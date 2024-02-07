Meet the All-Anderson/Pickens area high school football teams and player of year for 2023

Here is the All-Anderson area high school football team for the 2023 season. Both offense and defense have 11-man teams, but a kicker was added to the offense. Athletes are listed in alphabetical order. Statistics are from MaxPreps. Coaches nominate players for postseason honors.

Player of the Year

Cutter Woods

Quarterback | Jr. | Westside

Woods had a remarkable season and led Westside to one of the best years in school history.

Westside won its first state championship in football since 1969, was in the title game for the first time since 1987, and Cutter led a fourth-quarter comeback to beat South Florence, 34-32.

It was a fitting end for the junior quarterback, who already has half a dozen scholarship offers from Power Five schools. He led the state with 3,915 passing yards and 42 touchdowns. Woods also averaged 6.8 yards per rush with 345 yards and five more scores.

First-team offense

Austin Beers

Offensive line | Sr. | Wren

Beers was a big part of Wren’s offense and was named co-offensive lineman of the year by the Anderson Area Touchdown Club.

Timothy Peter Bertoni

Place-kicker | Sr. | Belton-Honea Path

Bertoni led the state in kicker points with 124. He made 12 of 14 field goals, including a 45-yarder. He was 88-of-91 on extra points.

Jimmar Boston

Wide receiver | Sr. | Westside

Boston is a Shrine Bowl player who is going to N.C. State. He played much of the season with an injury and was mostly on defense, but still had 805 receiving yards and 10 TDs.

Luke Gray

Quarterback | Sr. | Pendleton

Gray had a remarkable season with 3,811 passing yards and 53 touchdowns with only four interceptions and made all-state.

Chase Gregorek

Offensive line | Sr. | T.L. Hanna

Gregorek was a North-South all-star, all-region for the second straight time and will play next season at Furman.

Nick Hatten

Offensive line | Sr. | Westside

Hatten was a North-South all-star selection and one of the keys to Westside’s high powered offense.

Marquise Henderson

Running back | Jr. | Belton-Honea Path

Henderson ran for 2,336 yards, fourth most in the state, and scored 37 touchdowns. He made all-state and is committed to Clemson.

Rocky Herd

Offensive line | Jr. | Daniel

Herd was a standout on the offensive line in Daniel’s perfect 15-0 season and state championship.

Kory Jones

Wide receiver | Sr. | Pendleton

Jones had the third-most receiving yards in the state (only 1 yard from second) with 1,509 yards and scored 18 touchdowns.

KD Patterson

Running back | Jr. | T.L. Hanna

Patterson ran for 1,682 yards and scored 28 touchdowns in making all-state. He finished with 1,738 all-purpose yards.

Josh Williams

Wide receiver | Sr. | Westside

Williams had 1,340 receiving yards for top seven in the state and scored 18 touchdowns. He was named to the North-South all-star team.

Watson Young

Offensive line | Sr. | Daniel

Watson was a Shrine Bowl player and one of four finalists for Mr. Football, awarded to the top player in South Carolina. He signed with Clemson.

First-team defense

Spencer Conn

Linebacker | Jr. | Daniel

Conn was one of the state’s top 10 tacklers, finishing with 148 to lead the defense in an undefeated season.

Jake Curtis

Linebacker | Sr. | T.L. Hanna

Curtis made all-state for a defense that helped T.L. Hanna win its region and finish 10-2.

Tremaine Davis Jr.

Defensive back | Jr. | Daniel

Davis had six interceptions and made 44 tackles. He also played some wide receiver for the state champs.

Trent Garner

Defensive line | So. | Pendleton

Garner had 89 tackles, 49 solo, with nine sacks to lead the second-best defense in the region, allowing 22.5 points per game.

Jaylen Harrison

Defensive back | Sr. | T.L. Hanna

Harrison is a lacrosse standout and earned a scholarship at Lander. He was all-state in football.

ALL-GREENVILLE TEAM: Meet the All-Greenville high school football team and player of the year for 2023

Zeke Marshall

Defensive back | Jr. | Westside

Marshall ranked third in the state with nine interceptions with an additional six passes defended. He led Westside with 85 tackles.

Tajeh Watson-Martin

Defensive back | Fr. | Belton-Honea Path

Watson-Martin made a huge impact as a freshman with six interceptions.

Russell Reid

Defensive line | Sr. | Pendleton

Reid had six sacks, 63 tackles and was named all-state.

Talan Scott

Linebacker | Sr. | Easley

Scott was all-state after making 109 tackles, 57 solo, with 5.5 sacks and an interception.

Sebastian Omar Williams

Linebacker | Sr. | Westside

Williams was a top-20 tackler in the state, finishing with 132 and averaging 9.4 per game.

Jaedyn Young

Defensive line | Sr. | Daniel

Young had seven sacks to go along with 42 tackles and was named all-state.

Second-team offense

Ja’kari Bennett, RB, Daniel

Bruce Brown, PK, Daniel

Kolton Chapman, QB, Daniel

Marco Evans, RB, Westside

Kade Maxey, OL, Pickens

Keagan Mosher, OL, Belton-Honea Path

Will Patton, WR, Easley

Sharode Richardson, RB, Westside

Shaheem Robbs, RB Belton-Honea Path

Judson Thomas, OL, Belton-Honea Path

Logan Sullivan, RB, Easley

Abijah Webb, WR, Pendleton

Second-team defense

Dax Allen, DB, Pendleton

Jake Duncan, DL Crescent

Khilon Groves, LB, T.L. Hanna

Isaiah Hill, DB, Palmetto

Omari Jackson, DL, Belton-Honea Path

Jayden Jenkins, DB, Palmetto

Darius Latimer, DB, Crescent

Logan Mayberry, LB, Palmetto

Luke Peeples, LB, Easley

Camren Sanders, DL, Wren

Jacsen Waller, DL, Westside

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school football: All-Anderson/Pickens area team for 2023