniston Star
Hometown
Pos.
Rating
State
National
Chose Auburn Over
Munford, Ala.
S
4-star
No.18
No. 231
Tennessee, Arizona State, Arkansas
Auburn fans could see [autotag]Sylvester Smith[/autotag]’s commitment coming from a mile away. Smith, a former Tennessee pledge, visited Auburn during the weekend of Dec. 16 and committed to Auburn two days later. He became the fourth player to commit to Auburn following the hiring of Hugh Freeze, and was the fourth-such player to flip from another program.
Terrance Love
The Montgomery Advertiser
Hometown
Pos.
Rating
State
National
Chose Auburn Over
Fairburn, Ga.
S
4-star
No.27
No. 280
Alabama, Cincinnati, South Carolina
Terrance Love is one of Auburn’s most loyal commits, making his pledge to Auburn on April 10, 2022. He reeled in over 30 offers and chose Auburn over programs such as Florida and Tennessee. He was part of a stacked roster at Langston Hughes High School that featured several Power-Five-ready recruits to win a state championship in Georgia last fall.
Tyler Scott
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Hometown
Pos.
Rating
State
National
Chose Auburn Over
Mableton, Ga.
CB
4-star
No.32
No. 325
Alabama, Texas, USC
[autotag]Tyler Scott[/autotag] was the next-to-last piece to Auburn’s 2023 class by secretly signing with Auburn in December, but made his decision public during the Under Armour All-America game in December. Scott originally committed to Arkansas State before experiencing a strong senior season that brought in more attention from larger programs. After signing with Auburn, he received a bump up to a four-star rating.
Colton Hood
Savannah Morning News
Hometown
Pos.
Rating
State
National
Chose Auburn Over
McDonough, Ga.
CB
4-star
No.37
No. 372
Michigan State, Arkansas, Boston College
Legacy… that’s a word we like to hear. After originally committing to play for Michigan State, [autotag]Colton Hood[/autotag] becomes the fifth member of his family to play college football at Auburn, joining his father, two brothers, and uncle. His uncle, Roderick Hood, recorded 95 tackles and five interceptions for Auburn from 2000-02.
“This has always been my dream school and to be able to live out my dream and do something I always wanted to do was the best,” Hood told 247Sports Steve Wilfong after his commitment.
Wilky Denaud
Treasure Coast
Hometown
Pos.
Rating
State
National
Chose Auburn Over
Fort Pierce, Fla.
DL
3-star
No.23
No. 508
Alabama, Indiana, Arkansas
[autotag]Wilky Denaud[/autotag] joins Jeremiah Cobb, Bradyn Joiner, and Terrance Love as a commit who stayed true to Auburn through the season despite the coaching turnover. Denaud announced his commitment in late July, becoming the fifth member of the class. Phenix City wide receiver [autotag]Karmello English[/autotag] was also an early member of the group before de-committing and ultimately signing with Michigan.
Connor Lew
The Greenville News
Hometown
Pos.
Rating
State
National
Chose Auburn Over
Acworth, Ga.
OL
4-star
No. 47
No. 444
Miami, Clemson, Georgia
Back to the topic of flips, here’s another in OL [autotag]Connor Lew[/autotag]. Lew, a former Miami pledge, took a visit to Auburn during the weekend of Dec. 10 and committed a week before the beginning of the early signing period. At the time of his commitment, Auburn was ranked No. 40 in the 2023 recruiting rankings.
Clay Wedin
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Hometown
Pos.
Rating
State
National
Chose Auburn Over
Tampa, Fla.
OL
3-star
No. 82
No. 462
Michigan State, Alabama, Arizona State
Before Colton Hood, there was [autotag]Clay Wedin[/autotag]. Wedin was the first member of the class to de-commit from Michigan State in October before Colton Hood followed suit in December. Wedin became the second offensive lineman to commit to Auburn, behind Bradyn Joiner. Auburn ended with three offensive lineman in the class, which is the most to sign in one period since 2017 when Nick Brahms, Calvin Ashley, and Austin Troxell all signed with Auburn.
Daquayvious Sorey
Michael Snyder, The Northwest Florida Daily News / USA TODAY NETWORK
Hometown
Pos.
Rating
State
National
Chose Auburn Over
Chipley, Fla.
WR
3-star
No. 83
No. 467
Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas
[autotag]Daquayvious Sorey[/autotag] spurned in-state schools Florida State and Miami in favor of the Tigers prior to the 2022 season. He developed a relationship with former Auburn wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard but has remained true to Auburn despite Hilliard’s dismissal.
Bradyn Joiner
Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK
Hometown
Pos.
Rating
State
National
Chose Auburn Over
Auburn, Ala.
OL
3-star
No. 83
No. 467
Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas
[autotag]Bradyn Joiner[/autotag], the hometown kid, is Auburn’s longest-tenured commit. He made his commitment on Jan. 1, 2022, and has stayed true. He is also seen as one of the reasons why the 2023 class stayed together despite the dismissal of Bryan Harsin.
Tyler Johnson
The Montgomery Advertiser
Hometown
Pos.
Rating
State
National
Chose Auburn Over
Natchitoches, La.
OL
3-star
No. 25
No. 587
Baylor, Texas Tech, Arkansas State
“Flipmas” was in its early stages when Tyler Johnson announced that he was backing off of his Texas Tech pledge in order to commit to Auburn. He was the first of two flips on Dec. 11, as Colton Hood also flipped from Michigan State to Auburn on the same day. Both committed to Auburn after visiting campus the previous weekend.
C.J. Johnson
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Hometown
Pos.
Rating
State
National
Chose Auburn Over
Katy, Texas
S
3-star
No. 94
No. 628
Boston College, Louisville, Air Force
The story of [autotag]C.J. Johnson[/autotag] was “who offers last?” Auburn did just that and won the sweepstakes. Auburn offered Johnson on Dec. 8, and he committed to Auburn and signed on Jan. 8.
J.C. Hart
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Hometown
Pos.
Rating
State
National
Chose Auburn Over
Loachapoka, Ala.
CB
3-star
No. 30
No. 696
Mississippi State, Arkansas State, Alabama State
Another local kid who signed with his dream school… there is nothing like it. Loachapoka product [autotag]J.C. Hart[/autotag] chose Auburn over UCF and Mississippi State in August, and became Auburn’s seventh commit of the class.
Brenton Williams
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Hometown
Pos.
Rating
State
National
Chose Auburn Over
Opelika, Ala.
EDGE
3-star
No. 32
No. 800
Coastal Carolina, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville State
[autotag]Brenton Williams[/autotag] became Auburn’s third commit from Lee County on Nov. 28. The Opelika native chose Auburn due to his relationship with Cadillac Williams.
Stephen Johnson
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Hometown
Pos.
Rating
State
National
Chose Auburn Over
Fayetteville, Ga.
DL
3-star
No. 136
N/A
Arkansas, Maryland, Austin Peay
Stephen Williams’ commitment was rather fast. He visited campus on Dec. 13, and flipped his commitment from Arkansas to Auburn three days later. His commitment moved Auburn to No. 26 in the 247Sports recruiting class at the time of his announcement.
Hank Brown
The Tennessean
Hometown
Pos.
Rating
State
National
Chose Auburn Over
Nashville, Tenn.
QB
3-star
No. 39
N/A
Liberty, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky
[autotag]Hank Brown[/autotag] is the lone quarterback of the class after he followed Hugh Freeze from Liberty to Auburn. He played high school football for Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, so he brings plenty of knowledge about the position with him to the Plains.