Meet the Arizona Cardinals’ 2022 NFL draft class

The Arizona Cardinals made a bold move to kick off their 2022 NFL draft, trading away their first-round pick in a deal for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown.

After that trade, the Cards were left with just three picks in the first five rounds, choosing to double-dip on edge defenders, as well as add a well-rounded tight end prospect to help Kyler Murray and the offense.

Arizona added some high-upside prospects on both sides of the ball in the later rounds, hoping to fill out their depth at multiple positions.

Check out all of the picks the Cardinals made in this year’s draft:

