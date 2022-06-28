Meet the Atlanta Falcons’ 2022 NFL draft class

The Atlanta Falcons went into the 2022 NFL draft in full rebuilding mode, having moved on from some of the most iconic faces in franchise history over the past two seasons.

After trading away both Julio Jones and Matt Ryan, the Falcons enter a new era under head coach Arthur Smith, with a new starting quarterback for the first time in more than a decade.

The Dirty Birds are still searching for their identity, and this year’s draft gave them a chance to load up on young talent that will reflect that philosophy moving forward.

Here are all of the Falcons’ picks from the 2022 NFL draft:

1

1