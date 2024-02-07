Meet the All-Anderson/Pickens area high school football teams and player of year for 2023
Here is the All-Anderson area high school football team for the 2023 season. Both offense and defense have 11-man teams, but a kicker was added to the offense. Athletes are listed in alphabetical order. Statistics are from MaxPreps. Coaches nominate players for postseason honors.
Player of the Year
Cutter Woods
Quarterback | Jr. | Westside
Woods had a remarkable season and led Westside to one of the best years in school history.
Westside won its first state championship in football since 1969, was in the title game for the first time since 1987, and Cutter led a fourth-quarter comeback to beat South Florence, 34-32.
It was a fitting end for the junior quarterback, who already has half a dozen scholarship offers from Power Five schools. He led the state with 3,915 passing yards and 42 touchdowns. Woods also averaged 6.8 yards per rush with 345 yards and five more scores.
First-team offense
Austin Beers
Offensive line | Sr. | Wren
Beers was a big part of Wren’s offense and was named co-offensive lineman of the year by the Anderson Area Touchdown Club.
Timothy Peter Bertoni
Place-kicker | Sr. | Belton-Honea Path
Bertoni led the state in kicker points with 124. He made 12 of 14 field goals, including a 45-yarder. He was 88-of-91 on extra points.
Jimmar Boston
Wide receiver | Sr. | Westside
Boston is a Shrine Bowl player who is going to N.C. State. He played much of the season with an injury and was mostly on defense, but still had 805 receiving yards and 10 TDs.
Luke Gray
Quarterback | Sr. | Pendleton
Gray had a remarkable season with 3,811 passing yards and 53 touchdowns with only four interceptions and made all-state.
Chase Gregorek
Offensive line | Sr. | T.L. Hanna
Gregorek was a North-South all-star, all-region for the second straight time and will play next season at Furman.
Nick Hatten
Offensive line | Sr. | Westside
Hatten was a North-South all-star selection and one of the keys to Westside’s high powered offense.
Marquise Henderson
Running back | Jr. | Belton-Honea Path
Henderson ran for 2,336 yards, fourth most in the state, and scored 37 touchdowns. He made all-state and is committed to Clemson.
Rocky Herd
Offensive line | Jr. | Daniel
Herd was a standout on the offensive line in Daniel’s perfect 15-0 season and state championship.
Kory Jones
Wide receiver | Sr. | Pendleton
Jones had the third-most receiving yards in the state (only 1 yard from second) with 1,509 yards and scored 18 touchdowns.
KD Patterson
Running back | Jr. | T.L. Hanna
Patterson ran for 1,682 yards and scored 28 touchdowns in making all-state. He finished with 1,738 all-purpose yards.
Josh Williams
Wide receiver | Sr. | Westside
Williams had 1,340 receiving yards for top seven in the state and scored 18 touchdowns. He was named to the North-South all-star team.
Watson Young
Offensive line | Sr. | Daniel
Watson was a Shrine Bowl player and one of four finalists for Mr. Football, awarded to the top player in South Carolina. He signed with Clemson.
First-team defense
Spencer Conn
Linebacker | Jr. | Daniel
Conn was one of the state’s top 10 tacklers, finishing with 148 to lead the defense in an undefeated season.
Jake Curtis
Linebacker | Sr. | T.L. Hanna
Curtis made all-state for a defense that helped T.L. Hanna win its region and finish 10-2.
Tremaine Davis Jr.
Defensive back | Jr. | Daniel
Davis had six interceptions and made 44 tackles. He also played some wide receiver for the state champs.
Trent Garner
Defensive line | So. | Pendleton
Garner had 89 tackles, 49 solo, with nine sacks to lead the second-best defense in the region, allowing 22.5 points per game.
Jaylen Harrison
Defensive back | Sr. | T.L. Hanna
Harrison is a lacrosse standout and earned a scholarship at Lander. He was all-state in football.
ALL-GREENVILLE TEAM: Meet the All-Greenville high school football team and player of the year for 2023
Zeke Marshall
Defensive back | Jr. | Westside
Marshall ranked third in the state with nine interceptions with an additional six passes defended. He led Westside with 85 tackles.
Tajeh Watson-Martin
Defensive back | Fr. | Belton-Honea Path
Watson-Martin made a huge impact as a freshman with six interceptions.
Russell Reid
Defensive line | Sr. | Pendleton
Reid had six sacks, 63 tackles and was named all-state.
Talan Scott
Linebacker | Sr. | Easley
Scott was all-state after making 109 tackles, 57 solo, with 5.5 sacks and an interception.
Sebastian Omar Williams
Linebacker | Sr. | Westside
Williams was a top-20 tackler in the state, finishing with 132 and averaging 9.4 per game.
Jaedyn Young
Defensive line | Sr. | Daniel
Young had seven sacks to go along with 42 tackles and was named all-state.
Second-team offense
Ja’kari Bennett, RB, Daniel
Bruce Brown, PK, Daniel
Kolton Chapman, QB, Daniel
Marco Evans, RB, Westside
Kade Maxey, OL, Pickens
Keagan Mosher, OL, Belton-Honea Path
Will Patton, WR, Easley
Sharode Richardson, RB, Westside
Shaheem Robbs, RB Belton-Honea Path
Judson Thomas, OL, Belton-Honea Path
Logan Sullivan, RB, Easley
Abijah Webb, WR, Pendleton
Second-team defense
Dax Allen, DB, Pendleton
Jake Duncan, DL Crescent
Khilon Groves, LB, T.L. Hanna
Isaiah Hill, DB, Palmetto
Omari Jackson, DL, Belton-Honea Path
Jayden Jenkins, DB, Palmetto
Darius Latimer, DB, Crescent
Logan Mayberry, LB, Palmetto
Luke Peeples, LB, Easley
Camren Sanders, DL, Wren
Jacsen Waller, DL, Westside
This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school football: All-Anderson/Pickens area team for 2023